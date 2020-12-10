Dave Dombrowski in ‘serious talks’ to join Phillies, according to report

Barry Chin
Dave Dombrowski served as president of baseball operations for four years before he was fired in September of 2019.
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
December 10, 2020 | 3:30 PM

The Philadelphia Phillies are in “serious talks” to hire former Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski for the same position, according to The Athletic.

Dombrowski was hired by the Red Sox on Aug. 18, 2015, as the team was in the midst of finishing in last place in the American League three times in four years. He made a series of moves to help the Red Sox to three straight postseason appearances, including a run to the 2018 World Series championship.

But the team struggled in 2019 after several questionable decisions by Dombrowski, including not making any moves at the trade deadline, and he was fired on Sept. 8 with the team 17½ games behind the first-place Yankees.

Advertisement

Dombrowski has been working with the city of Nashville to land a big-league franchise, and last month he told The Athletic that he was not interested in any of the openings this offseason, and that he was staying in Nashville.

Should he accept the Phillies job, Dombrowski would be joining an organization that has failed to reach the postseason for nine years, the longest current streak in the National League.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Red Sox MLB

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Head coach Jeff Hafley helped guide the Eagles through a most-unusual season.
BC FOOTBALL
Why BC football decided to not participate in a bowl game this season December 10, 2020 | 3:26 PM
Stephon Gilmore
Patriots
Stephon Gilmore explained why he likes to wear South Carolina gear in Los Angeles December 10, 2020 | 10:47 AM
Rick Scuteri
Unconventional Preview
Chad Finn: The Rams are a complete team, but the Patriots have been finding a way December 10, 2020 | 8:01 AM
CELTICS
Celtics' Romeo Langford is still 'a ways away' from a return December 9, 2020 | 11:59 PM
Manny Ramirez tried to introduce himself to a Red Sox fan in Australia, but the fan didn't recognize him.
Manny Ramirez
Man wearing Red Sox hat fails to recognize Manny Ramirez in viral TikTok video December 9, 2020 | 9:17 PM
ESPN ranked four Celtics in its top 100.
NBA TOP 100
ESPN ranked Jayson Tatum and three other Boston Celtics players in its top 100 December 9, 2020 | 8:00 PM
Al Michaels, play-by-play voice for NBC's Sunday Night Football, works on the sideline before a 2019 game.
Media
Al Michaels wins Ford Frick Award December 9, 2020 | 6:54 PM
Russell Wilson reacts after throwing an interception to Patriots safety Malcolm Butler during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl XLIX.
Super Bowl XLIX
Russell Wilson used to think about Malcolm Butler's interception every day December 9, 2020 | 6:10 PM
ROMO COPIES BRADY
Watch: Tony Romo does impressions of Tom Brady, other NFL legends December 9, 2020 | 6:00 PM
NFL
Steve Kornacki will appear on 'Sunday Night Football' for the rest of the season December 9, 2020 | 5:26 PM
Bill Belichick Sean McVay NFL Coaches
Patriots
What NFL experts are predicting for Thursday's Patriots-Rams game December 9, 2020 | 5:02 PM
Bill Belichick got the upper hand on Sean McVay in Super Bowl LIII.
Patriots
Ahead of rematch, Rams' Super Bowl loss to Patriots still stings December 9, 2020 | 4:10 PM
James Harden and Jaylen Brown could be traded for each other.
Celtics
What could the Celtics offer in a James Harden trade? December 9, 2020 | 4:10 PM
Super Bowl LIII MVP Julian Edelman will not be playing in Thursday's rematch.
Patriots
Many of Super Bowl LIII's stars won't be playing in Thursday's Patriots-Rams rematch December 9, 2020 | 2:20 PM
Matthew Slater UCLA
Patriots
Matthew Slater reflected on his time at UCLA as Patriots continue stay in Los Angeles December 9, 2020 | 10:46 AM
Lamar Jackson returned to action Tuesday night to help the Ravens defeat the Cowboys.
NFL
Lamar Jackson, Ravens run past Cowboys 34-17 to end 3-game slide December 9, 2020 | 10:28 AM
Tom Brady
Tom Brady: Nearly undefeated 2007 season would have made Patriots 'immortal' December 8, 2020 | 11:59 PM
N'Keal Harry's touchdown felt good, but he doesn't think he needed it.
PATRIOTS
N'Keal Harry's touchdown was a 'good feeling,' but he doesn't think he needed it December 8, 2020 | 11:08 PM
Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens gestures as he watches play against the Miami Heat during the second half of an NBA conference final playoff basketball game, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
NBA
NBA coaches attire: Masks are in, jackets are optional December 8, 2020 | 9:40 PM
Kyle Dugger (35) and Anfernee Jennings (58) have learned from Patriots opt-out players.
Patriots
Anfernee Jennings, Kyle Dugger lean on Dont'a Hightower, Patrick Chung for advice December 8, 2020 | 9:31 PM
Robert Williams (right) learned a lot from Al Horford (left) when he played in Boston.
CELTICS
Celtics' Robert Williams learned 'how to be a pro' from Al Horford, Aron Baynes December 8, 2020 | 6:58 PM
Stephon Gilmore.
SPORTS NEWS
Jayson Tatum and Stephon Gilmore swapped jerseys in a show of respect December 8, 2020 | 6:25 PM
Head coach Sean McVay has guided the Los Angeles Rams to an 8-4 record so far this season.
PATRIOTS-RAMS
4 things to know about the Los Angeles Rams, who lead the NFC West December 8, 2020 | 3:23 PM
Cam Newton Patriots Chargers
Patriots
Cam Newton on being compared to 'gunslinger' quarterbacks, and why he can't give another update on Julian Edelman December 8, 2020 | 12:25 PM
Patriots coach Bill Belichick walks the sideline during the second half of Super Bowl LIII against the Los Angeles Rams in Atlanta.
BILL BELICHICK
Bill Belichick explained why Thursday's matchup vs. the Rams is 'almost like having a home game' December 8, 2020 | 12:09 PM
Belichick coaching with sons
Patriots
Bill Belichick's self-deprecating reason for why he likes coaching with his sons December 8, 2020 | 10:39 AM
Patriots playoff chances
Patriots
Playoff scenarios: Here are the latest odds on the Patriots' postseason chances December 8, 2020 | 8:03 AM
NFL
Josh Allen throws for 4 TDs, Bills beat 49ers 34-24 in Arizona December 8, 2020 | 1:24 AM
Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns has lost seven family members to COVID-19.
NBA
Karl-Anthony Towns says he's lost 7 family members to COVID-19 December 7, 2020 | 11:22 PM
Clare Lozano, a breakdancer, stretches at a kiosk in Mexico City, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020.
Olympics
Breakdancing gets Olympic status, will debut at 2024 Paris Games December 7, 2020 | 11:20 PM