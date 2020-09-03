What Jackie Bradley Jr. said about testing free agency

“I made it this far. I might as well become a free agent.”

Barry Chin/Globe Staff
Jackie Bradley Jr. discussed free agency on Wednesday. –Barry Chin/Globe Staff
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
September 3, 2020 | 12:48 PM

The Red Sox want Jackie Bradley Jr. to remain with the team for a “long time,” said chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom on Monday, after the MLB trade deadline had passed.

The news that the Red Sox want him to stick around was apparently news to Bradley, who says he has not received an offer for a contract extension from the team. Bradley told reporters Wednesday night, “That was just something they communicated with y’all. At this point I’ll be a free agent in a couple of weeks and the cool thing about free agency is you get to weigh out your options.”

Advertisement

Bradley says he knows his worth on any team, including the Red Sox. The Gold Glove-winning outfielder said he’s ready to see what happens on the open market.

“We’ll see. It’s something that you definitely have to set everything out in front of you. Look at the pros, the cons, seeing what’s best for you and your family,” he said

“I made it this far. I might as well become a free agent.”

Bradley has been a standout defensive center fielder for the Red Sox. Many of his catches are remarkable, and his presence in center, as noted by the Boston Globe’s Peter Abraham, “allows the corner outfielders to cheat a step or two to the line, which makes them more effective.”

Yet, the dimensions in Fenway may be limiting to Bradley’s defensive game. The Globe’s Alex Speier tweeted that even Bradley is aware of this.

He’s a talent that the Red Sox don’t want to lose, yet, they have not made him a contract offer that has “caused him to want to stay here”, said team president Sam Kennedy on Thursday while appearing on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show”.

Advertisement

When asked about why he was not traded, Kennedy reiterated Bloom’s point.

“We really want Jackie Bradley a part of this team long-term, so I think that factored into the discussions more than anything,” he said. “There’s been interest in Jackie. He has been with us a decade-plus. There’s been interest in him as a player at different trade deadlines over the years and trade conversations in the offseason, but we have not made a deal for him in large part because of what he means to the Red Sox from a baseball perspective. He’s incredibly talented. Again, two-time World Series champion.

“We have engaged in discussions, we listen on all players, but we did not have any deal for Jackie at this trade deadline or any others that made sense for us.”

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Red Sox

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Pool
Patriots
Here are the Patriots captains for the 2020 season September 3, 2020 | 12:18 PM
NFL
Agent: Seahawks bring back suspended wide receiver Josh Gordon September 3, 2020 | 11:57 AM
FILE - In this Sept. 7, 2018, file photo, Steve Nash speaks during induction ceremonies at the Basketball Hall of Fame, in Springfield, Mass. The Brooklyn Nets hired Steve Nash as their coach Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, putting the Hall of Fame point guard in charge of the team that hopes to have Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving together next season. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)
NBA
Nets hire Hall of Fame point guard Steve Nash as coach September 3, 2020 | 11:27 AM
John Bazemore
Red Sox
Meet the newest players that the Red Sox picked up at the trade deadline September 3, 2020 | 10:44 AM
Steven Senne
Patriots
Damien Harris reportedly has a hand injury, could miss season opener September 3, 2020 | 10:40 AM
FILE - In this Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, file photo, New England Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski looks at the scoreboard in the second half of a preseason NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans in Nashville, Tenn. The Patriots have placed kicker Stephen Gostkowski on injured reserve. The team announced the move Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 but didn’t disclose the 35-year-old’s injury. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski, File)
NFL
Titans sign ex-Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski September 3, 2020 | 9:58 AM
Xander Bogaerts can only watch with his hands on his hips as the Braves' Adam Duvall trots by him following his third home run of the game.
Red Sox
Adam Duvall hits 3 HRs, Braves beat Red Sox 7-5 to finish sweep September 3, 2020 | 12:35 AM
NFL
Leonard Fournette planning to sign with Tom Brady-led Buccaneers September 2, 2020 | 11:27 PM
Tom Seaver
Baseball
Mets legend and one-time Red Sox pitcher Tom Seaver dies at 75 September 2, 2020 | 9:05 PM
Mike Ehrmann
Celtics
Marcus Smart fined $5,000 for Game 2 flop September 2, 2020 | 7:12 PM
Frank Gunn
Bruins
ESPN+ docuseries goes behind the scenes with Bruins-Lightning in the bubble September 2, 2020 | 6:58 PM
Mohamed Sanu.
Patriots
The Patriots are reportedly releasing Mohamed Sanu September 2, 2020 | 6:20 PM
Zdeno Chara
Bruins
What's next for 43-year-old Zdeno Chara? September 2, 2020 | 6:10 PM
Michael Jordan in 2019.
DraftKings
Michael Jordan gets stake in DraftKings for advisory role September 2, 2020 | 5:47 PM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
What Bill Belichick had to say about Julian Edelman returning fewer punts September 2, 2020 | 3:04 PM
Xander Bogaerts.
Red Sox
Chad Finn: Breathing easier that Xander Bogaerts wasn’t traded, and other Red Sox thoughts September 2, 2020 | 2:09 PM
Patrice Bergeron.
Bruins
How short is the Bruins’ Stanley Cup window? September 2, 2020 | 1:57 PM
Kemba Walker, the Boston Celtics four-time All-Star who grew up playing basketball on the playgrounds of New York City, at the Auerbach Center in Boston, March 7, 2020. He rarely makes headlines or goes viral in clips that do not involve his play: in a league where individual players almost always make their presence known, Walker is content in the background. (Tony Luong/The New York Times)
Celtics
It's simple: Kemba Walker just loves basketball September 2, 2020 | 12:24 PM
Nick Nurse NBA refs
Celtics
Raptors coach Nick Nurse was critical of NBA officiating after Game 2 loss September 2, 2020 | 10:11 AM
Alex Verdugo should be an all-too-rare bright spot as the 2020 Red Sox limp home.
Boston Red Sox
What's the long-term outlook for the Red Sox? September 2, 2020 | 9:24 AM
MLB
Rays manager Kevin Cash makes threat after Aroldis Chapman’s 101 mph brush back September 2, 2020 | 2:21 AM
Red Sox
Marcell Ozuna hits three homers in Braves' 10-3 rout of Red Sox September 1, 2020 | 11:10 PM
Marcus Smart celebrates after one of his five 3-point makes in the fourth quarter of the Celtics' win over the Raptors.
Celtics
What Marcus Smart, other Celtics said about his performance in Game 2 victory September 1, 2020 | 10:30 PM
Marcus Smart's five 3-pointers lifted the Celtics to a 2-0 series lead.
Celtics
Jayson Tatum, Marcus Smart lift Boston past Toronto, Celtics take 2-0 lead September 1, 2020 | 8:34 PM
Bill Belichick
NFL
NFL requiring coaches, staff near bench to wear masks September 1, 2020 | 8:11 PM
Nick Wass
Patriots
Josh Gordon’s Super Bowl ring with Patriots sold at auction, report says September 1, 2020 | 7:26 PM
TORONTO, ONTARIO - AUGUST 31: Blake Coleman #20 of the Tampa Bay Lightning shakes hands with Zdeno Chara #33 of the Boston Bruins after the Lightning's 3-2 victory during the second overtime period in Game Five of the Eastern Conference Second Round during the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena on August 31, 2020 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Sports Q
Should the Bruins bring back Zdeno Chara? September 1, 2020 | 6:43 PM
Andrew Benintendi
Red Sox
Andrew Benintendi might be out for the remainder of the season September 1, 2020 | 5:29 PM
Kevin C. Cox
NBA
Chad Finn: Yes, last week’s NBA protests did some actual good September 1, 2020 | 1:08 PM
Bill Belichick subway commercial
Patriots
'I know I’m going to get killed in the rookie shows on this' September 1, 2020 | 12:34 PM