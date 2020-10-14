Where should a Red Sox fan’s rooting interest lie in this postseason?

And it was occasionally fun, I suppose, to try to guess whether Andrew Triggs, Kyle Mooney, and Robinson Leyer were actually the latest pitchers recalled from the Alternate Site or current “Saturday Night Live” cast members.

Xander Bogaerts was his reliably excellent self. Rafael Devers pulverized baseballs deep into the empty Fenway stands from time to time. Alex Verdugo delivered clues that he may someday be a fan favorite and an All-Star.

Red Sox fans didn’t have much to root for in 2020, other than a quick and merciful end to their charade of a season.

(Got ya with the curve there, didn’t !? Kyle Mooney actually is an “SNL” cast member. You have him confused with Kyle Hart. It’s understandable.)

Other than those fleeting satisfactions, though, there wasn’t much to root for. But that doesn’t mean a disaffected Red Sox fan shouldn’t find some rooting interests and enjoy the postseason.

No, the Red Sox are not involved. Ha ha, good one. Glad to see you kept your sense of humor though all of this.

But neither are the Yankees now that the expanded playoff field has been whittled to a final four. The Astros and Rays are clashing for the AL pennant, while the Dodgers and Braves appear to be playing Home Run Derby for the NL crown.

Seems to me the team Red Sox fans should be pulling for is obvious. But let’s go through them in order of what should be the least amount of local interest to most as far as the Boston perspective goes.

▪ Astros: Hey look, it’s the unrepentant villains of baseball, still alive in this postseason despite a 29-31 regular season. I know, glass houses/thrown stones and all of that.

The Red Sox did have their own shady scandal, getting popped for using a video replay monitor to decode opponents’ signs during the 2018 regular season. That must be acknowledged, because the Red Sox don’t exactly have total access to the high road when it comes to aiming scorn at the Astros.

But the scope of the Astros’ scandal was more elaborate, with greater effect on the outcome of not just individual games but series. If they had any collective character, they would be repentant. Yet they’ve taken to portraying themselves as martyrs despite largely dodging the consequences of their actions, given that there were no fans in the stands to boo them this season and the regionalized schedule allowed them to avoid teams like the Dodgers that might have had retribution in mind.

There is very little to like about them beyond their first-year manager, Dusty Baker, who gracefully answers over and over again for nonsense with which he was not involved.

▪ Braves: When I was growing up in the 1980s, NESN wasn’t part of the basic cable package where I lived. TBS, which pretty much featured Braves games and “Brady Bunch” reruns, was, and largely because of Skip Caray’s wry broadcasting approach, they became my second-favorite team.

I got to watch Dale Murphy put an upbeat face on a sad decline, Ron Gant get sent down to A-ball after playing second base as if a pin had been pulled from the ball, and Tom Glavine, John Smoltz, and Steve Avery routinely get clobbered when first arriving in the big leagues . . . and then I got to watch it all come to fruition with the joyous worst-to-first season of 1991.