A fan delayed Sunday’s Red Sox-Yankees game for 10 minutes after climbing the Green Monster

In a season where fans are supposed to be absent from Major League ballparks, one raucous Red Sox supporter still managed to cause a ruckus at Fenway Park on Sunday.

The Fenway intruder ascended the back of the Green Monster, cleared the ledge, and started yelling and throwing items onto the field.

Video shows the man also stood on a catwalk and threatened to jump onto the black tarp in center field that acts as a backdrop for batters. The man did some pushups as well, delaying the Red Sox-Yankees game for 10 minutes in the 8th inning. In a statement to MassLive, the Red Sox say the man was taken into police custody. A Boston Police Department spokesman told the Boston Globe the man appeared emotionally disturbed and was taken to a nearby hospital.

Who is this guy and how did he get into Fenway Park? pic.twitter.com/rvYFcJPaAj — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) September 20, 2020

Advertisement

“It becomes a hard thing for security to figure out what to do, because you don’t want that guy falling off of there,” Red Sox manager Ron Roenicke told reporters. “So that was what the delay was. They couldn’t really go in and grab him because of where he was.”

Fan is just standing on a catwalk where he first threatened to jump on the black tarp on the batters’ eye… even did some pushups! Has been arrested by cops. pic.twitter.com/gr4saBYXUD — Marly Rivera (@MarlyRiveraESPN) September 20, 2020

According to MassLive, Michael Chavis said the fan yelled to him in left field.

“He was yelling that I’m no Michael Jordan because I wear 23 and my name’s Michael,” said Chavis, who added that he heard the man is safe.

The Red Sox closed out a 10-2 win following the delay, snapping a 12-game losing streak to the Yankees and avoiding the first season-series sweep ever for either side in the rivalry.