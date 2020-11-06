9 thoughts on the Red Sox following the decision to bring Alex Cora back as manager

Alex Cora led the Red Sox to the 2018 World Series championship.
Alex Cora led the Red Sox to the 2018 World Series championship. –JIM DAVIS/GLOBE STAFF
SHARE TWEET 2 COMMENTS
By
, Sports columnist
November 6, 2020

Playing nine innings while assuming the Red Sox will win more than 24 games next year …

1. The Red Sox’ decision to re-hire Alex Cora as manager 10 months after parting ways due to his role in the 2017 Astros’ sign-stealing scheme (and minor infractions in Boston) was not a complete no-brainer because of the baggage he carries from that scandal. There is a significant segment of fans who will always imagine a scarlet C – “cheater” – on his jersey, and he’s going to have to wear that for the rest of his career.

But if you can get past that – he paid his penance and I’m willing to trust that he learned his lesson – then there is no other way to see this as anything but a great day for the Red Sox, and did they ever need one. The franchise has hired so many nincompoop managers through the years that the opportunity to re-hire an accomplished, modern leader who can relate to all sorts of different people and has already thrived in the Boston fishbowl is a baseball blessing that doesn’t come around often. He’s the second-best Red Sox manager of my lifetime, after Terry Francona, and there should be no second thoughts on giving Cora a second chance.

2. There will be much conjecture in the days ahead regarding whether chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom really preferred Cora to Sam Fuld, an extremely bright baseball mind whom he knows well from their time in Tampa. I suspect that in a vacuum, with none of the complicating factors surrounding this hire, Fuld would have been his choice. But I believe Bloom also recognized and valued those factors in Cora’s favor, which include the respect he has in the clubhouse from the Red Sox’ most important players, his institutional knowledge of the organization compared to Fuld’s learning curve, and the generally positive buzz that comes from rehiring him.

3. That said, I do believe Bloom’s bosses drove this rehiring, and perhaps even had it in mind when they parted ways in January. While I think bringing back Cora was the right thing to do, I’m always wary when the Red Sox make a decision that is at least in part based on the desire to generate some goodwill after they’ve screwed something up. The ultimate example of this was signing Carl Crawford in December 2010 to a $127 million contract – despite his redundancy with Jacoby Ellsbury – because they thought it might help NESN ratings.

4. I imagine Cora, a legitimate baseball nut even by manager standards, paid close attention to the Red Sox during his year in purgatory. That is good, because if he didn’t keep up, he’d be in for a heck of surprise at what he’s coming back to, particularly considering the sorry state of the starting rotation and the bizarre lost seasons for the likes of Andrew Benintendi and J.D. Martinez. It’s pretty close to unfathomable that the Red Sox, winners of 24 games last season, won the World Series just barely over 24 months ago.

5. Hiring back Cora is worth it alone just for the presumed effect it will have on Rafael Devers. The kid third baseman had a monster season under Cora in ’19 (.311/.361/.555, 32 homers, 115 RBIs), but was too often out of sorts in ’20, especially in the field, where he made 14 errors in 57 games at third base. Devers acknowledged missing Cora last season, and his return should help Devers return to the trajectory that suggested he could be one of baseball’s best hitters for years to come.

6. I’m surprised how much criticism of Bloom still shows up on my social media feeds and email inbox. The Red Sox’ decision to trade Mookie Betts is unforgivable, but that was not Bloom’s call, and it at least looks like he got a decent return, with Alex Verdugo trending toward fan favorite status. The deal that sent Brandon Workman and Heath Hembree to the Phillies for Connor Seabold and Nick Pivetta looks like a heist. He got legitimate prospects back in deals for Kevin Pillar and Mitch Moreland. In a lost year, a lot of his small maneuvers worked well.

7. The notion that Bloom wants the Red Sox to be the second coming of the Rays just isn’t accurate. The Dodgers – analytically wise but willing to pay for high-end talent – are the real model. I don’t think this is the free-agent class to spend on the biggest names (Trevor Bauer would be a godsend to sports radio), but the Red Sox will pay for superstars when the right ones come along.

8. It bugs me that the Indians have all but acknowledged that they have to trade Francisco Lindor for financial reasons. He’s everything you’d want in a cornerstone player, one of the most charismatic stars in the game, and someone who plays with unbridled joy and a burning desire to win. He’d be the ideal player for the Sox to go after if they didn’t already have Xander Bogaerts at shortstop. And as we know, he moves to third base only for Stephen Drew.

9.  So with Cora back, the Red Sox get Mookie back now too, right, and get to reunite the whole band from 2018? Whaddaya mean that’s not how this works?

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Advertisement
Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Red Sox Alex Cora Baseball

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Elise Amendola
Red Sox
What Alex Cora and Red Sox officials said about his rehiring November 6, 2020 | 7:13 PM
alex cora
Alex Cora
Read the Red Sox statement on Alex Cora's return as manager November 6, 2020 | 5:22 PM
Alex Cora's rehiring was mostly approved by baseball experts.
Alex Cora
MLB experts approve of Alex Cora's return, but question who really made the decision November 6, 2020 | 4:12 PM
Rashod Berry may be the Patriots' tight end on Monday.
Patriots
Patriots might play rookie defensive lineman at tight end against Jets November 6, 2020 | 12:37 PM
Eduardo Rodriguez shared his excitement over Alex Cora's return as Red Sox manger.
Red Sox
Eduardo Rodriguez shares his excitement on Alex Cora's return November 6, 2020 | 11:28 AM
Devin McCourty Patriots COVID testing
Patriots
Devin McCourty drove to New Jersey to cast his vote on Election Day November 6, 2020 | 10:37 AM
Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) and Kemba Walker celebrate a basket.
NBA
NBA players approve plan to start season on Dec. 22 November 6, 2020 | 10:27 AM
Manager Alex Cora answers questions from reporters. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
Red Sox
Alex Cora will reportedly be the Red Sox manager again November 6, 2020 | 9:35 AM
Bill Belichick is looking to end the Patriots' three-game skid when they face the Jets.
Patriots
Here's what experts are predicting for Monday's Patriots-Jets game November 6, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Adam Gase Bill Belichick
PATRIOTS
Adam Gase says Bill Belichick is the funniest person he's ever been around November 5, 2020 | 8:41 PM
It would be nice to see the Cam Newton we saw in Weeks 1 and 2 this season.
Patriots
What’s left for Patriots fans to root for? November 5, 2020 | 8:30 PM
Tom Brady is not talking down about the Patriots
TOM BRADY
Tom Brady refuses to talk bad on Patriots' 2-5 record November 5, 2020 | 5:37 PM
Stephon Gilmore did not practice Thursday.
PATRIOTS
Patriots' Week 9 injury report: Stephon Gilmore, N'Keal Harry absent at Thursday's practice November 5, 2020 | 5:02 PM
Sam Darnold is expected to play when the Jets take on the Patriots.
PATRIOTS VS. JETS
Jets' Sam Darnold sits out practice, but Adam Gase thinks he'll play November 5, 2020 | 3:30 PM
Bill Beichick.
BILL BELICHICK
Bill Belichick reportedly subpoenaed in Bret Bielema-Arkansas lawsuit November 5, 2020 | 3:17 PM
Fans look on as hockey players go head to head in a game.
YOUTH SPORTS
Officials say youth sports are contributing to COVID-19 spread in Mass. November 5, 2020 | 1:37 PM
Media
ESPN plans to lay off 300 employees, leave 200 more positions unfilled November 5, 2020 | 10:59 AM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
Tedy Bruschi was surprised by Bill Belichick's comments about Patriots' season November 5, 2020 | 10:43 AM
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Tyler Johnson (18) was tackled by New York Giants cornerback Logan Ryan.
NFL
Logan Ryan got possibly life-saving advice for his wife while getting treatment for an injury November 5, 2020 | 10:10 AM
Dino Radja and Dee Brown in Croatia last month.
Celtics
How Dino Radja and Dee Brown reconnected years after their Celtics days November 5, 2020 | 7:39 AM
John and Joe Tessitore shared a special moment Saturday.
BC FOOTBALL
Joe and John Tessitore reflect on serendipitous moment in BC football game November 4, 2020 | 8:42 PM
NFL
Lions place Matthew Stafford on Reserve/COVID-19 list November 4, 2020 | 6:48 PM
Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ANTONIO BROWN
Antonio Brown on being back in the NFL, what he and Tom Brady have in common November 4, 2020 | 5:55 PM
49ers receiver Kendrick Bourne tested positive for COVID-19.
NFL
49ers close facility after Kendrick Bourne's positive COVID-19 test November 4, 2020 | 5:39 PM
Donte Moncrief was signed to the Patriots' practice squad Wednesday.
PATRIOTS
Patriots sign veteran wide receiver Donte Moncrief to practice squad November 4, 2020 | 5:13 PM
Barry Chin
Red Sox
Red Sox reportedly met with Alex Cora as managerial search continues November 4, 2020 | 11:03 AM
Sugarbush.
Skiing
Vermont has issued guidance for ski resorts. Here's what it changes. November 4, 2020 | 10:48 AM
Sean M. Haffey
MLB
Baseball's Black managers are celebrating Dave Roberts's win and calling for change November 4, 2020 | 8:09 AM
The Patriots claimed former Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Isaiah Mack off waivers.
PATRIOTS
Are you happy with what the Patriots did at the NFL trading deadline? November 4, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Wide receiver Isaiah Ford, then with the Miami Dolphins, runs after catching a pass against the Patriots. Ford is now a member of the Patriots.
PATRIOTS
5 things to know about new Patriots wide receiver Isaiah Ford November 3, 2020 | 8:42 PM