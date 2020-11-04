Morning sports update: Red Sox reportedly met with Alex Cora as managerial search continues

Boston continues its search to replace 2020 manager Ron Roenicke.

Barry Chin
Alex Cora and the Red Sox parted ways in January after Cora was implicated in a sign-stealing scheme while coaching the Astros. –Barry Chin/Boston Globe
By
, Boston.com Staff
November 4, 2020 | 11:03 AM

The NFL trade deadline passed largely without incident on Tuesday, as teams opted to not make aggressive deals.

The Patriots did make one trade, acquiring wide receiver Isaiah Ford from the Dolphins in exchange for a draft pick.

The Red Sox and Alex Cora: After mutually agreeing to part ways in January, the Red Sox have reportedly taken at least one step towards potentially bringing Alex Cora back.

According to Alex Speier of the Boston Globe, the Red Sox met with Cora on Friday.

“Former Red Sox manager Alex Cora met in person with Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom and general manager Brian O’Halloran last Friday, according to two major league sources,” wrote Speier.

Advertisement

Still, Boston has also interviewed other candidates, and has moved less quickly to hire a replacement for 2020 manager Ron Roenicke than other MLB teams that also had managerial vacancies.

Other candidates who have reportedly been interviewed include Sam Fuld (Phillies information coordinator), Don Kelly (Pirates bench coach), Carlos Mendoza (Yankees bench coach), and James Rowson (Marlins bench coach).

Cora, who led to the Red Sox to a 2018 championship, saw his first stint in Boston end after he was linked to the Astros’ sign-stealing scandal.

Bill Belichick’s response to the Stephon Gilmore trade deadline rumors:

NFL insider Jay Glazer shared his thoughts on the Patriots’ trade deadline approach:

On this day: In 1970, John Havlicek scored 37 points as the Celtics overcame the 76ers in a close 115-113 win.

Daily highlight: Inter Milan’s Nicolò Barella set up Lautaro Martinez with an exquisite assist, but it was Real Madrid who prevailed in Tuesday’s Champions League clash, 3-2.

