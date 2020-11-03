Sports Q: Should the Red Sox bring back Alex Cora?

Welcome to Boston.com’s Sports Q, our daily conversation, initiated by you and moderated by Chad Finn, about a compelling topic in Boston sports. Here’s how it works: You submit questions to Chad through Twitter, Facebook, and email. He’ll pick one each weekday to answer, then we’ll take the discussion to the comments. Chad will stop by several times per day to navigate. But you drive the conversation.

Should the Red Sox bring back Alex Cora? Seems like the obvious choice, if you can accept the baggage. – Dave F.

I’m answering this question on Tuesday afternoon. It wouldn’t surprise me if the Red Sox dropped confirmation of his return sometime while we’re waiting for the results of the election.

Yes, I’m on board with bringing Cora back. His significant involvement in the Astros scandal (and the smaller Red Sox mess) is a stain he’ll always wear, and I get that some fans aren’t on board with his return.

My opinion is that he paid his full penance with the one-year suspension (as did new Tigers manager A.J. Hinch) and he’s by far the best manager available right now. And that’s without even considering how respected he is among the Red Sox players and how much of a positive effect he has had on the careers of Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers.

This is a pure speculation, but I will wonder if Cora returns whether it was a decision made by ownership rather than Chaim Bloom.

Sam Fuld, the former outfielder from New Hampshire who is now the director of integrative baseball performance with the Phillies, has a history with Bloom with the Rays and seems like someone the Red Sox president of baseball operations might turn to in the role if the decision were solely his.

I actually thought the job Cora should have wanted was the White Sox’ managerial gig. It would have been a fresh start for him on a roster loaded with diverse talent. But Jerry Reinsdorf decided now was the time to remedy his regrettable decision of firing Tony La Russa in 1986. What a disaster this will be.

I’m on board with bringing back Cora to a place where he’s had success and knows the personnel and circumstances. I’d be OK with Fuld too, even though he hasn’t managed. But what does everyone else think? Should the Red Sox bring back Alex Cora? I’ll hear you in the comments.