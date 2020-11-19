Eduardo Rodriguez detailed his battle with myocarditis and his expectations going forward

"I'm happy that I just had myocarditis and am not six feet underground."

Eduardo Rodriguez is hoping to pitch 200 innings this season.
Eduardo Rodriguez is hoping to pitch 200 innings this season. –Michael Reaves/Getty Images
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Sports Producer
November 19, 2020 | 3:42 PM

Red Sox lefthander Eduardo Rodriguez said he feels “100 percent” after battling COVID-19-related myocarditis, and he intends to have a regular offseason and hopes to pitch 200-plus innings this year.

“I feel fine,” he told The Boston Globe‘s Alex Speier. “I feel great.”

Rodriguez, 28, tested positive for the coronavirus just before he was slated to come to Boston for summer training camp in July. He stayed at home initially, then multiple negative tests allowed him to join the Red Sox, but he immediately felt fatigued and off when he started throwing at Fenway Park.

A battery of tests, Speier noted, revealed the myocarditis – an inflammation of the heart muscle that in worst-case scenarios can cause death. He was shut down for the season and sent home, where was unable to exercise at all and could only sit on his couch and walk around his house for almost three months.

Advertisement

He couldn’t even play with his 7-year-old daughter or 3-year-old son or take his dog for a walk, Speier said, and the monotony proved difficult.

“That time of year, I’ve never been sitting around,” Rodriguez told Speier. “It’s hard, man. Just being at home, relax, chilling all the time, all day long, that’s kind of hard for me.”

Rodriguez is the only known major leaguer to miss the entire season due to a COVID-19 infection or related illness and also the only one known to develop myocarditis. He said he thanks God that he was the only one.

Considering how many deaths COVID-19 has caused, Rodriguez feels fortunate that his situation didn’t escalate. He said it allowed him to gain some perspective.

“I’m happy that I just had myocarditis and am not six feet underground,” Rodriguez said.

While he was out, he watched every Red Sox game and frequently called Xander Bogaerts, Martin Perez, Nate Eovaldi, and others to analyze the action and chitchat.

He said that baseball is now “more than just a game.” It’s about interacting with teammates and appreciating everything in the moment.

“It’s living your life, living with your teammates,” Rodriguez said. “It was like leaving your family. Half my heart was away from me. It was just weird, man. I would say it was weird because it’s something I’ve never been through before in my life.”

Advertisement

When doctors cleared him for a gradual buildup of physical activity, he didn’t hesitate to get back into shape. He started walking, then riding the exercise bike, and eventually throwing lightly – which he called one of the best feelings he’s ever had.

The plan now, according to Speier, is for Rodriguez to throw four times a week and ultimately go through a standard offseason. While the Red Sox has acknowledged that it’s unclear on their end how many innings he’ll be able to pitch this coming season, Rodriguez is confident he’ll be fine.

In addition to throwing 200-plus innings, he hopes to start 34 games and come as close to replicating the 19-win season he had in 2019 as possible. Rodriguez said he’s eager to reunite with manager Alex Cora, and he has no desire to leave Boston at any point.

“I want to play in Boston forever,” Rodriguez said. “That’s where I got to the big leagues. That’s where I got an opportunity. That’s my family. That’s a ballpark where I really love to pitch – the history, everything.”

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Red Sox Baseball MLB Coronavirus

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson warms up before a game.
PATRIOTS-TEXANS
4 things to know about the Houston Texans before they host the Patriots November 19, 2020 | 2:18 PM
The Celtics selected Oregon's Payton Pritchard 26th overall in the 2020 NBA Draft.
NBA DRAFT
4 things to know about new Celtics guard Payton Pritchard November 19, 2020 | 11:58 AM
Aaron Nesmith
Celtics
What experts thought of the Celtics' decision to draft Aaron Nesmith November 19, 2020 | 10:19 AM
CELTICS
Brad Stevens refuses to speculate on Gordon Hayward's future November 19, 2020 | 12:18 AM
Aaron Nesmith was drafted by the Celtics with the 14th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.
NBA DRAFT
Celtics select Aaron Nesmith, Payton Pritchard, and Yam Madar in the 2020 NBA Draft November 18, 2020 | 11:47 PM
Mark Humphrey
AARON NESMITH
4 things to know about Celtics draft pick Aaron Nesmith November 18, 2020 | 11:08 PM
NBA
Timberwolves select Anthony Edwards with No. 1 pick in NBA draft November 18, 2020 | 9:13 PM
Klay Thompson suffered an injury to his right leg on Wednesday.
NBA
Warriors guard Klay Thompson suffers right leg injury November 18, 2020 | 8:09 PM
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks during a media event before Super Bowl LIV.
NFL
All NFL teams to enter intensive COVID-19 protocol Saturday November 18, 2020 | 6:41 PM
76ers' Al Horford will face his former team, the Celtics, in the season opener on Wednesday.
NBA
76ers reportedly send Al Horford, future 1st-rounder to Thunder for Danny Green November 18, 2020 | 6:27 PM
Matt Slocum
MLB
Mets' Robinson Canó suspended 162 games by MLB after drug test November 18, 2020 | 6:14 PM
Stephon Gilmore tested positive for the coronavirus.
Patriots
Stephon Gilmore, Damien Harris among 13 players limited at Wednesday's practice November 18, 2020 | 5:30 PM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
Bill Belichick says Trump administration should 'take action against' Turkey and Azerbaijan in conflict November 18, 2020 | 11:03 AM
Theo Epstein
MLB
Theo Epstein broke curses in Boston and Chicago. As he leaves the Cubs, anything is possible. November 18, 2020 | 8:04 AM
Jim Davis
Media
8 takeaways from the annual survey of New England sports fans November 18, 2020 | 7:31 AM
Romeo Crennel and Bill Belichick go way back.
BILL BELICHICK
Bill Belichick and Romeo Crennel reminisced about their racquetball battles November 17, 2020 | 6:23 PM
Gordon Hayward.
GORDON HAYWARD
Gordon Hayward's player option deadline is reportedly getting pushed to Thursday November 17, 2020 | 4:37 PM
Patriots running back Laurence Maroney drags Titans cornerback Jason McCourty through the snow and into the end zone for a first quarter touchdown run of 40 plus yards.
sports Q
What's your favorite bad-weather Patriots game (excluding the Snow Bowl)? November 17, 2020 | 3:44 PM
Patriots
The Patriots rose four spots in this week's AP power ranking of NFL teams November 17, 2020 | 3:13 PM
Kathy Willens
Celtics
2020 NBA draft: Where the Celtics pick, top prospects, and how to watch November 17, 2020 | 2:16 PM
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown gestures before a game.
ANTONIO BROWN
Antonio Brown reportedly destroyed a surveillance camera, threw his bike at a security-guard shack November 17, 2020 | 2:08 PM
BOSTON, MA - NOVEMBER 10: Alex Cora walks on to the field during a press conference introducing him as the manager of the Boston Red Sox on November 10, 2020 at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Alex Cora
Alex Cora
‘It's a no-brainer. Don't overthink it.’ November 17, 2020 | 1:54 PM
Referee Jerome Boger makes a call.
NFL
NFL assembles all-Black officiating crew for first time November 17, 2020 | 1:51 PM
Theo Epstein is stepping down after nine seasons as the Chicago Cubs' president of baseball operations.
THEO EPSTEIN
Ex-Red Sox GM Theo Epstein steps down as Cubs president November 17, 2020 | 12:59 PM
Jack Easterby spent time with Josh Gordon when they were both with the Patriots.
NFL
Bill Belichick praised Jack Easterby but said he's 'not a personnel person' November 17, 2020 | 12:38 PM
Bill Belichick cook
Patriots
Bill Belichick had an unexpectedly detailed answer for a cooking question November 17, 2020 | 10:52 AM
Jrue Holiday is reportedly joining the Milwaukee Bucks.
NBA
Bucks reportedly getting Jrue Holiday to play with Giannis Antetokounmpo November 17, 2020 | 10:12 AM
John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
New England Revolution
Revolution announce positive COVID-19 test from 'first team player' November 17, 2020 | 9:30 AM
NBA
All-Star guard Chris Paul sent to Suns in blockbuster trade November 16, 2020 | 9:14 PM
The Patriots' defense in the huddle.
PATRIOTS
Whether you like it or not, the Patriots are now contenders November 16, 2020 | 6:18 PM