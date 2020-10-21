David Ortiz on Red Sox trading Mookie Betts: ‘It is what it is’

"Dodgers, enjoy Mookie!"

David Ortiz mocked the Red Sox for letting Mookie Betts leave. –Jim Davis
October 21, 2020 | 6:30 PM

Even though the Red Sox season has been over for a while now, their fans are still in pain.

Former Red Sox star Mookie Betts put on a show in Game 1 of the World Series. The Dodgers outfielder hit a home run and stole two bases, leading his team to an 8-3 win over the Rays.

Following Tuesday’s game, Alex Rodriguez and David Ortiz, who are both on Fox’s pre- and post-game show, discussed Betts’ performance and why the Red Sox didn’t make a better effort to keep the star.

“You’re Mr. Red Sock, why did you trade this guy Mookie Betts?” Rodriguez asked Ortiz.

“I wasn’t the GM,” Ortiz replied while laughing. “I would have given some of my salary to sign him.

“It is what it is,” Ortiz added with a shrug. “Dodgers, enjoy Mookie!”

In January, Ortiz said that the Red Sox should trade Betts because the team wasn’t going to give him the money he deserved.

“Here’s the thing, though, my boy Mookie is at the stage of his career where he has to get what he deserves,” Ortiz told NBC Sports Boston’s Phil Perry in January. “The Red Sox, we have a very high payroll, and I don’t think our owner wants to go past that.

“I could talk to you about Mookie forever, but the reality is, business-wise, this is going to be his last year (under contract),” Ortiz later added. “And you know the game that teams love playing with a guy like him — I trade him, I will get young talent, you will get whatever you want with Mookie. Unfortunately, that’s the baseball business.”

The Red Sox reportedly offered Betts no more than a 10-year, $300 million contract extension, which Betts did not sign. He was traded, along with pitcher David Price, to the Dodgers for outfielder Alex Verdugo, shortstop Jeter Downs, and catcher Connor Wong.

Betts agreed to a 12-year, $365 million contract extension before the regular season started in July.

TOPICS: Red Sox Mookie Betts

