Red Sox and Eduardo Rodriguez avoid arbitration, agree to one-year, $8.3 million deal

Starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez and the Red Sox have agreed to a one-year, $8.3 million deal.

USA Today‘s Bob Nightengale first reported the news Tuesday morning, and Gustavo Marcano of Octagon Baseball – the agency that represents Rodriguez – confirmed the report.

The #RedSox and left-hander pítcher Eduardo Rodriguez have avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year deal worth $8.3M. #OctagonFamily pic.twitter.com/yyWyXmgn7R — Gustavo Marcano (@GMarcanoAgent) December 1, 2020

Rodriguez, a 27-year-old left-handed pitcher, missed all of the 2020 season due to complications with COVID-19 related myocarditis but has reportedly made major strides since. He recently told The Boston Globe‘s Alex Speier that he feels “100 percent” and “can start doing everything.”

The $8.3 million he’s set to earn in 2021 is the exact same salary he received in 2020. This agreement ensured that the sides will avoid arbitration. Rodriguez is eligible for free agency after the 2021 season.

He finished the 2019 season 19-6 with a 3.81 ERA, and 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings and was sixth in the American League in Cy Young voting. Rodriguez lost his arbitration case with the Red Sox before this past season, but this time, the sides won’t have to reach that point.

He’s expressed his desire to return to his old form this season and told Speier that he envisions himself in Boston long term.

“I want to stay in Boston as long as my career goes,” Rodriguez said. “I want to play in Boston forever. That’s where I got to the big leagues. That’s where I got an opportunity. That’s my family. That’s a ballpark where I really love to pitch — the history, everything.”