Will Venable and Don Kelly reportedly interview for Red Sox manager job

Cubs third base coach Will Venable and Pirates bench coach Don Kelly reportedly both interviewed to become the next manager of the Red Sox.

Venable, 37, spent parts of nine seasons in the majors as an outfielder with the Padres, Rangers, and Dodgers from 2008-16 before joining the Cubs in late 2017. Kelly, 40, spent parts of nine years in the big leagues with the Pirates, Tigers, and Marlins between 2007-16, playing all nine positions over the course of his career. He joined the Astros as a first base coach in 2019 and transitioned to the Pirates in 2020.

The Boston Globe‘s Alex Speier reported that “a thorough search with a number of candidates” is expected.

Former Red Sox manager Alex Cora is widely considered the favorite to re-assume the role after a hiatus, but Speier noted that Cora isn’t allowed to interview until the World Series is over because he’s on the MLB’s restricted list. Cora is serving a year-long suspension for his role in the Astros’ sign-stealing practices in 2017.

MLB Network’s Jon Heyman, who first reported the Venable news, said Dodgers first base coach George Lombard, 45, is also “on their list.” He echoed Speier’s point that Cora is presumably the favorite but the competition is open.

