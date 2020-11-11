Red Sox, baseball welcome Alex Cora back by encouraging us only to look forward

'Forward' was the word of the day Tuesday, what with past transgressions now tied up in a neat little package.

Three years nearly to the day after first welcoming Alex Cora as their manager, the Red Sox did so again on Nov. 10, 2020.
Three years nearly to the day after first welcoming Alex Cora as their manager, the Red Sox did so again on Nov. 10, 2020. –Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
November 11, 2020 | 9:59 AM

COMMENTARY

Fenway Park welcomed back Alex Cora to the Red Sox on Tuesday afternoon, but beyond its place on the scoreboards, it was not a big day for “back.” Exactly how the other big ‘b’ word, baseball, would want it.

“We’re looking forward to a really bright future with him at the helm,” chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom said to conclude his opening remarks.

“All I can do right now is apologize and get better,” Cora said later. “And move forward.”

Those last two words were the day’s refrain, as echoing as “reserve judgment” after Cora’s January banishment. Asked directly Tuesday about 2017 in Houston, specifically when he knew his actions as part of their sign-stealing scheme were wrong, he evaded.

Advertisement

“Honestly, I can only speak how I felt this year. I don’t want to get into details about what happened in ’17, but it’s a tough lesson,” Cora said. “I’m not proud of what happened. I said that a few times already today. I said it during the summer. One of the things that you do as a leader is to put those guys in situations to be successful, and the way I did it, we did it with that group over there, it wasn’t the right way. And for that, I’m going to say it today, I’m going to say it tomorrow, I’m going to say it the rest of my life. For that, I’m sorry.”

In the moment, it hit me as Mark McGwire not being here to talk about the past in front of Congress, but that’s overly dismissive on reflection. Cora spoke Tuesday about being humbled, about his year home with his family sprouted by the wrong reasons, about not wanting his return painted as “a great comeback story.” About having to deal with what he did being “part of who I am for the rest of my career,” and a clear understanding that he goes forward needing to avoid the gray areas.

Advertisement

If I fail at this, I’m out of the game, so this is on a personal note,” Cora said. “As a manager, I’m still going to push [players] to do everything possible to read the scoreboard, read the pitchers, read the catchers, do all that stuff. That’s part of baseball, and I’m going to keep pushing for that.”

And while he didn’t share where he bought the mounting bracket for the monitor behind the Houston dugout, Cora did entertain a question about why he didn’t bring the full Astros system with him to Boston.

“I didn’t feel like we needed to do something like that, honestly,” he said. “I don’t know, man. I just decided in that offseason to, I don’t know, not bring it here. We had some conversations actually in spring training about a lot of stuff. From [current general manager Brian O’Halloran] to [former president of baseball operations] Dave [Dombrowski] to the people that was around to MLB. I think at that point people were starting to talk about what was going on around the league. It wasn’t worth it. It wasn’t worth it.

“The organization was very loud and clear about the whole sign-stealing stuff and what happened before with the organization and other organizations. They walked me through it and, in the meetings in spring training with MLB, when I talked to them, it was like, ‘Wow. I better not even try to do something like that.’ That’s the way I can put it.”

Advertisement

It feels like more truth than spin because it hardly paints Cora in a glowing light, “I’ll probably get caught” more motivation than “I’m not going to do it because it’s cheating.” It puts the Red Sox in a good light. And, far more important, it keeps baseball out of a bad light.

For a guy who’s been in the game since he was four years old, as well aware as anyone the rich history of blackballing within MLB, don’t think for one second that last point wasn’t a significant concern.

Cora is back in the sport. Former Houston manager AJ Hinch is back in the sport. Dredging up specific details of a story most of the populace is past, and that those who aren’t will never be past, serves neither them or their employers. Former Houston general manager Jeff Luhnow is acting differently, hopefully aware chasing the $22 million he lost when he was fired for cause ensures those will be the last MLB dollars he’s ever in contention for.

Baseball stood down on Justin Turner and the Dodgers, accepting just enough blame to, if I may borrow a phrase, move forward. McGwire clammed up before Congress in 2005, quietly came back into the game (under Tony La Russa’s employ) four years later, then finally admitted his steroid use in the dead of winter. He was praised for, well, coming forward.

“We live in a society that will forgive us for our mistakes, if we are honest and accept responsibility,” Victor Conte, of the Bay Area Laboratory Co-operative (BALCO) on which so much of the steroid discussion hinged, told ESPN at the time.

Thus the speed at which baseball creates the parameters on which it achieve that forgiveness. J.T. Watkins was the villain of the 2018 Red Sox, end of story. Houston was about Cora and — especially now — Luhnow, not players (who would have vociferously fought back) or a multi-year plan by front-office types, some of whom remain in Houston’s employ.

Cora needed only to convince Bloom, who reached out as due diligence after the World Series and made it a point to tell himself, “You need to make sure you get every question answered that’s on your mind. That you ask everything you need to ask.” Imbued with the emphatic support of management — represented only by Sam Kennedy on Tuesday — and unsolicited praise for Cora from some of his former players, Boston’s new baseball brain went with the old choice.

A brilliant baseball mind who can lead and who can inspire as well as anybody in the game,” Bloom said, later adding “at the end of the day, I thought he was the right choice to lead us forward.”

We have a great core. Raffi [Devers], Xander [Bogaerts], Benny [Andrew Benintendi], Alex [Verdugo], JD [Martinez], Christian [Vazquez]. If you ask around, the other clubs in the league, they would love to have talent like that. You go to the pitching side, and we can, if we get healthy, we feel that we can compete,” Cora said, hinting at a focus on ‘speed of the game’ that he believes the Red Sox are lacking. “And obviously, the work that Chaim and BOH and the group are going to put in the offseason, we should be better.”

“As a fan, it was tough to watch,” he said. “‘19, ‘20, it’s in the past. ‘18 is in the past. We have to move forward and we have to be better.”

Forward by going back. For a team that’s made a habit from pinballing from last place to the World Series and back again, they’ve had far worse ideas.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Red Sox Boston Red Sox Alex Cora Commentary

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
To generations of Celtics fans, Tommy Heinsohn was best known as the color analyst alongside Mike Gorman for 39 years on the team’s regional television broadcasts.
Celtics
Tommy Heinsohn’s broadcasting career filled with disdain for officials, love for Celtics November 11, 2020 | 7:05 AM
EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 09: Cam Newton #1 of the New England Patriots runs the ball during the second half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on November 09, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
PATRIOTS
After 8 games, it's clear Cam Newton is not the Patriots' long-term solution November 10, 2020 | 8:52 PM
BOSTON MA. - NOVEMBER 10: Gov. Charlie Baker speaks during his daily covid-19 update on November 10, 2020 in Boston, MA. (Stuart Cahill/Pool)
'Oh my god'
Charlie Baker reacts to the death of Tommy Heinsohn November 10, 2020 | 6:48 PM
Mike Gorman and Tommy Heinsohn.
TOMMY HEINSOHN
Mike Gorman shared why Tommy Heinsohn is 'never going to be replaced' November 10, 2020 | 6:25 PM
Tommy Heinsohn.
TOMMY HEINSOHN
How the basketball world reacted to Tommy Heinsohn's passing November 10, 2020 | 5:13 PM
Tommy Heinsohn
Celtics
'This is a devastating loss': Read the Celtics' ownership and team statements on Tommy Heinsohn November 10, 2020 | 3:36 PM
Tommy Heinsohn, shown in September.
Celtics
Longtime Celtics player, coach, and broadcaster Tom Heinsohn dies at 86 November 10, 2020 | 2:01 PM
Alex Cora is back with the Red Sox.
ALEX CORA
Alex Cora discussed his past, present, and future with the Red Sox November 10, 2020 | 1:30 PM
Cam Newton Patriots comeback
Patriots
Cam Newton discussed Patriots' comeback, thoughts on tanking, and no fans at Gillette Stadium in WEEI interview November 10, 2020 | 12:24 PM
Adam Gase
Patriots
New York media's reaction to the Patriots' comeback, Jets' 'choke' November 10, 2020 | 10:11 AM
Cam Newton smiles after rushing for a touchdown against the Jets.
CAM NEWTON
Cam Newton relieved after slump-breaking performance in win against Jets November 10, 2020 | 2:13 AM
Cam Newton earned praise from LeBron James on Monday.
PATRIOTS
LeBron James gave Cam Newton a special shoutout after the Patriots beat the Jets November 10, 2020 | 2:02 AM
Jakobi Meyers had a birthday to remember.
JAKOBI MEYERS
Jakobi Meyers shared some personal context around his breakout game November 10, 2020 | 1:17 AM
Bill Belichick Patriots comeback
Patriots
What Bill Belichick had to say after the Patriots' comeback win November 10, 2020 | 1:05 AM
Cam Newton celebrates a touchdown against the Jets.
Patriots
5 takeaways from the Patriots' win over the New York Jets November 10, 2020 | 12:58 AM
Mark J. Terrill
NBA
It's done: The NBA comes back on Dec. 22, a 72-game season November 10, 2020 | 12:34 AM
Jakobi Meyers showed flashes of his rookie training camp with a 12-catch performance.
Patriots
11 thoughts on the Patriots' win over the winless Jets November 10, 2020 | 12:31 AM
Nick Folk reacts after kicking the winning field goal against the New York Jets.
Patriots
Patriots storm back to beat Jets 30-27, end 4-game skid November 9, 2020 | 11:35 PM
Tony La Russa.
MLB
White Sox manager Tony La Russa charged with DUI November 9, 2020 | 10:34 PM
Jarrett Stidham has one touchdown pass, three interceptions, and a quarterback rating of 18.5 in two appearances this season.
PATRIOTS
A Patriots insider explained why the team may be down on Jarrett Stidham November 9, 2020 | 9:19 PM
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) sits with offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich during the second half Sunday.
TOM BRADY
Bruce Arians dissects Tom Brady's lack of a connection with Mike Evans, other issues November 9, 2020 | 8:17 PM
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) stands midcourt before Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Boston Celtics, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP)
Politics
NBA players take victory lap on social media after Biden defeats Trump November 9, 2020 | 7:48 PM
Nick Folk delivered the game winner for the Patriots Monday night.
Patriots
Nick Folk's 51-yard field goal at the buzzer gives Patriots 30-27 win over Jets November 9, 2020 | 6:47 PM
College Sports
Notre Dame mandates virus testing after football celebration November 9, 2020 | 4:57 PM
Sterling Brown
NBA
Bucks player Sterling Brown agrees to $750K settlement over arrest November 9, 2020 | 2:20 PM
Pool
Sports News
Fans won't be back at Gillette Stadium through the 2020 season November 9, 2020 | 1:41 PM
Steven Senne
sports Q
Who was the worst first-round pick in Patriots history? November 9, 2020 | 1:35 PM
Dalton Keene is sidelined Monday due to a knee injury.
PATRIOTS-JETS
Tight end Dalton Keene ruled out for Monday's Patriots-Jets game November 9, 2020 | 12:31 PM
Jim Davis/Globe Staff
Patriots
The Patriots offense hasnt scored in the first quarter this season. Will that change vs. the Jets? November 9, 2020 | 10:38 AM
Tom Brady Bucs loss Saints
Tom Brady
ESPN analyst on what is 'starting to worry' him about Tom Brady with the Buccaneers November 9, 2020 | 10:34 AM