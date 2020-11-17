What Boston.com readers said about Alex Cora’s return

The Red Sox manager has returned. Here’s how readers reacted.

BOSTON, MA - NOVEMBER 10: Alex Cora walks on to the field during a press conference introducing him as the manager of the Boston Red Sox on November 10, 2020 at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Alex Cora
Alex Cora walks on to the field during a press conference introducing him as the manager of the Boston Red Sox on November 10, 2020 at Fenway Park in Boston. –Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images
By
November 17, 2020 | 1:54 PM

Boston.com readers are welcoming Alex Cora back to Boston.

Rehiring the Red Sox manager after a year-long suspension following the 2017 sign-stealing scandal during his time with the Houston Astros was not necessarily a likely outcome. The Red Sox interviewed eight candidates for the position. Even Cora didn’t initially anticipate a return to managing until 2021 or 2022, according to The Boston Globe. Then again, the team also endured a disappointing season

So, when we asked readers what they thought of Cora’s return it’s not a big surprise that most reactions were positive. Sean Richards from Bridgewater wrote, “Love the move!” Another reader said it was “The right choice.” Though some readers weren’t so happy with the announcement. “Sad day for professional baseball,” one reader wrote. Less than a handful of readers didn’t have as strong feelings either way about Alex Cora. A reader wrote, “One strong year and then a very disappointing season so still some unanswered questions. This team regardless of who they hired needs pitching on the front end and back end.” Another anonymous reader was simply shocked, “I thought it was hell freezing over!!” 

Below, read more responses from readers following the news of Cora’s return to the Red Sox. 

Responses have been lightly edited and condensed for clarity.

‘Great move!’

“Great!!! Hopefully he [gets] a good pitching staff to manage in 2021!” —Nick, Lexington

“Getting the best available manager for a rebuild is a good move. I welcome back the 2nd best Sox manager of all-time. Maybe he can overtake Terry Francona down the line.” —Bill McAvoy S. Windsor, Conn.

“Great move!” —Don B., Los Angeles, Calif. 

“Despite Cora’s suspension he was the best choice to manage the Red Sox in all respects. Any other decision would have seemed like a ‘second choice’ compared to his hire.” —David M., Gloucester, R.I.

“Very relieved – he deserves a 2nd chance. He and Tito are great managers who handle young players by listening and teaching.” —Anonymous

“Excellent signing. I’m 83 years old and I’ve followed the Red Sox my whole life. I’ve lived the terrible years but when I saw how Alex Cora handled the team you could see that they loved him with his leadership and understanding of the game. I believe he’ll do very well.” —Bill Deegan, Sun City, Ariz.

“Absolutely! Terry Francona and Cora are the 2 best Sox managers of all time!” —Kat, Dade City, Fla.

“It’s a no-brainer. Don’t overthink it.” —Michael, Phoenix, Ariz.

“Great move considering his respect among the players.” —Mike, Somerville

“Thank God Chaim Bloom did what Red Sox nation knew that Alex Cora was the only logical choice for the 2021 Boston Red Sox. Not only does he know this Red Sox team intimately, but he has the same passion for the Red Sox as all of New England.” —Ernie, Leominster

“I am thrilled to have Alex Cora back as the Red Sox skipper! He has everything that the Sox need to get back to being competitive and winning! He’s a class act and a player’s manager that [knows] baseball so well….it’s in his blood and the Red Sox are so lucky to have him back! —Scott Maclay, Western North Carolina (born in Boston)

‘Not again’

“I think it is a bad idea. People will remember the cheating and it will be a daily issue. There are many fine baseball men out there, they should have hired a fresh start.” —Anonymous

“Bad move. He is a liar and a cheat!” —Anonymous

“Not again. We do not need cheaters running the red Sox why is Jason Varitek ever considered? Very disappointed. Dan Duquesne could have done this. We did not need bloom to recreate.” —Anonymous

“Sad day for professional baseball” —Anonymous

