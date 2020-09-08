Phillies top Red Sox 6-5 in Game 1 of doubleheader

Rafael Devers homered twice and Bobby Dalbec continued his homer hot streak for the Red Sox.

Didi Gregorius, Christian Vazquez
Philadelphia's Didi Gregorius scores the the game-winning run past Christian Vazquez. –AP Photo/Matt Slocum
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
AP
September 8, 2020 | 7:56 PM

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Alec Bohm delivered again in the clutch for the Phillies.

Bohm hit a two-out, two-run single in the seventh inning to rally the Philadelphia Phillies over the Boston Red Sox 6-5 on Tuesday in the first game of a doubleheader.

Bohm continued his knack for clutch hits, coming through with Philadelphia down to its last strike. The rookie drove in four runs with three hits, including his winner off Matt Barnes (1-3) as the Phillies compete for their first playoff berth since 2011.

“We knew if Bohmer got up, he was getting the job done,” Phillie starter Zach Eflin said. “He’s just playing awesome baseball. It’s really cool to see someone step up like that on multiple occasions and come through for the boys.”

Advertisement

Bohm hit a sacrifice fly in the 10th inning last week to lead the Phillies to a win over Washington. He also had a game-tying hit in the eighth inning of Philadelphia’s win a day earlier against the Mets.

The Phillies started a run of five doubleheaders — all of them seven-inning games — between now and Sept. 22. That highlights a stretch of 19 games in 15 days, including a whopping seven straight games in Miami.

Hector Neris (2-1) pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings to get the win in an only-in-2020 one day, two-game series.

Rafael Devers homered twice and Bobby Dalbec continued his homer hot streak for the Red Sox. Alex Verdugo also hit one of Boston’s four solo homers to nearly make a winner out of Martin Pérez.

Pérez took a no-hit bid into the seventh inning in his last start against Toronto. He followed up with an unsteady effort where he walked six batters and allowed four runs in five innings.

Dalbec went deep off in the fifth off Tommy Hunter for Boston’s fourth solo homer of the game that tied the score 4-all. Dalbec has homered in four of his first eight career games. Devers admired a deep shot off Hunter that ended up off the wall and an RBI double for a 5-4 lead.

Advertisement

The Red Sox started the solo-happy homer streak against starter Zach Eflin.

Didi Gregorius’ sixth homer of the season was a solo shot off Pérez in the second for a 1-0 lead. Devers evened the score with his eighth homer of the year on a liner to right.

The Phillies went ahead on a three-run third inning — on just one hit. Bryce Harper walked to lead off the inning and scored on an errant pickoff attempt by catcher Christian Vazquez. Gregorius and Phil Gosselin walked and scored on Bohm’s single to center for a 4-1 lead.

Verdugo and Devers went back-to-back in the fifth to make it 4-3.

“We came back on ’em and got the lead and got the people out there that we wanted to finish the game,” Red Sox manager Ron Roenicke said. “It didn’t didn’t work.”

DOUBLE DIP

The Phillies will play doubleheaders Friday and Sunday at Miami, Sept. 18 vs. Toronto and Sept. 22 at Washington.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Red Sox: Transferred OF Andrew Benintendi (ribs) to the 45-day injured list. … Added INF Christian Arroyo to the 40-man roster. … LHP Matt Hall was optioned to the alternate training site.

UP NEXT

The Phillies send righty Vince Velasquez (0-0, 6.60 ERA) to the mound against right-hander Chris Mazza (0-1, 6.00) in Game 2.

Philadelphia sends RHP Jake Arrieta (3-4, 5.67 ERA) to the mound for the first game of a seven-game series that starts Thursday in Miami.

The Red Sox open a series in Tampa Bay on Thursday and have not announced a starting pitcher.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Red Sox Baseball Canada

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Coach Josh McDaniels keeps an eye on quarterback Cam Newton.
Patriots
Josh McDaniels on working with Cam Newton and how the team is preparing for the Dolphins September 8, 2020 | 5:06 PM
Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum (0) blocks the shot of Toronto Raptors' Serge Ibaka (9) during the second half of an NBA conference semifinal playoff basketball game Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Celtics
Young Celtics are making their case as the East's best team and a title contender September 8, 2020 | 3:45 PM
Aly Raisman on Today for an interview with Hoda Kotb.
Sports News
Aly Raisman spoke about how PTSD has motivated her to help raise mental health awareness September 8, 2020 | 2:44 PM
In six seasons with the Revolution, Lee Nguyen scored 51 goals in 191 appearances
New England Revolution
Revolution reacquire midfielder Lee Nguyen in trade with Inter Miami September 8, 2020 | 2:38 PM
Toronto Raptors' Kyle Lowry (7) battles for the ball with Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart, right, during the second half of an NBA conference semifinal playoff basketball game Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Celtics
Celtics look to knock out champion Raptors in Game 6 September 8, 2020 | 1:54 PM
Fred Toucher (3rd from right) co-hosts the Toucher and Rich radio show on 98.5 The Sports Hub.
Media
Sports Hub's Fred Toucher returning to the air after seeking treatment for alcohol dependency September 8, 2020 | 12:56 PM
Soon, it figures to be just Don Shula and Bill Belichick at the top of the list when it comes to all-time wins.
Patriots
What are Bill Belichick’s chances of breaking Don Shula’s NFL record for wins? September 8, 2020 | 11:30 AM
Bill Belichick Cam Newton Patriots
Patriots
Bill Belichick 'wasn't surprised' Cam Newton was voted a Patriots captain September 8, 2020 | 9:42 AM
Jaylen Brown scored 27 points in the Celtics' Game 5 win.
Celtics
Jaylen Brown said he 'didn't change anything' before his performance in Game 5 September 8, 2020 | 7:26 AM
Celtics
Celtics roll in Game 5, take 3-2 series lead on Raptors September 7, 2020 | 9:13 PM
Steven Senne
Patriots
Patriots place Damien Harris on IR and sign J.J. Taylor September 7, 2020 | 7:59 PM
Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Beau Allen (91) during the first half of an NFL football game Indianapolis Colts Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)
Patriots
Patriots are reportedly placing Beau Allen on injured reserve September 7, 2020 | 5:10 PM
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton.
Patriots
Cam Newton: Playing for Patriots is 'a match made in heaven' September 7, 2020 | 4:35 PM
Gordon Hayward will re-join the Celtics in the NBA bubble after suffering an ankle injury in the first round.
Celtics
Gordon Hayward set to re-enter the NBA bubble September 6, 2020 | 10:43 PM
You're out
Umpires eject Nationals GM Rizzo from luxury suite September 6, 2020 | 9:18 PM
Lou Brock
Baseball
Hall of Fame outfielder Lou Brock dies at age 81 September 6, 2020 | 7:45 PM
The Blue Jays celebrate after scoring during their six-run fifth inning.
Red Sox
Four home runs not enough for Red Sox; lose 10-8 to Blue Jays September 6, 2020 | 6:34 PM
Nick Folk is reportedly expected to return to the Patriots.
Patriots
Here are the players on the Patriots' practice squad September 6, 2020 | 4:56 PM
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 06: Novak Djokovic of Serbia tends to a lineswoman after inadvertently striking her with a ball hit in frustration during his Men's Singles fourth round match against Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain on Day Seven of the 2020 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 6, 2020 in the Queens borough of New York City. Djokovic was defaulted from the match. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
Tennis
Novak Djokovic out of US Open after hitting line judge with ball September 6, 2020 | 4:38 PM
NBA
Giannis Antetokounmpo leaves Bucks-Heat Game 4 with ankle injury September 6, 2020 | 4:34 PM
The Celtics and Raptors will fight for a 3-2 series lead in Game 5.
Celtics
Celtics-Raptors, Nuggets-Clippers all tied up September 6, 2020 | 3:31 PM
Kemba Walker drives past Serge Ibaka during the second half of Game 4 on Saturday.
KEMBA WALKER
Kemba Walker after attempting just 9 shots in Game 4 loss: 'That's unacceptable on my behalf' September 6, 2020 | 7:55 AM
Kyle Lowry of the Toronto Raptors drives to the basket ahead of Daniel Theis of the Celtics.
CELTICS
Raptors beat Celtics 100-93 to even East semifinals at 2-2 September 5, 2020 | 9:31 PM
Jockey John Velazquez aboard Authentic #18, celebrates after winning the 146th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on Saturday.
HORSE RACING
Authentic wins the Kentucky Derby, run without fans September 5, 2020 | 8:11 PM
Julian Edelman.
PATRIOTS
Here's the Patriots' initial 53-man roster September 5, 2020 | 7:43 PM
The Patriots released kicker Nick Folk on Saturday.
Patriots
What are the Patriots' plans at kicker? September 5, 2020 | 6:03 PM
Gillette Stadium will remain empty for Patriots games for at least the beginning of the season, but crowd noise will still make it feel like a home game.
Patriots
NFL, union finalize coronavirus protocols for regular season September 5, 2020 | 5:56 PM
Bill Russell is greeted at his seat before a game.
Celtics
Celtics express gratitude with 'Because of you, Bill Russell' video September 5, 2020 | 5:29 PM
NFL
Dolphins cut Josh Rosen after just one season September 5, 2020 | 5:15 PM
Matthew J. Lee
Red Sox
Will Middlebrooks now has a budding second career September 5, 2020 | 4:02 PM