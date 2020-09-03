Meet the newest players in the Red Sox system picked up at the trade deadline

In the words of team president Sam Kennedy, no Red Sox were untouchable at the trade deadline. Not even first baseman Mitch Moreland, who helped the team to a World Series title in 2018 and was one of the offensive leaders this season.

On the eve of the deadline that proved to be true: The Red Sox dealt Moreland to the Padres for two young prospects, Hudson Potts and Jeisson Rosario.

The Red Sox got rid of one of their best hitters in exchange for two prospects. Why? As chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom said, the club has a desire to add and develop young talent:

“At the end of the day, to do what we’re trying to do over the time period that we’re trying to do it, we need talent throughout the system. We need waves of it,” Bloom said.

So, what is there to know about the newest players in the Red Sox system?

Nick Pivetta, pitcher

School: New Mexico Junior College

New Mexico Junior College Age: 27

27 Bats/throws: R/R

R/R Drafted in the fourth round by the Washington Nationals in 2013

Pivetta has experience in the majors, making 92 appearances with 71 starts since breaking in with the Phillies in 2017 (he was traded by the Nationals in exchange for ex-Red Sox closer Jonathan Papelbon). He has a career 5.50 ERA and 1.43 WHIP over 396 major-league innings.

Pivetta has boasted underwhelming results. While he’s got a mid-90s fastball, it’s his curveball that was something to pay attention to. In 2018, his then pitching coach called it an “elite weapon.” But he pitched just over 93 innings for the Phillies in 2019, down significantly from 164 in 2018.

In 2020, he pitched just 5⅔ innings in three games, allowing 10 earned runs. He came over to the Red Sox in exchange for Brandon Workman and Heath Hembree. Pivetta was sent to Pawtucket. The Globe’s Alex Speier said the organization sees Pivetta as someone with “front-of-the-rotation potential.”

What Bloom says:

“[Pivetta is] a guy that’s shown the ability to carry a starter’s workload and a lot of the underlying traits that show the potential for a lot more success than he’s enjoyed in terms of his results. Sometimes it takes that change of scenery for a player to exhale and maybe be able to do something he couldn’t.”

What scouting reports say:

“I didn’t have to write a report on him, but if I did I would have given him three pluses and an average changeup,” per a Baseball America 2019 spring training writeup. “The curveball and slider both flashed plus. Both very sharp breaking balls, distinct. 94-95 with an 82 mph power curveball and a slider up to 86 with tilt. He was really, really good.”

Hudson Potts, third baseman

School: Carroll High School, Southlake, Texas

Carroll High School, Southlake, Texas Age: 21

21 Bats/throws: S/R

S/R Drafted by the Padres in the first round of the 2016 MLB Draft, 24th overall.

Potts began 2017 at Single A and was one of the Midwest League leaders in at-bats (491), HR (20), hits (124) and RBI (69). He was promoted to high-Single A in 2018 and finished that season at Double A.

He entered 2019 as the No. 15 ranked prospect in the Padres system, according to Baseball America. He spent the season in the Texas League, where he hit .227 with a .696 OPS games with a 28.6 percent strikeout rate despite suffering an oblique injury that cost him a month.

In comparison, Red Sox infielder Jonathan Arauz hit .241 with a .700 OPS in 28 games last year in the Texas League at the same age.