FROM

Nine Red Sox employees in scouting, player development won’t have contracts renewed

For now, the scale of non-renewals by the Red Sox is closer to what might occur based on typical year-over-year turnover.

Maddie Meyer
The Red Sox said earlier this year that no employees would be laid off or furloughed through the 2020 season.
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
September 5, 2020 | 1:08 PM

Nine Red Sox employees — three in player development, four in pro scouting, and two in amateur scouting — were informed their contracts wouldn’t be renewed for 2021, according to multiple major league sources.

The Sox instituted progressive pay cuts in May, but in doing so, said they wouldn’t lay off or furlough employees through the end of the season. That’s still the case, as the nine employees will be paid through the conclusion of this season.

There had been some concern inside the organization of more far-reaching cuts based on other industry patterns. The Yankees reportedly furloughed about 60 members of their player development staff and the Cubs reportedly cut double-digit player development staff members along with pro and amateur scouts amid revenue losses because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Finish the story on BostonGlobe.com.

Don't have a Globe subscription? Subscribe for just 99 cents.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Red Sox

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Bill Belichick took a recent radio interview as an opportunity offer some effusive – and notable – praise of Cam Newton.
Patriots
Live blog: Here’s who won’t make New England’s 53-man roster September 5, 2020 | 10:03 AM
Elsa
Bruins
David Pastrnak confirms he played with a lower-body injury in playoffs September 5, 2020 | 8:17 AM
Yairo Munoz is congratulated by teammates after their win over Blue Jays.
Red Sox
Red Sox earn split of doubleheader with 3-2 win over Blue Jays September 4, 2020 | 11:01 PM
The Red Sox played a doubleheader against the Blue Jays as part of a historic MLB slate on Friday.
MLB
MLB has fullest schedule since 1974 September 4, 2020 | 9:28 PM
Rafael Devers slams his bat after striking out during his 0-for-3 day.
Red Sox
Surging Blue Jays beat Red Sox 8-7 in opener of doubleheader September 4, 2020 | 7:26 PM
Cam Newton on Friday.
Patriots
Cam Newton shared his reaction to being named a starter and captain September 4, 2020 | 6:06 PM
Celtics
Raptors-Celtics prep for Game 4, Nuggets-Clippers for Game 2 September 4, 2020 | 4:17 PM
The Raptors celebrate after the winning shot fell.
CHAD FINN
Why that stunning Game 3 loss can be a good thing, and other Celtics thoughts September 4, 2020 | 3:55 PM
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo passes under pressure from Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith.
Media
YouTube TV subscribers now have access to NFL Network and RedZone September 4, 2020 | 12:26 PM
Paul Quessenberry.
Patriots
He hasn't played football in five years. Now he's trying to catch on with the Patriots September 4, 2020 | 12:12 PM
Red Sox's J.D. Martinez discussed impending free agency on Thursday.
Red Sox
J.D Martinez described what he thinks will be a 'weird' free agency period September 4, 2020 | 11:54 AM
Photo by John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
Patriots
What Julian Edelman had to say about Cam Newton's leadership, and the Patriots cutting Mohamed Sanu September 4, 2020 | 10:22 AM
Patriots defensive back J.C. Jackson (27) performs a field drill during practice.
Patriots
5 Patriots who've impressed — and 5 who haven't — ahead of roster cuts September 4, 2020 | 10:12 AM
The Raptors celebrate after OG Anunoby makes a game-winning buzzer-beater.
Celtics vs. Raptors
What Raptors players said about OG Anunoby's Game 3 buzzer-beater September 4, 2020 | 6:50 AM
Red Sox
Teoscar Hernández hits 3-run HR in 10th, Blue Jays beat Red Sox 6-2 September 4, 2020 | 12:48 AM
Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown (7) shoots as Toronto Raptors' Serge Ibaka (9) defends in the second half of an NBA conference semifinal playoff basketball game Thursday, Sept 3, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Celtics
Jaylen Brown after Game 3 loss: 'That was just a f****** disgrace' September 3, 2020 | 11:04 PM
OG Anunoby is mobbed by his Raptors teammates after hitting a buzzer-beater to win Game 3.
Celtics
OG Anunoby's buzzer-beater gives Raptors Game 3 win over Celtics September 3, 2020 | 9:43 PM
Bill Belichick and the Patriots are in a good spot to win the AFC East again.
Patriots
Might be too soon to count out Bill Belichick, Patriots in AFC East September 3, 2020 | 6:42 PM
Vincent Poirier left the NBA's bubble to attend the birth of his daughter.
Celtics
Vincent Poirier leaves NBA bubble for the birth of his child September 3, 2020 | 5:46 PM
Mohamed Sanu
Sports Q
Was the Mohamed Sanu trade the worst deal Bill Belichick has made? September 3, 2020 | 5:30 PM
Tom Brady has a lot of star players around him in Tampa.
Tom Brady
Stars line up for a chance to play with Tom Brady-led Buccaneers September 3, 2020 | 4:41 PM
John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
Patriots
Patriots reportedly name Cam Newton starting quarterback September 3, 2020 | 3:50 PM
Torey Krug skates with the puck during a playoff game for the Bruins.
Bruins
What Torey Krug had to say about free agency and the possibility of staying with the Bruins September 3, 2020 | 2:22 PM
Zdeno Chara is a free agent for the first time in his 14-year tenure with Bruins, but has made it clear he would like to return to Boston next season.
Bruins
Zdeno Chara says he wants to return: ‘I want to be a Boston Bruin’ September 3, 2020 | 12:53 PM
Barry Chin/Globe Staff
Red Sox
What Jackie Bradley Jr. said about testing free agency September 3, 2020 | 12:48 PM
Pool
Patriots
Here are the Patriots captains for the 2020 season September 3, 2020 | 12:18 PM
NFL
Agent: Seahawks bring back suspended wide receiver Josh Gordon September 3, 2020 | 11:57 AM
FILE - In this Sept. 7, 2018, file photo, Steve Nash speaks during induction ceremonies at the Basketball Hall of Fame, in Springfield, Mass. The Brooklyn Nets hired Steve Nash as their coach Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, putting the Hall of Fame point guard in charge of the team that hopes to have Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving together next season. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)
NBA
Nets hire Hall of Fame point guard Steve Nash as coach September 3, 2020 | 11:27 AM
John Bazemore
Red Sox
Meet the newest players that the Red Sox picked up at the trade deadline September 3, 2020 | 10:44 AM
Steven Senne
Patriots
Damien Harris reportedly has a hand injury, could miss season opener September 3, 2020 | 10:40 AM