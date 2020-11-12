Eduardo Rodriguez will ‘100 percent be ready for 2021’

Eduardo Rodriguez expects to be ready for the start of the 2021 MLB season, and the Red Sox are poised to get a key pitcher back in their starting rotation.

“I would say I will be 100 percent ready for next season,” Rodriguez said Thursday in an interview with MLB Network Radio on Sirius/XM. “I feel great. Like [chief baseball officer] Chaim Bloom said a couple of days ago, I’m going to start throwing, I’m going to start my throwing program. My workouts are going to start next week, like, lifting weights and all that. I’ve been doing the bike a little bit.”

Rodriguez missed all of the 2020 season after testing positive for COVID-19, which later led to myocarditis, an inflammatory heart condition. The left-handed pitcher was expected to be the Red Sox’ Opening Day starter following a 2019 season where he went 19-6 with a 3.81 ERA.

Rodriguez wasn’t allowed to do any physical exercise until the end of September when the Red Sox announced he was cleared for a walking program.

Last week, Rodriguez shared his excitement about Alex Cora’s return to the Red Sox. With Chris Sale unlikely to return by Opening Day due to Tommy John surgery, Cora may pen Rodriguez as his Opening Day starter for the 2021 season.