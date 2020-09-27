Jackie Bradley Jr. dazzled in what could be his last game with the Red Sox

Jackie Bradley Jr., who has spent eight seasons with the Red Sox, is set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

Bradley said he doesn’t know what the future holds and would be open to returning to the Red Sox, but he’s excited for the opportunity to explore what else is out there.

“Ultimately I’m going to do what I feel is best for my family, and we’ll see how that plays out,” Bradley said.

If Sunday was his last game with the Red Sox, it was certainly a memorable one. Bradley finished 3 for 6 with a home run, a double, a single, two runs, an RBI, and an acrobatic catch in center field as the Red Sox cruised past the Atlanta Braves, 9-1, to end the regular season with a win.

Bradley led the game off with a double and scored, blasted a 402-foot home run to center field in the fourth, and singled to deep left-center in the seventh.

His biggest highlight – as it often has over the years – came in the outfield, when he drifted back to the wall, contorted his body, and reeled in a fly ball in the third inning.

Catch Probability:*

Anyone Not Named JBJ: Not high

JBJ: 100% *Source: Anyone who's seen Jackie play pic.twitter.com/AfywfdETg9 — Red Sox (@RedSox) September 27, 2020

“Jackie has been doing this for years, and years, and years,” Red Sox broadcaster Jerry Remy said on NESN, “and he saves one of his best for the end.”

Bradley, who tipped his cap at the end of his media session Saturday, helped the Red Sox win the World Series in 2018 and is widely considered one of the best fielders in baseball.