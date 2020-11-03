Sports Q: Should the Red Sox bring back Alex Cora?

Debate the answer with Chad Finn and other Boston sports fans at The Sports Q.

Alex Cora.
Alex Cora.
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Sports columnist
November 3, 2020 | 5:08 PM

Welcome to Boston.com’s Sports Q, our daily conversation, initiated by you and moderated by Chad Finn, about a compelling topic in Boston sports. Here’s how it works: You submit questions to Chad through TwitterFacebook, and email. He’ll pick one each weekday to answer, then we’ll take the discussion to the comments. Chad will stop by several times per day to navigate. But you drive the conversation. 

Should the Red Sox bring back Alex Cora? Seems like the obvious choice, if you can accept the baggage. – Dave F.

I’m answering this question on Tuesday afternoon. It wouldn’t surprise me if the Red Sox dropped confirmation of his return sometime while we’re waiting for the results of the election.

Advertisement

Yes, I’m on board with bringing Cora back. His significant involvement in the Astros scandal (and the smaller Red Sox mess) is a stain he’ll always wear, and I get that some fans aren’t on board with his return.

My opinion is that he paid his full penance with the one-year suspension (as did new Tigers manager A.J. Hinch) and he’s by far the best manager available right now. And that’s without even considering how respected he is among the Red Sox players and how much of a positive effect he has had on the careers of Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers.

This is a pure speculation, but I will wonder if Cora returns whether it was a decision made by ownership rather than Chaim Bloom.

Sam Fuld, the former outfielder from New Hampshire who is now the director of integrative baseball performance with the Phillies, has a history with Bloom with the Rays and seems like someone the Red Sox president of baseball operations might turn to in the role if the decision were solely his.

I actually thought the job Cora should have wanted was the White Sox’ managerial gig. It would have been a fresh start for him on a roster loaded with diverse talent. But Jerry Reinsdorf decided now was the time to remedy his regrettable decision of firing Tony La Russa in 1986. What a disaster this will be.

Advertisement

I’m on board with bringing back Cora to a place where he’s had success and knows the personnel and circumstances. I’d be OK with Fuld too, even though he hasn’t managed. But what does everyone else think? Should the Red Sox bring back Alex Cora? I’ll hear you in the comments.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Red Sox Baseball MLB

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Former Celtics guard Delonte West is making progress in rehab.
NBA
Mark Cuban on Delonte West: 'It's still an uphill battle, but he's climbing' November 3, 2020 | 2:57 PM
Willie McGinest believes the Patriots need a wide receiver.
PATRIOTS
Willie McGinest proposed his dream trade scenario for the Patriots November 3, 2020 | 1:11 PM
Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks on from the sideline.
BILL BELICHICK
Bill Belichick said his comments about the lack of salary cap flexibility were not an excuse November 3, 2020 | 11:44 AM
Bill Belichick losing season
Patriots
'The dynasty is over': ESPN expert explained why Patriots face multiyear rebuild November 3, 2020 | 10:28 AM
LeBron James appeared with first lady Michelle Obama in October 2015 at the University of Akron. The NBA star has focused his attention on his home state of Ohio, a crucial swing state in the November election.
NBA
Trump basks in chants of 'LeBron James sucks' at Pennsylvania rally November 3, 2020 | 7:05 AM
NFL
Tom Brady continues connection with Gronk in win over Giants November 3, 2020 | 1:32 AM
Patriots offensive guard Joe Thuney.
Sports Q
Who has been the Patriots' best draft pick in the last 5 years? November 2, 2020 | 5:25 PM
Cam Newton critics
PATRIOTS
Chad Finn: Why the Patriots should stick with Cam Newton at quarterback November 2, 2020 | 5:16 PM
NFL
Raiders lineman Trent Brown remains hospitalized after IV mishap November 2, 2020 | 5:14 PM
NFL
Jimmy Garoppolo is out indefinitely for the 49ers with an ankle injury November 2, 2020 | 4:18 PM
Cam Newton.
Patriots
A message to bandwagon Patriots fans: This will all be worth it (probably) November 2, 2020 | 3:35 PM
Cam Newton critics
Patriots
What Cam Newton had to say to his critics, and why he remains optimistic about Patriots' season November 2, 2020 | 12:52 PM
Bill Belichick during the loss to the Bills.
Patriots
Patriots reportedly willing to listen to trade proposals for 'almost everyone on the roster' November 2, 2020 | 10:33 AM
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs leaps to make a reception Sunday.
PATRIOTS
Free-falling Patriots' skid hits 4 following loss to Bills November 1, 2020 | 8:52 PM
Patriots running back Damien Harris runs free to score a third-quarter touchdown Sunday against the Buffalo Bills.
PATRIOTS
Running back Damien Harris reflected on his increased role with the Patriots November 1, 2020 | 8:49 PM
Josh Uche recorded a hit on Josh Allen in his NFL debut.
PATRIOTS
'It’s definitely a good feeling': Josh Uche steps up in first career NFL game November 1, 2020 | 8:13 PM
Des Linden participates in a marathon in Central Park in New York, Oct. 31, 2020. “It’s a tiny slice of normal to be in New York at this stage of the year,” said Linden. (Laylah Amatullah Barrayn/The New York Times)
DES LINDEN
Des Linden ran 26.2 miles, and then some, in New York November 1, 2020 | 7:15 PM
NFL
Patrick Mahomes throws 5 touchdowns as Chiefs romp past Jets, 35-9 November 1, 2020 | 7:02 PM
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, right, rushes past New England Patriots' Byron Cowart for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y.
PATRIOTS
5 takeaways from the Patriots' stinging, 24-21 setback to the Bills November 1, 2020 | 6:42 PM
Cam Newton (1) reacts after fumbling the ball during the final drive of Sunday's loss to the Bills.
CAM NEWTON
What Cam Newton said about his fumble on the Patriots' final drive against the Bills November 1, 2020 | 6:29 PM
Buffalo Bills running back Zack Moss rushes past Devin McCourty during the first half Sunday.
PATRIOTS
Devin McCourty after another Patriots loss: 'We can't let the culture change' November 1, 2020 | 6:21 PM
Bill Belichick loss Bills
Patriots
'How do you think we felt?' Bill Belichick's reaction to the Patriots' loss to the Bills November 1, 2020 | 5:21 PM
Cam Newton fumbles the ball, and fumbles away the game, in the 4th quarter.
Patriots
16 thoughts on the Patriots' season-altering loss to the Bills November 1, 2020 | 5:11 PM
Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers are the league's last undefeated team.
NFL
Steelers stay unbeaten with 28-24 comeback win over Ravens November 1, 2020 | 4:54 PM
Manchester City's Sam Mewis celebrates after scoring her side's first goal Sunday.
SOCCER
Sam Mewis scores to help Man City retain Women's FA Cup November 1, 2020 | 3:38 PM
Bill Belichick.
BILL BELICHICK
Bill Belichick showed his support for Armenians fighting for freedom November 1, 2020 | 2:04 PM
Sandwich-09/26/13 Former Bruins great Bobby Orr at his home. Boston Globe staff Photo by John Tlumacki(sports)
2020 Election
Man takes out newspaper ad following Bobby Orr's endorsement of Donald Trump November 1, 2020 | 1:59 PM
Adrian Kraus
NFL
Bills stay in locker room for national anthem before game vs. Patriots November 1, 2020 | 1:53 PM
Tom Brady Antonio Brown
Tom Brady
Antonio Brown is reportedly staying at Tom Brady's house November 1, 2020 | 1:42 PM
Bob Lobel was a sportscaster at Ch. 4 from 1979-2008.
Media
Catching up with longtime Channel 4 sportscaster Bob Lobel November 1, 2020 | 11:42 AM