MLB experts approve of Alex Cora’s return, but question who really made the decision

Experts also questioned the timing of the news.

Alex Cora's rehiring was mostly approved by baseball experts.
Alex Cora's rehiring was mostly approved by baseball experts. –AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File
SHARE TWEET 2 COMMENTS
By
, Weekend Sports Producer
November 6, 2020

Related Links

Alex Cora is coming back to Boston for another round.

The Red Sox will reportedly rehire Cora as their manager.

Cora returns after he parted ways with the Red Sox in January after MLB’s investigation of the Astros’ cheating scandal revealed Cora played a key role in stealing signs. The hiring of Cora, who managed Boston to a World Series title in 2018, stirred all sorts of reactions across the baseball world.

Longtime baseball journalist Peter Gammons reported that Cora and his family wanted to come back to Boston, saying his prior experience is valuable.

“There is a lot of advantage of knowing Boston,” Gammons said on MLB Network. “Alex is fine in Boston. He’s able to take it.”

Advertisement

Gammons also said he knew players were excited about the rehiring, saying that he’s good at dealing with players.

“I heard from some of [the players], I know that his phone was buzzing all morning about it from the players,” Gammons said. “He’s really good at delivering bad news, things people don’t want to hear. The players know it’s not personal. It’s professional.”

Gammons also gave chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom credit for making the hire.

“A lot of guys [on the Red Sox] really understand his style of leadership,” Gammons said. “I think it’s important. I think it works. I give Chaim Bloom a lot of credit. He really understands in a short time how difficult it is to be in Boston.”

ESPN’s Joon Lee gave reasons why Cora’s return may work out or be a failure. He wrote that Cora’s return could work because he’s already been there and is popular with the fans and players.

For reasons why it may not work, Lee’s biggest point was whether hiring Cora was Bloom’s decision or ownership’s decision.

“The main question that threw some doubt into Cora’s return: Did Bloom want to hire Cora or his own guy?” Lee wrote. “Boston’s interview process saw Philadelphia Phillies player information coordinator Sam Fuld — who has ties to Bloom via Tampa Bay and was perceived as Bloom’s favorite — Pittsburgh Pirates bench coach Don Kelly, New York Yankees bench coach Carlos Mendoza and Miami Marlins bench coach James Rowson all advancing to second-round interviews.”

Advertisement

Lee also mentioned that having no Mookie Betts – who was in Boston for Cora’s first tenure – and the lack of good pitching could sink Cora.

USA Today’s Gabe Lacques wrote that if you didn’t think Cora’s suspension wasn’t long enough, what he’s about to face managing the 2021 Red Sox and potentially beyond may be an appropriate punishment.

“Other than losing a paycheck, Cora was fortunate to avoid the horror that was the 2020 Red Sox season,” Lacques wrote, “a year that saw them finish with the fourth-worst record in baseball, with a pitching staff last in the majors in Fielding Independent Pitching and 28th in earned-run average, and a lineup with 100% less Mookie Betts.

“The first time around, Cora was handed a championship-ready roster and ran it beautifully,” Lacque later added. “This time, it will be as much about teaching and prodding and believing in a longer-term vision, and there’s no reason Cora can’t rise to this occasion, as well.”

Sporting News’ Ryan Fagan questioned the timing of the news. It was reported shortly after 9 a.m. by MLB Network’s Jon Heyman that the Red Sox are bringing back Cora. Moments earlier, Joe Biden took the lead in Pennsylvania, furthering solidifying his chances to win the Presidential Election.

“Announcing this hiring within a half-hour of the biggest election news of the past few years sure makes it seem like the Red Sox were trying to avoid criticism that might have normally come their way,” Fagan wrote. “They’ll deny that, but the optics are unavoidable. They announced Ron Roenicke wouldn’t be back for 2021 in late September, remember. They could have announced Cora before the election started — he’s been considered by some as shoo-in for a while now — or waited until the election ended.”

Advertisement

It should be noted that as of Friday afternoon, the Red Sox haven’t publicly announced the hiring.

Former Mets general manager Jim Duquette believed Cora was the only person the Red Sox could hire for the job.

“Alex is the better candidate when you look at all things considered,” Duquette said on Sirius XM MLB Network Radio. “Regardless of the fact that whether he has a good relationship (with Bloom), a longstanding relationship or not. He’s got the experience now, he’s won there, the fan base, the players obviously love him. So I think it would have been almost impossible for him to choose anyone else.”

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

 

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Red Sox Alex Cora

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
ESPN's Steve Levy will be on the call for Monday Night Football with the Patriots and Jets.
MEDIA
Doing play by play on Monday Night Football is as great as Steve Levy dreamed it would be November 7, 2020 | 4:08 PM
Alex Cora 2017
Red Sox
The world's completely changed, but Alex Cora remains the perfect fit for these Red Sox November 7, 2020 | 3:31 PM
Joe Flacco and Sam Darnold talk on the sideline.
PATRIOTS-JETS
Jets QB Sam Darnold doubtful vs. Pats, Joe Flacco expected to start November 7, 2020 | 2:37 PM
Elise Amendola
Red Sox
What Alex Cora and Red Sox officials said about his rehiring November 6, 2020 | 7:13 PM
alex cora
Alex Cora
Read the Red Sox statement on Alex Cora's return as manager November 6, 2020 | 5:22 PM
Alex Cora led the Red Sox to the 2018 World Series championship.
CHAD FINN
9 thoughts on the Red Sox following the decision to bring Alex Cora back as manager November 6, 2020 | 1:10 PM
Rashod Berry may be the Patriots' tight end on Monday.
Patriots
Patriots might play rookie defensive lineman at tight end against Jets November 6, 2020 | 12:37 PM
Eduardo Rodriguez shared his excitement over Alex Cora's return as Red Sox manger.
Red Sox
Eduardo Rodriguez shares his excitement on Alex Cora's return November 6, 2020 | 11:28 AM
Devin McCourty Patriots COVID testing
Patriots
Devin McCourty drove to New Jersey to cast his vote on Election Day November 6, 2020 | 10:37 AM
Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) and Kemba Walker celebrate a basket.
NBA
NBA players approve plan to start season on Dec. 22 November 6, 2020 | 10:27 AM
Manager Alex Cora answers questions from reporters. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
Red Sox
Alex Cora will reportedly be the Red Sox manager again November 6, 2020 | 9:35 AM
Bill Belichick is looking to end the Patriots' three-game skid when they face the Jets.
Patriots
Here's what experts are predicting for Monday's Patriots-Jets game November 6, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Adam Gase Bill Belichick
PATRIOTS
Adam Gase says Bill Belichick is the funniest person he's ever been around November 5, 2020 | 8:41 PM
It would be nice to see the Cam Newton we saw in Weeks 1 and 2 this season.
Patriots
What’s left for Patriots fans to root for? November 5, 2020 | 8:30 PM
Tom Brady is not talking down about the Patriots
TOM BRADY
Tom Brady refuses to talk bad on Patriots' 2-5 record November 5, 2020 | 5:37 PM
Stephon Gilmore did not practice Thursday.
PATRIOTS
Patriots' Week 9 injury report: Stephon Gilmore, N'Keal Harry absent at Thursday's practice November 5, 2020 | 5:02 PM
Sam Darnold is expected to play when the Jets take on the Patriots.
PATRIOTS VS. JETS
Jets' Sam Darnold sits out practice, but Adam Gase thinks he'll play November 5, 2020 | 3:30 PM
Bill Beichick.
BILL BELICHICK
Bill Belichick reportedly subpoenaed in Bret Bielema-Arkansas lawsuit November 5, 2020 | 3:17 PM
Fans look on as hockey players go head to head in a game.
YOUTH SPORTS
Officials say youth sports are contributing to COVID-19 spread in Mass. November 5, 2020 | 1:37 PM
Media
ESPN plans to lay off 300 employees, leave 200 more positions unfilled November 5, 2020 | 10:59 AM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
Tedy Bruschi was surprised by Bill Belichick's comments about Patriots' season November 5, 2020 | 10:43 AM
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Tyler Johnson (18) was tackled by New York Giants cornerback Logan Ryan.
NFL
Logan Ryan got possibly life-saving advice for his wife while getting treatment for an injury November 5, 2020 | 10:10 AM
Dino Radja and Dee Brown in Croatia last month.
Celtics
How Dino Radja and Dee Brown reconnected years after their Celtics days November 5, 2020 | 7:39 AM
John and Joe Tessitore shared a special moment Saturday.
BC FOOTBALL
Joe and John Tessitore reflect on serendipitous moment in BC football game November 4, 2020 | 8:42 PM
NFL
Lions place Matthew Stafford on Reserve/COVID-19 list November 4, 2020 | 6:48 PM
Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ANTONIO BROWN
Antonio Brown on being back in the NFL, what he and Tom Brady have in common November 4, 2020 | 5:55 PM
49ers receiver Kendrick Bourne tested positive for COVID-19.
NFL
49ers close facility after Kendrick Bourne's positive COVID-19 test November 4, 2020 | 5:39 PM
Donte Moncrief was signed to the Patriots' practice squad Wednesday.
PATRIOTS
Patriots sign veteran wide receiver Donte Moncrief to practice squad November 4, 2020 | 5:13 PM
Barry Chin
Red Sox
Red Sox reportedly met with Alex Cora as managerial search continues November 4, 2020 | 11:03 AM
Sugarbush.
Skiing
Vermont has issued guidance for ski resorts. Here's what it changes. November 4, 2020 | 10:48 AM