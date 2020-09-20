Red Sox finally beat Yankees to snap 12-game skid vs. rivals

Tanner Houck took a no-hitter into the sixth inning.

Jim Davis/Globe Staff
Tanner Houck is congratulated after his second strong start of his brief career, as the rookie allowed just one unearned run and one hit in six innings Sunday. –Jim Davis/Globe Staff
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
KEN POWTAK,
AP
September 20, 2020 | 7:00 PM

BOSTON (AP) — Despite dismal results against the New York Yankees this season, at least the Boston Red Sox didn’t have to watch their longtime rivals enjoy clinching a playoff berth at Fenway Park.

They made sure of that by finally beating the Yankees this year.

Tanner Houck took a no-hitter into the sixth inning of his second major league start and Michael Chavis had a huge day at the plate as the Red Sox halted two long streaks with a 10-2 victory Sunday.

Boston ended New York’s 10-game winning streak and snapped a 12-game skid against the Yankees.

Advertisement

“A great experience. It’s a great rivalry that I remember watching growing up. Being a part of it was amazing,” Houck said. “Going deep into the game like that with a no-hitter is truly an unbelievable experience.”

Chavis hit two homers over the Green Monster and drove in five runs. Jackie Bradley Jr. went 4 for 5, and J.D. Martinez and Bobby Dalbec each had a solo shot.

It was Boston’s first win over the Yankees this season in their last of 10 meetings. New York had matched its longest winning streak against the Red Sox, also winning 12 in a row in 1936 and from 1952-53 when Red Sox Hall of Famer Ted Williams was flying combat missions in the Korean War.

The Yankees’ magic number remained at one to lock up a playoff spot. A loss by Seattle later Sunday would earn them a postseason berth for the fourth straight year. New York stayed 3½ games behind AL East-leading Tampa Bay, which lost 2-1 in Baltimore.

Luke Voit hit his major league-leading 21st homer for the Yankees, who outscored their opponents 85-25 during the winning streak.

In a matchup of right-handed prospects on a breezy afternoon, the 24-year-old Houck mixed a sharp slider, sinker and a fastball in the low-to-mid 90 mph range to keep the Yankees off balance until Tyler Wade lined a double into the right-center gap.

Advertisement

“Seeing that against a really hot offense like these guys have had, it’s great to see that stuff,” Boston manager Ron Roenicke said.

Houck (2-0) gave up just that one hit and an unearned run. He struck out four and walked three in six innings.

“He’s got good stuff,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “I thought maybe we expanded a little bit on some pitches off the plate. He did a good job of working his two-seamer in, and then even changeup off of that. But he was tough.”

In his big league debut at Miami on Tuesday, Houck held the Marlins to two hits over five scoreless innings, striking out seven.

Deivi García (2-2) was roughed up for six runs and eight hits over three innings in his fifth career start. He felt his command was off.

“I battled with that today,” he said through a translator. “It kept me from being as aggressive as I wanted to be.”

With the Red Sox leading 3-0 in the third, Chavis hit a hanging slider that landed in the first row of seats above the Green Monster in left field.

Chavis’ first homer came on a belt-high slider in the second and left Fenway completely.

“Just a bump here for him, but all things he can correct, and go out and do what we’ve seen in his next one,” Boone said about García.

DELAY

There was about a 10-minute delay with the Yankees batting in the eighth when someone started screaming from a camera stand above the center-field bleachers. They threw something onto the field. The umpires gathered at home plate until the person was removed.

SPECIAL PLACE

Advertisement

García took the mound where his boyhood idol and fellow countryman, Pedro Martínez, spent much of his Hall of Famer career. The 21-year-old righty from the Dominican Republic even has number 45 — the number Martínez wore — written on the front of his belt.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Yankees: OF Aaron Judge was not in the lineup. A strained calf limited him to one game between Aug. 11 and his return Wednesday. He played the first two games of the series, going 1 for 9 with two runs, three strikeouts and two walks. … C Gary Sánchez was shaken up by a foul ball that ricocheted off his left arm and then neck, but he stayed in.

Red Sox: Roenicke gave SS Xander Bogaerts the day off and said OF Alex Verdugo (left hamstring soreness) and 2B Christian Arroyo (back spasms) were unavailable.

UP NEXT

Yankees: Open a four-game series Monday against the Blue Jays at Toronto’s home this season in Buffalo, New York. Boone hadn’t announced a starter yet.

Red Sox: Off on Monday before beginning their final home series, a three-game set that starts Tuesday against Baltimore. RHP Nick Pivetta, acquired in a trade with the Phillies last month, will make his Red Sox debut.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Red Sox Baseball MLB

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
Patriots
Patriots running back James White’s father dies in crash, per reports September 20, 2020 | 7:09 PM
Maddie Meyer
RED SOX
A fan climbed the Green Monster and delayed the Red Sox game September 20, 2020 | 7:05 PM
High school football jerseys are seen in the stands before a game between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on September 20, 2020 in Seattle, Washington.
Patriots
Countdown to kickoff: Cam Newton, Patriots meet Seahawks in Sunday night showdown September 20, 2020 | 6:49 PM
New York Jets' Tarell Basham (93) hits San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) as he throws.
NFL
Jimmy Garoppolo hurts ankle in 49ers' win over Jets September 20, 2020 | 5:33 PM
NFL
Stephen Gostkowski kicks 49-yarder as Titans beat Jaguars September 20, 2020 | 5:27 PM
Sunday night’s game against Russell Wilson and the Seahawks will be the Patriots' first of several opportunities this year to show what they can do against dual-threat quarterbacks.
Patriots
Will facing Cam Newton in practice help the Patriots defend mobile quarterbacks this season? September 20, 2020 | 5:10 PM
NFL
What Tom Brady said about his first win as a member of the Bucs September 20, 2020 | 5:00 PM
Gordon Hayward was sharp in his return Saturday.
GORDON HAYWARD
What Gordon Hayward said after making his return for the Celtics September 20, 2020 | 12:41 AM
Kevin C. Cox
Celtics
5 takeaways from the Celtics’ Game 3 win vs. Heat September 20, 2020 | 12:14 AM
Jaylen Brown and the Celtics held off the Heat in Game 3.
Celtics
Celtics top Heat 117-106, cut East finals deficit to 2-1 September 19, 2020 | 11:31 PM
Red Sox
Yankees shut out Red Sox for 10th straight win September 19, 2020 | 10:54 PM
Ron Gardenhire retired from his position as Tigers manager on Saturday.
MLB
Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire announces immediate retirement September 19, 2020 | 10:31 PM
Tampa Bay Lightning and the New York Islanders players shake hands.
NHL
Commissioner Gary Bettman says next NHL season could start in December or January September 19, 2020 | 8:59 PM
Gordon Hayward is expected to play in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals.
Celtics
Gordon Hayward returns in Game 3, reportedly won't leave the bubble for birth of his son September 19, 2020 | 7:53 PM
The Revolution host the New York City FC at Gillette Stadium. The Revs' Brandon Bye heads the ball forward as he jumps up with New York's Alexander Callens in the first half.
REVOLUTION
New England Revolution and NYCFC battle to 0-0 draw September 19, 2020 | 6:56 PM
Zay Flowers was electric for Boston College against Duke.
BC FOOTBALL
4 takeaways from BC football's statement win at Duke September 19, 2020 | 6:37 PM
Julian Edelman was listed as a limited participant at Patriots practice on Wednesday.
Patriots
Here is this week's Patriots injury report September 19, 2020 | 5:49 PM
Chase Winovich had an impressive performance in the Patriots' win over the Dolphins.
Patriots
Chase Winovich's Week 1 performance lifts ceiling of Patriots' defense September 19, 2020 | 5:13 PM
Hunter Long caught a touchdown pass in Boston College's win over Duke.
Boston College
Phil Jurkovec helps Boston College beat Duke 26-6 in Jeff Hafley's debut September 19, 2020 | 3:51 PM
The Astros announced Saturday that Justin Verlander needs Tommy John surgery and could miss the entire 2021 season.
MLB
Astros' Justin Verlander to have elbow surgery, miss rest of season September 19, 2020 | 2:34 PM
David Ortiz
David Ortiz said he had COVID-19 September 19, 2020 | 9:56 AM
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 13: Cam Newton #1 of the New England Patriots greets Stephon Gilmore #24 before the game against the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium on September 13, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
CHAD FINN I UNCONVENTIONAL PREVIEW
Chad Finn: This sure feels like a rivalry game for the Patriots September 19, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens gestures as he watches play against the Miami Heat during the second half of an NBA conference final playoff basketball game, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
Celtics
Celtics, Heat agree: A 2-0 lead in East finals means nothing September 18, 2020 | 2:10 PM
Julian Edelman and Cam Newton.
Patriots
Julian Edelman doesn't think Cam Newton took 'any crazy hits' running in his Patriots debut September 18, 2020 | 10:49 AM
FRENCH OPEN
Naomi Osaka says she's out of French Open with injured hamstring September 18, 2020 | 9:05 AM
J.J. Taylor was in for nine plays in Sunday's game vs. the Dolphins.
Patriots
How undrafted rookie J.J. Taylor earned his playing time with the Patriots September 18, 2020 | 8:39 AM
Marcus Smart reportedly was involved in an argument with his Celtics teammates after Game 2.
Celtics
Marcus Smart, Celtics players reportedly 'argued' in locker room following Game 2 loss September 18, 2020 | 6:16 AM
Jim Davis/Globe Staff
Patriots
What NFL experts are saying about Sunday’s Patriots-Seahawks game September 18, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Goran Dragic and the Heat came back in the third quarter to defeat the Celtics in Game 2.
Celtics
5 takeaways from the Celtics’ Game 2 loss vs. Heat September 17, 2020 | 11:25 PM
Mark J. Terrill
Sports
Comeback Heat do it again, rally past Celtics for 2-0 lead September 17, 2020 | 9:58 PM