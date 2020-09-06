Four home runs not enough for Red Sox; lose 10-8 to Blue Jays

The Blue Jays celebrate after scoring during their six-run fifth inning.
The Blue Jays celebrate after scoring during their six-run fifth inning. –AP Photo/Steven Senne
By
KEN POWTAK,
AP
September 6, 2020 | 6:34 PM

BOSTON (AP) — Cavan Biggio’s two-run double capped a six-run fifth inning, Rowdy Tellez and Caleb Joseph homered and the Toronto Blue Jays held off the Boston Red Sox 10-8 on Sunday.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. had four singles for the Blue Jays, who had lost the previous two games after winning the opening pair of a five-game series at Fenway Park. They have won eight of 12 overall.

Toronto, second in the AL East, begins a three-game series on Monday night at its temporary Buffalo home against the third-place Yankees.

Kevin Plawecki hit a three-run homer, Xander Bogaerts had a two-run blast for his team-leading 10th, and Bobby Dalbec and José Peraza also went deep for the Red Sox, who have dropped six of eight.

The game lasted 4 hours, 23 minutes.

The Blue Jays erased a 4-1 deficit with their big fifth against reliever Matt Hall (0-2), who was recalled from the alternate training site before the game.

Gurriel had an RBI single, Joe Panik followed with a game-tying, two-run single and Derek Fisher beat hit a two-out dribbler that turned into an RBI infield single when Hall slipped and double-pumped before throwing to first.

Biggio then drove reliever Robinson Leyer’s pitch off the left-field wall over Peraza’s mistimed leap for his double, making it 7-4.

Thomas Hatch (3-1) worked 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief and Rafael Dolis got the final three outs for his second save.

Toronto opened a 10-5 lead before Peraza and Bogaerts went deep.

A day after Boston hit five homers in a walk-off win, Plawecki drove Robbie Ray’s high fastball into the batter’s eye for his first of the season.

Tellez crushed his eighth off a back wall next to the bleachers and Joseph’s first landed in the Green Monster seats.

FRESH START

Making his first start for the Blue Jays since being acquired in a deadline-day trade from Arizona, the 28-year-old Ray gave up four runs on six hits in four innings. He struck out five and walked three.

SORTING THROUGH NUMBERS

Andrew Triggs was the 13th starter for the Red Sox in their 42nd game. Boston entered with the majors’ highest ERA (6.11) and had allowed the most homers, helping explain why the Red Sox own the AL’s worst record.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Blue Jays: Pitching coach Pete Walker said before the game that RHP Matt Shoemaker (10-day injured list, right shoulder inflammation) was “coming along quicker than expected.” Shoemaker expects to start throwing off a mound in the next few days. … Walker also said rookie RHP Nate Pearson (10-day IL, elbow tightness) threw a bullpen Saturday and is expected back soon.

Red Sox: Utility player Yairo Muñoz left the game with a strained right hip after running out his first-inning single. … Plawecki was hit by a pitch on his right arm and had to leave the game. … OF Alex Verdugo had the day off until pinch-hitting in the eighth. “He’s fine,” manager Ron Roenicke said. “He’s a little beat up from the diving and sliding.”

UP NEXT

Blue Jays: LHP Hyun Jin Ryu (3-1, 2.51 ERA) is set to face New York RHP Jordan Montgomery (2-2, 5.76).

Red Sox: Have a day off before a doubleheader at Philadelphia on Tuesday. LHP Martín Pérez (2-4, 4.07) is slated to start the opener for Boston.

 

