Eduardo Rodriguez shares his excitement on Alex Cora’s return

Eduardo Rodriguez shared his excitement over Alex Cora's return as Red Sox manger.
Eduardo Rodriguez shared his excitement over Alex Cora's return as Red Sox manger. –Barry Chin/Globe Staff
By
, Weekend Sports Producer
November 6, 2020

Alex Cora is reportedly returning as Red Sox manager, and players couldn’t be happier.

Moments after news broke that Cora will return to Boston, pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez tweeted at Cora in excitement.

Rodriguez missed the entire 2020 season due to myocarditis, which came after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Rodriguez’s excitement shouldn’t come as a surprise. Prior to Friday’s news, it was reported that star Red Sox players and ownership supported Cora’s return.

Catcher Christian Vazquez publicly stated his desire for Cora to return last month.

“I would love if Alex comes back,” Vazquez said in Spanish (translated by Chris Cotillo of MassLive) on a Facebook show titled “Baerga y sus amigos.” “I would love that. I think Alex brought so many positive things to the team. We need a leader to continue and Alex is a leader.

“Alex listens and understands,” Vazquez continued. “He knows so much about baseball. He’s like a father to all of us. He brought us together, the team, in 2018, having the year we had. I think he deserves another opportunity to return to a winning team as manager. I think he deserves that.”

TOPICS: Red Sox Baseball Alex Cora

