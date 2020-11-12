Eduardo Rodriguez will ‘100 percent be ready for 2021’

Rodriguez missed the entire 2020 season after dealing with COVID-19 and myocarditis.

Eduardo Rodriguez appears ready to return after missing all of 2020.
Eduardo Rodriguez appears ready to return after missing all of 2020. –Nick Wass/AP Photo
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Weekend Sports Producer
November 12, 2020

Eduardo Rodriguez expects to be ready for the start of the 2021 MLB season, and the Red Sox are poised to get a key pitcher back in their starting rotation.

“I would say I will be 100 percent ready for next season,” Rodriguez said Thursday in an interview with MLB Network Radio on Sirius/XM. “I feel great. Like [chief baseball officer] Chaim Bloom said a couple of days ago, I’m going to start throwing, I’m going to start my throwing program. My workouts are going to start next week, like, lifting weights and all that. I’ve been doing the bike a little bit.”

Advertisement

Rodriguez missed all of the 2020 season after testing positive for COVID-19, which later led to myocarditis, an inflammatory heart condition. The left-handed pitcher was expected to be the Red Sox’ Opening Day starter following a 2019 season where he went 19-6 with a 3.81 ERA.

Rodriguez wasn’t allowed to do any physical exercise until the end of September when the Red Sox announced he was cleared for a walking program.

Last week, Rodriguez shared his excitement about Alex Cora’s return to the Red Sox. With Chris Sale unlikely to return by Opening Day due to Tommy John surgery, Cora may pen Rodriguez as his Opening Day starter for the 2021 season.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Red Sox Baseball Coronavirus

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Northeastern won its third straight Beanpot last February.
College Sports
Chances of the Beanpot being held in 2021 are ‘very unlikely’ November 12, 2020 | 7:39 PM
Tommy Amaker and his Harvard men's basketball team will be sidelined this year.
College Sports
Ivy League cancels all winter sports November 12, 2020 | 7:24 PM
Atlanta's Freddie Freeman has been a key part of the Braves' success this season.
MLB
Braves' Freddie Freeman wins NL MVP, White Sox slugger José Abreu gets AL MVP November 12, 2020 | 7:12 PM
Nick Folk's heroics against the Jets makes Cam Newton want to call him after a Boston sports legend.
KICKER GUY?
Cam Newton wants to nickname Nick Folk after Paul Pierce November 12, 2020 | 6:31 PM
Stephon Gilmore.
PATRIOTS
Patriots' Week 10 injury report: Stephon Gilmore misses practice Thursday November 12, 2020 | 4:29 PM
Brandon Sebastian will proudly honor Welles Crowther this Saturday against Notre Dame.
BC FOOTBALL
Why the 'Red Bandanna Game' means so much to Boston College football November 12, 2020 | 4:09 PM
Bill Belichick is too competitive to tank.
Patriots
The Patriots aren't tanking; they're just very not good November 12, 2020 | 3:57 PM
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday handles the ball against Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant.
CELTICS
An NBA insider explained how the Celtics could potentially land Jrue Holiday November 12, 2020 | 2:17 PM
Tedy Bruschi in 2019.
Patriots
Tedy Bruschi admitted Patriots' chance of a playoff run 'is going to be very tough to do' November 12, 2020 | 1:52 PM
Tony Allen (center) and teammate Glen Davis contest a Kobe Bryant jumper in Game 7 of the 2010 NBA Finals.
TOMMY HEINSOHN
Tony Allen described why earning a 'Tommy Point' was so special November 12, 2020 | 12:43 PM
Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy, right, instructs as Brad Marchand listens.
BRUINS
Bruce Cassidy shared an update on Tuukka Rask, Brad Marchand, and David Pastrnak November 12, 2020 | 10:59 AM
Lamar Jackson Ravens play calling
NFL
Ahead of Patriots matchup, Lamar Jackson unhappy with predictable Ravens play-calling November 12, 2020 | 10:46 AM
Cam Newton talks to Jakobi Meyers during Meyers's breakout game against the Jets.
Patriots
Jakobi Meyers met Cam Newton as a teenager. How that early connection is paying off now. November 12, 2020 | 10:32 AM
Bryson DeChambeau hits his tee shot on the 10th hole during a practice round at the Masters golf tournament Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, in Augusta, Ga.
Golf
Who can win the Masters, who can but won't, and who to pick in your pool November 12, 2020 | 7:13 AM
PATRIOTS
Joe Cardona named Patriots' nominee for Salute to Service Award November 11, 2020 | 10:49 PM
Cam Newton warms up before Monday's game.
CAM NEWTON
Lamar Jackson tips his cap to Cam Newton prior to Ravens-Patriots game November 11, 2020 | 8:42 PM
Cam Newton celebrates with Jakobi Meyers.
CAM NEWTON
John Harbaugh focuses on Cam Newton and Jakobi Meyers ahead of Sunday's game November 11, 2020 | 7:22 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder NBA basketball assistant coach Mark Daigneault is shown during an NBA basketball game between the Thunder and San Antonio Spurs at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. The Oklahoma City Thunder promoted assistant Mark Daigneault to head coach on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, handing the team over to the 35-year-old former coach of its G League team. (Bryan Terry/The Oklahoman via AP)
NBA
Oklahoma City Thunder announce Massachusetts native as new head coach November 11, 2020 | 5:12 PM
Danny Ainge and the Celtics didn't make any moves at the trade deadline.
CELTICS
Danny Ainge open to trades ahead of NBA Draft November 11, 2020 | 5:05 PM
(Left to right) Tommy Heinsohn, Walter McCarty, and Mike Gorman in 2012.
Celtics
Walter McCarty described his special bond with Tommy Heinsohn November 11, 2020 | 12:56 PM
Saddiq Bey could potentially help the Celtics right away.
CELTICS
What the Celtics could do with each of their 2020 NBA Draft picks November 11, 2020 | 11:47 AM
Patriots
Bill Belichick called resigning as Jets head coach 'one of the great moments of my career' November 11, 2020 | 10:48 AM
Three years nearly to the day after first welcoming Alex Cora as their manager, the Red Sox did so again on Nov. 10, 2020.
Red Sox
Red Sox, baseball welcome Alex Cora back by encouraging us only to look forward November 11, 2020 | 9:59 AM
To generations of Celtics fans, Tommy Heinsohn was best known as the color analyst alongside Mike Gorman for 39 years on the team’s regional television broadcasts.
Celtics
Tommy Heinsohn’s broadcasting career filled with disdain for officials, love for Celtics November 11, 2020 | 7:05 AM
EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 09: Cam Newton #1 of the New England Patriots runs the ball during the second half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on November 09, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
PATRIOTS
After 8 games, it's clear Cam Newton is not the Patriots' long-term solution November 10, 2020 | 8:52 PM
BOSTON MA. - NOVEMBER 10: Gov. Charlie Baker speaks during his daily covid-19 update on November 10, 2020 in Boston, MA. (Stuart Cahill/Pool)
'Oh my god'
Charlie Baker reacts to the death of Tommy Heinsohn November 10, 2020 | 6:48 PM
Mike Gorman and Tommy Heinsohn.
TOMMY HEINSOHN
Mike Gorman shared why Tommy Heinsohn is 'never going to be replaced' November 10, 2020 | 6:25 PM
Tommy Heinsohn.
TOMMY HEINSOHN
How the basketball world reacted to Tommy Heinsohn's passing November 10, 2020 | 5:13 PM
Tommy Heinsohn
Celtics
'This is a devastating loss': Read the Celtics' ownership and team statements on Tommy Heinsohn November 10, 2020 | 3:36 PM
Tommy Heinsohn, shown in September.
Celtics
Longtime Celtics player, coach, and broadcaster Tom Heinsohn dies at 86 November 10, 2020 | 2:01 PM