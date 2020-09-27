Chaim Bloom said the ‘time isn’t now’ to discuss whether Alex Cora could return as manager

Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom said he doesn’t want to go into detail at the moment regarding his thoughts on Alex Cora.

Bloom, speaking to reporters Sunday after the Red Sox announced that Ron Roenicke will not return as manager next season, said there will be a time when he’ll discuss Cora and his situation.

“That time isn’t now,” Bloom said.

Rumors have already started to swirl about Cora potentially returning to the Red Sox, but Bloom reiterated that the team parted ways with Cora for a reason. When Boston Globe reporter Pete Abraham asked if that meant he was ruled out, Bloom declined to answer.

The Red Sox fired Cora in January after an investigation found that he was integral in the development and use of sign-stealing schemes. In two years as Red Sox manager, he was 192-132 in the regular season and helped the team capture a 2018 World Series title.

Bloom said Sunday he has no timetable for hiring a new manager.

“We don’t want to get into specific names,” he added.

Bloom said the decision was about looking for new energy, and the club will look for someone who can be a leader in the clubhouse and get the best out of players. He called it a “forward-looking decision.”

In a release, earlier in the day, Bloom praised Roenicke for the job he did during difficult circumstances.

“Throughout this difficult season, Ron’s consistency and professionalism kept the environment in our clubhouse productive and gave all of our players room to grow and develop,” Bloom said in the release. “While we believe that, moving forward, we will benefit from new leadership and new energy, that does not diminish how strongly we feel about Ron. He is a man of the highest character who cares about our players and the Red Sox organization. As bench coach, he helped this team win a world championship. As manager, he showed poise and leadership in navigating an extremely challenging year. We are grateful for all of his contributions in our uniform.”