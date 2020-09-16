Jorge Alfaro homers twice, Marlins beat Red Sox 8-4

Red Sox starter Mike Kickham allowed six runs in less than three innings pitched.

Rafael Devers squats after striking out with the bases loaded.
Rafael Devers squats after striking out with the bases loaded. –AP Photo/Lynne Sladky
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
AP
September 16, 2020

MIAMI (AP) — Jorge Alfaro homered twice before he took a foul ball to his helmet and the Miami Marlins beat the Boston Red Sox 8-4 on Wednesday night.

Garrett Cooper also homered and scored twice for Miami, which moved within 2 1/2 games of first-place Atlanta in the NL East.

Alfaro, the Marlins’ catcher, was removed in the seventh inning as a precaution after Christian Vázquez’s foul ball beaned him.

Miami chased Boston starter Michael Kickham with a four-run third. Alfaro hit his first of two two-run blasts. Brian Anderson had a run-scoring single and scored from first on Lewis Brinson’s RBI double to make it 6-1.

Advertisement

Alfaro also went deep in the fifth, a 412-foot shot to left-center off Robinson Leyer.

Yimi Garcia (2-0) pitched a perfect eighth and was credited with the win even though he entered with an 8-4 lead. Brandon Kintzler was the sixth Miami reliever and worked a scoreless ninth.

Miami starter Trevor Rogers was lifted after three innings and 76 pitches. Rogers allowed one run on three hits, walked two, hit a batter and struck out three.

J.D. Martinez snapped a 1-for-30 funk with a two-run homer off Miami reliever Ryne Stanek in the seventh. Martinez drove in another run with a sacrifice fly in the third.

Cooper hit a two-run homer to center in the first that snapped a 14-inning scoreless string by Boston pitchers.

Kickham (1-1) allowed six runs on seven hits in 2 2/3 innings.

Alex Verdugo had three hits, a walk and scored twice for Boston.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Marlins: OF Starling Marte was given the night off after playing 16 consecutive games since joining the club in a trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks Aug. 31.

UP NEXT

Red Sox: RHP Nate Eovaldi (2-2, 4.82) will pitch the series finale on Thursday. Before joining the New York Yankees in 2015, Eovaldi spent three seasons in Miami, where he went 13-27.

Advertisement

Marlins: RHP Jose Urena (0-1, 7.71) allowed five earned runs in 4 1/3 innings against Philadelphia in his previous start.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Red Sox

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Julian Edelman was listed as a limited participant at Patriots practice on Wednesday.
Patriots
Here is this week's Patriots injury report September 16, 2020 | 8:46 PM
Mark J. Terrill
Celtics
Celtics, Heat both see ways to improve before Game 2 September 16, 2020 | 7:58 PM
Cam Newton.
Patriots
What Cam Newton had to say about N'Keal Harry's fumble against the Dolphins September 16, 2020 | 6:58 PM
New England Patriots kicker Nick Folk (6) follows through on an extra point in the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Patriots
Patriots add Nick Folk, Myles Bryant to 53-man roster September 16, 2020 | 6:22 PM
Jack Kelley, left and Steve Stirling celebrated after Boston University defeated Minnesota to win NCAA Hockey Championship in 1971.
College Sports
Famed Boston University hockey coach Jack Kelley dies at 93 September 16, 2020 | 6:15 PM
Pete Carroll is in his 11th season as coach of the Seahawks.
Patriots vs. Seahawks
Seahawks coach Pete Carroll has been doing it his way after his time with the Patriots September 16, 2020 | 5:53 PM
Maya Moore
WNBA star Maya Moore marries the man she helped free from prison September 16, 2020 | 4:56 PM
Danny Ainge Celtics
Celtics
Danny Ainge offered some constructive criticism of the Celtics after Game 1 September 16, 2020 | 4:31 PM
Jayson Tatum (left) got a shoutout from LeBron James after he dropped 41 points in Sunday's game.
Celtics
Jayson Tatum makes All-NBA third team, LeBron James makes All-NBA team for record 16th time September 16, 2020 | 4:01 PM
Steve Grogan, a Patriot from 1975-90, was not shy about tucking it and running.
Patriots
Steve Grogan — the Patriots' last mobile quarterback — likes what Cam Newton is bringing to New England September 16, 2020 | 3:42 PM
It's been an eventful nine months since Jeff Hafley's opening press conference in December. On Saturday, he'll coach his first game with the Eagles.
BC FOOTBALL
5 things to know before BC football opens the season September 16, 2020 | 3:30 PM
Michael Reaves
Boston Red Sox
Tanner Houck offered a brief, needed moment of optimism about Red Sox pitching September 16, 2020 | 12:41 PM
New England Patriots wide receiver Mohamed Sanu in action during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Philadelphia.
Patriots
Former Patriots receiver Mohamed Sanu signs with 49ers September 16, 2020 | 11:10 AM
Could Allen Robinson be on the move from the Bears?
NFL
Are wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr., Allen Robinson on the market? September 16, 2020 | 10:47 AM
Chris Graythen
Tom Brady
Keyshawn Johnson theorized why Tom Brady will have 'high' number of interceptions this season September 16, 2020 | 10:42 AM
College Sports
Big Ten changes course, will play fall football after all September 16, 2020 | 9:48 AM
The New England Flag Football League was allegedly in violation of Governor Chris Sununu’s emergency safety order.
Local
Massachusetts-based flag football league fined for bringing in out-of-state teams September 16, 2020 | 9:33 AM
Kemba Walker struggled shooting in Game 1.
Celtics
Kemba Walker after poor shooting performance in Game 1: 'I'm just playing terrible' September 16, 2020 | 7:12 AM
Bam Adebayo blocks Jayson Tatum's game-tying block attempt in Game 1.
Celtics
Jayson Tatum discussed his two missed opportunities late in Celtics' Game 1 loss September 16, 2020 | 6:35 AM
Tanner Houck
Red Sox
Tanner Houck wins MLB debut, goes 5 innings, Red Sox blank Marlins September 15, 2020 | 10:21 PM
Bill Belichick
Jeannette Belichick
Bill Belichick’s mother, Jeannette, dies at 98 September 15, 2020 | 10:13 PM
Jimmy Butler scored 20 points, including the game-winning basket, to give the Heat a Game 1 win.
Celtics
Bam Adebayo's block gives Heat Game 1 win over Celtics September 15, 2020 | 9:46 PM
Buffalo Bills wide receiver John Brown (15) celebrates with quarterback Josh Allen after they connected on a pass play for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
Patriots
Where the Patriots rank in AP's first NFL poll of the season September 15, 2020 | 8:44 PM
Barry Chin/Globe Staff
Red Sox
Here are 4 things to know about Red Sox prospect Tanner Houck September 15, 2020 | 7:05 PM
High School Football
MIAA's Football Committee votes to allow 'out-of-season' coaching September 15, 2020 | 5:10 PM
Scotty Miller Fantasy Football
fantasy football
Fantasy football: 4 waiver wire pickups for Week 2 September 15, 2020 | 4:01 PM
Cam Newton smiles during the Patriots' Week 1 win over the Dolphins.
Sports Q
How many games will the Patriots win this year? September 15, 2020 | 3:51 PM
Daniel Theis hugs Jayson Tatum after the Celtics' series win over the Raptors.
CHAD FINN
A few thoughts on a dozen Celtics as they pursue Banner 18 September 15, 2020 | 3:33 PM
Patriots quarterback Cam Newton runs the ball against the Miami Dolphins.
Patriots
Patriots’ plan isn’t for Cam Newton to carry the ball 15 times a game September 15, 2020 | 2:46 PM
Jaylen Brown and the Celtics will have to find a way to stop Jimmy Butler.
Celtics
4 Celtics-Heat comparisons ahead of the Eastern Conference Finals September 15, 2020 | 12:54 PM