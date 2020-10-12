Red Sox will have No. 4 overall pick in 2021 MLB Draft

The Red Sox are getting rewarded for their bad 2020 season.

MLB announced Monday that the order for picks in the 2021 MLB draft will be determined by reverse record, the way it usually is done.

The Red Sox’s 24-36 record was the fourth-worst in baseball for the 2020 season, meaning they will hold the 4th-overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft.

There had been some speculation as to whether or not using just the 2020 standings would be how the order of picks was determined. One of the possible alternatives was combining teams’ 2019 and 2020 records. If that happened, the Red Sox would have had a lower draft pick because of their 84-78 record in 2019.

Advertisement

When the Red Sox make their first-round pick in 2021, it will be the highest selection they’ve made in the MLB Draft since 1967. The team selected pitcher Mike Garman with the third pick in that draft.

The Pirates, Rangers, and Tigers will hold the No. 1, 2, and 3 picks, respectively.

The No. 4 overall pick hasn’t produced much star talent in recent years. The last player to be selected fourth-overall in the MLB Draft to become an All-Star was Ryan Zimmerman, who was picked in that spot by the Nationals in the 2005 MLB Draft.

Some of the top prospects for next year’s draft include Vanderbilt pitcher Kumar Rocker, Florida outfielder Jud Fabian, UCLA shortstop Matt McLain, Miami catcher Adrian del Castillo, and LSU pitcher Jaden Hill.