Alex Cora posts ‘throwback’ Halloween photo with World Series trophy

Alex Cora on Saturday posted a “#ThrowBackHalloween” photo with the 2018 Red Sox World Series trophy.

In the post, which he shared to his 100,000 Instagram followers, the former manager Cora is posing and grinning while celebrating the team’s triumph from a few days prior.

This isn’t the first time in recent weeks that Cora has hinted at a possible return. He tweeted “X2” with a praying emoji on Oct. 18, the three-year anniversary of when he wrote “Blessed” after the Red Sox hired him.

X2 🙏 — Alex (@ac13alex) October 18, 2020

The Red Sox have reportedly contacted Cora about a potential return multiple times since Tuesday, when his season-long suspension ended at the conclusion of the World Series.

“It is unknown how Cora’s candidacy is viewed by the Red Sox,” The Boston Globe‘s Alex Speier wrote. “He remains extremely popular with many members of the organization at the ownership, front office, and player levels.” While it’s unclear how much mutual interest there is, it is clear that Cora looks back fondly upon the signature moment of his time in Boston.