Red Sox reach deals with Matt Barnes, Ryan Brasier, Austin Brice, and Kevin Plawecki

Jim Davis/Globe Staff
Matt Barnes had an uneven 2020 season, but the presumed closer finished strong and received a contract from the team for the 2021 season, his last before free agency. –Jim Davis/The Boston Globe
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
AP
December 3, 2020 | 12:31 AM

BOSTON (AP) — The Red Sox agreed Wednesday to one-year contracts that avoided salary arbitration with right-handers Matt Barnes, Ryan Brasier and Austin Brice and catcher Kevin Plawecki.

Barnes gets $4.5 million, Brasier $1.25 million, Brice $870,000 and Plawecki $1.6 million.

A day earlier, the Red Sox agreed to an $8.3 million, one-year deal with left-hander Eduardo Rodríguez.

Third baseman Rafael Devers is Boston’s only remaining player eligible for arbitration.

Barnes took over as Boston’s closer after Brandon Workman was traded in August. A 30-year-old right-hander who can become a free agent after next season, Barnes was 1-3 with a 4.30 ERA and nine saves in 13 chances, striking out 31 and walking 14 in 23 innings.

Advertisement

Brasier was 1-0 with a 3.96 ERA in one start and 24 relief appearances, and Brice 1-0 with a 5.95 ERA in one start and 20 relief appearances.

Plawecki batted .341 with one home and 17 RBIs in 82 at-bats as the backup to Christian Vázquez.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Red Sox Baseball Massachusetts MLB

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Jonathan Newton
NBA
Rockets, Wizards make Russell Westbrook-John Wall deal December 2, 2020 | 9:58 PM
Steelers running back Benny Snell runs away from Ravens outside linebacker L.J. Fort during the first half.
NFL
Steelers overcome rust, short-handed Ravens to move to 11-0 December 2, 2020 | 7:47 PM
Sike Sollfrank competes in the parkour tournament at the Aurora Games in Albany, N.Y. on Aug. 21, 2019.
Parkour
Add parkour to the Olympics? Purists say ‘nah’ December 2, 2020 | 5:31 PM
Boston Celtics' Kemba Walker plays against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, March, 8, 2020, in Boston.
CELTICS
Kemba Walker: 'There's no rush on my end' to return from injury December 2, 2020 | 4:46 PM
Maddie Meyer
New England Revolution
The Revolution are two wins away from an MLS Cup. Heres why you should be watching. December 2, 2020 | 3:47 PM
Danny Ainge Celtics
Celtics
The Celtics have a massive trade exception. Here's what they can do with it. December 2, 2020 | 3:41 PM
AJ Mast
NFL
What Roger Goodell said about the NFL finishing the regular season on time December 2, 2020 | 3:24 PM
Brandon Copeland had 12 tackles this season.
Patriots
Patriots' Brandon Copeland selected for Forbes' 30 under 30 list December 2, 2020 | 12:07 PM
Brooklyn's Kyrie Irving greeted Celtics guard Marcus Smart and forward Jayson Tatum after the game.
Celtics
Celtics will reportedly host Nets and Kyrie Irving on Christmas Day December 2, 2020 | 10:52 AM
NBA
Gregg Popovich knows filling US Olympic roster may be a challenge December 2, 2020 | 2:17 AM
A PawSox sign near an exit tunnel at McCoy Stadium, in Pawtucket, R.I., Aug. 19, 2018. The PawSox, the Boston Red Sox's top minor league team, will be moving from Pawtucket, R.I. to Worcester, Mass. in 2021. ()
Sports News
PawSox to host virtual yard sale this weekend December 1, 2020 | 5:17 PM
George Springer would be a great overall fit for the Red Sox, writes Chad Finn.
Sports Q
Who should the Red Sox' main target be in free agency? December 1, 2020 | 4:50 PM
Celtics forward Jayson Tatum attempts a shot as head coach Brad Stevens looks on during a playoff game.
CELTICS
Jayson Tatum called his max extension with the Celtics 'a dream come true' December 1, 2020 | 3:32 PM
Tom Brady.
Tom Brady
This is a rough stretch for Team Tom Brady December 1, 2020 | 3:24 PM
Rick Bowmer
Celtics
Gordon Hayward explained why he chose the Hornets in free agency December 1, 2020 | 2:41 PM
Danny Ainge said the Celtics have no players they want to cut at this time.
CELTICS
Danny Ainge discussed the trade exception and Gordon Hayward's departure December 1, 2020 | 1:47 PM
Eduardo Rodriguez pitches against the Yankees.
RED SOX
Red Sox and Eduardo Rodriguez avoid arbitration, agree to one-year, $8.3 million deal December 1, 2020 | 11:41 AM
Kemba Walker of the Celtics looks on during the fourth quarter against the Miami Heat in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals.
MORNING SPORTS UPDATE
Morning Sports Update: Kemba Walker will miss some time December 1, 2020 | 10:06 AM
NFL
Ravens-Steelers rescheduled again by COVID-19 to Wednesday November 30, 2020 | 8:00 PM
Many Celtics fans are clamoring for Danny Ainge to have a busy offseason.
CELTICS
Ignore sports radio, Danny Ainge is the best person to lead the Celtics November 30, 2020 | 7:18 PM
Autographed copies of Ray Lussier's famous photo of Bobby Orr flying through the air after he scored the Stanley Cup winning goal at the Boston Garden in 1970 are tagged and ready to be auctioned at The Fours on Canal Street.
Sports Q
What's your favorite piece of sports memorabilia that you own? November 30, 2020 | 7:03 PM
Maggie Haney, an elite gymnastics coach who has been suspended by U.S.A. Gymnastics, in Manalapan Township, N.J., Nov. 24, 2020.
Sports News
'I cared too much': A gymnastics coach accused of emotional abuse speaks out November 30, 2020 | 6:00 PM
PATRIOTS
Julian Edelman reportedly placed on COVID-19 list by Patriots November 30, 2020 | 5:09 PM
Jim Davis/Globe Staff
Patriots
Fueled by latest win, Patriots embracing tough road ahead November 30, 2020 | 3:53 PM
Patriots
ABC will air Patriots-Bills 'Monday Night Football' game in December November 30, 2020 | 3:46 PM
The NBC Sports Boston studio.
Media
Kyle Draper is leaving NBC Sports Boston November 30, 2020 | 2:21 PM
Woolsey said she and other cheerleaders saw no need to consult with coaches before posting sponsored content on social media because the practice is so common in the cheer world.
'Cheerlebrities'
The college athletes who are allowed to make big bucks: Cheerleaders November 30, 2020 | 2:12 PM
Evan Turner is returning to Boston, this time to coach the Celtics.
Celtics
Celtics reportedly hiring Evan Turner to assistant coach role November 30, 2020 | 1:49 PM
Cam Newton celebrated the Patriots' win over the Cardinals despite his poor play.
Patriots
Cam Newton detailed the conversation he had with Josh McDaniels following Patriots' win November 30, 2020 | 1:35 PM
A question about Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians caused Tom Brady to end his press conference on Sunday.
Tom Brady
Tom Brady cuts press conference short after question on criticism of Buccaneers' coaches November 30, 2020 | 10:34 AM