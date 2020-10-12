FROM

Red Sox invite all but two coaches back for 2021 season

John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
Bench coach Jerry Narron (foreground) helped oversee the activities at the Red Sox' summer camp in July before the season started. –John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
October 12, 2020

While the Red Sox have a managerial vacancy, they already have a clear idea of whom they expect to be on the coaching staff next year.

Bench coach Jerry Narron, who was brought in during spring training to work alongside former manager Ron Roenicke, and bullpen coach Craig Bjornson did not have their contracts renewed for 2021. Every other member of the coaching staff has been invited to come back, with contracts offered to those whose deals ran through 2020.

Pitching coach Dave Bush and assistant pitching coach Kevin Walker, both of whom were in their roles in 2020 for the first time, were invited back. So, too, were hitting coach Tim Hyers (who joined the staff in 2018) and assistant hitting coach Peter Fatse (added to the staff last offseason), as well as third base coach Carlos Febles, first base coach Tom Goodwin, and coach Ramon Vazquez.

