How the Red Sox can avoid finishing in last place in the AL East

Heading into the final four games of the season, the Red Sox are perilously close to finishing in last place in the American League East for the fourth time in nine seasons.

They might avoid that fate, though, as a three-game winning streak has pulled them within a game of the Orioles for fourth place.

The Red Sox could pull even by completing a three-game sweep Thursday of Baltimore in their final home game of the season. After that, they have a three-game series in Atlanta with a Braves team that has already clinched a postseason berth with a first-place finish in the National League East.

Advertisement

The two teams met earlier this month, with the Braves sweeping a three-game series at Fenway.

The Orioles finish the season with a trip to Buffalo for a three-game series with the Blue Jays, who are closing in on clinching a playoff spot.

Those two teams have met seven times this season, with Toronto winning six — a three-game sweep at Camden Yards Aug. 17-19., and three out of four in Buffalo Aug. 28-31.