Tanner Houck wins MLB debut, goes 5 innings, Red Sox blank Marlins

Houck, the first-round draft pick of the Red Sox in 2017, struck out seven and walked three on 86 pitches.

Tanner Houck
Red Sox starting pitcher Tanner Houck follows through on a delivery during the first inning. –AP Photo/Lynne Sladky
AP
September 15, 2020

MIAMI (AP) — Tanner Houck gave up just two singles over five innings to win his major league debut, pitching the Boston Red Sox past the Miami Marlins 2-0 Tuesday night.

Houck, the first-round draft pick of the Red Sox in 2017, struck out seven and walked three on 86 pitches. The 24-year-old righty became Boston’s 15th starting pitcher this season.

Jackie Bradley Jr. broke up a scoreless game with an opposite-field double off Miami starter Sandy Alcantara in the sixth. Alcantara (2-2) allowed a leadoff single to Xander Bogaerts and walked Christian Vazquez before Bradley delivered against the playoff-contending Marlins.

The Red Sox increased their lead on Vazquez’s run-scoring single in the eighth. Rafael Devers hit a leadoff double, advanced to third on reliever James Hoyt’s errant pickoff throw and scored on the hit by Vazquez.

Dylan Covey pitched two perfect innings in relief of Houck. Ryan Brasier followed with a scoreless eighth.

Matt Barnes allowed Brian Anderson’s two-out double before striking out Garrett Cooper for his seventh save.

Alcantara scattered five hits, walked two and struck out five in six innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM:

Red Sox: RHP Darwinson Hernandez (shoulder) showed no ill effects from his bullpen session Tuesday.

Marlins: INF Isan Diaz (groin strain) was placed on the 60-day injured list. Diaz played the first series of the season at Philadelphia but opted out after the team’s coronavirus outbreak. Diaz successfully petitioned for reinstatement late last month and rejoined the club Sept. 10. Sean Rodriguez was reinstated from the injured list.

UP NEXT:

Red Sox: LHP Mike Kickham (1-0, 5.00) will start the middle game of the series against Miami on Wednesday.

Marlins: Rookie LHP Trevor Rogers (1-1, 6.50) looks to bounce back from the worst outing of his young major league career. Rogers allowed eight earned runs and nine hits in three innings against Philadelphia on Sept. 11.

TOPICS: Red Sox Baseball Florida

