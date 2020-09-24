Red Sox will donate 60,000 reusable face masks to Boston Public School students and teachers

As Boston Public Schools plan to reopen to a hybrid-learning model, the Boston Red Sox announced on Wednesday that they will be donating 60,000 face masks to BPS students, teachers and staff. The team has collaborated with the Boston Pride to make the donation happen.

“I’m grateful to the Boston Red Sox, JetBlue, and the Boston Pride for this donation and for being true partners to the young people of Boston, investing in their health and well-being by providing reusable masks to Boston Public Schools students,” Boston mayor Marty Walsh said in the official press release. “‘BPS Red Sox Hat Day’ is one of the many traditions that our young people have recently missed out on due to the pandemic, and I’m happy we were able to continue our partnership with the Red Sox during this school year.”

We’re proud to join @JetBlue to support the return to in-person learning at @BostonSchools! ☺️ pic.twitter.com/lFHxpwXtyc — Red Sox (@RedSox) September 23, 2020

The team is also partnering with the City of Boston and the Boston Public Health Commission to facilitate COVID-19 testing for Boston Teachers Union (BTU) members. Through the end of the year, five percent of the Teachers Union will be randomly tested weekly for COVID-19, including an “oversampling of teachers working in neighborhoods with COVID-19 rates higher than 8 percent.”

Testing locations will be held near Fenway Park.