Red Sox sign outfielder Hunter Renfroe

Tom Pennington
Hunter Renfroe.
SHARE TWEET 5 COMMENTS
By
December 14, 2020

The Red Sox have added an outfielder.

The team announced the signing of 28-year-old Hunter Renfroe on a one-year deal. According to a major league source, Renfroe will make a $3.1 million salary with potential bonuses that could push the deal to $3.7 million.

Renfroe is coming off a disappointing offensive season in which he hit .156 with a .252 OBP and .393 slugging, cracking eight homers in 42 regular-season games for the Rays. He was 4-for-23 (.174) with two home runs and a double in 12 playoff appearances. Tampa Bay acquired him in a trade after the 2019 season, in which he hit .216/.289/.489 with a career-best 33 homers in 494 plate appearances for San Diego.

Advertisement

Renfroe has been a largely all-or-nothing masher for most of his career, with prodigious power — one homer per 16.4 plate appearances ― and a 28 percent strikeout rate en route to a career line of .228/.290/.486. However, he’s been a force against lefties, to the tune of .258/.339/.572. Since 2017, he ranks 14th in the majors in slugging (.569) and 24th in OPS (.907) against southpaws. Against righties, he has a career line of .216/.268/.449.

Defensively, Renfroe is a corner outfielder with the arm to have spent most of his time in right field, a finalist for a Gold Glove there with the Padres in 2019. He offers the Sox a righthanded complement to lefties Andrew Benintendi and Alex Verdugo (and, if the Sox re-sign him, Jackie Bradley Jr.).

The Red Sox drafted Renfroe — who became a free agent this month when the Rays declined to tender him a contract — in the 31st round of the 2010 draft as a catcher, but could not sign him away from a commitment to Mississippi State, where he transitioned to outfield. Three years later, he was taken 13th overall by the Padres, with whom he spent the first seven years of his pro career. (Boston had the No. 7 pick in that year’s draft, but instead chose high school lefty Trey Ball.)

Advertisement

He has appeared in three games at Fenway Park and batted in two, going 1-for-5 this past Aug. 11 with a two-RBI double, then 3-for-6 with a double and two home runs in a 17-8 Tampa rout on Aug. 13.

The Red Sox 40-man roster is now at 40. The team made the announcement minutes before a scheduled press availability with chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom connected to the Winter Meetings.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Red Sox MLB

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Timothy T Ludwig
Patriots
Where the Patriots fit into a crowded AFC playoff picture December 15, 2020 | 12:56 PM
Jaylen Brown was named a Bostonian of the Year.
JAYLEN BROWN
Jaylen Brown implores public to contact representatives to help curb 'racist surveillance' December 15, 2020 | 12:33 PM
Lamar Jackson
NFL
Lamar Jackson insisted he 'didn't pull a Paul Pierce' during Monday Night Football December 15, 2020 | 11:10 AM
Cam Newton and Jarrett Stidham on the Patriots' sideline.
Patriots
Bill Belichick says he doesn't want to start Jarrett Stidham. Here's why he should reconsider. December 15, 2020 | 10:25 AM
Hunter Renfroe things to know
Red Sox
4 things to know about new Red Sox signing Hunter Renfroe December 15, 2020 | 10:07 AM
NFL
NFL says it won't be cutting in line for coronavirus vaccine December 15, 2020 | 2:28 AM
Jayson Tatum and Joel Embiid meet again on Tuesday.
CELTICS
10 things to watch as Celtics open preseason vs. 76ers December 14, 2020 | 10:53 PM
MLB
Indians owner says name won't change in 2021 December 14, 2020 | 9:43 PM
Kyrie Irving broke his self-imposed media silence on Monday.
KYRIE IRVING
Here's why Kyrie Irving didn't speak to the media to start the season December 14, 2020 | 6:50 PM
New England Patriots quarterbacks Cam Newton, left, and Jarrett Stidham sit on the bench.
Patriots
Bill Belichick says Patriots aren't considering playing both Cam Newton and Jarrett Stidham December 14, 2020 | 6:11 PM
Tom Pennington
Red Sox
What Hunter Renfroe had to say about signing with the Red Sox December 14, 2020 | 3:16 PM
The Cleveland Indians are changing their name after 105 years, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020.
MLB
New England's place in an 'insulting' history of the Cleveland baseball team's nickname December 14, 2020 | 2:08 PM
Cam Newton Patriots
Patriots
Cam Newton defended Josh McDaniels's play-calling, admitted Patriots' record 'extremely frustrating' December 14, 2020 | 12:07 PM
Jayson Tatum Height
Celtics
Donovan Mitchell, Jaylen Brown joke about new claim regarding Jayson Tatum's height December 14, 2020 | 10:12 AM
Charles Krupa
Media
Abby Chin is returning to NBC Sports Boston December 14, 2020 | 9:08 AM
NFL
Bills improve to 10-3 with 26-15 win over sloppy Steelers December 14, 2020 | 1:23 AM
Members of the Cleveland Indians wear uniforms featuring mascot Chief Wahoo as they stand on the field for the national anthem before a game in 2017.
Name change
Cleveland’s baseball team will drop its Indians team name December 13, 2020 | 9:22 PM
Josh Jacobs Fantasy Joke
FANTASY FOOLED
Raiders running back fooled fantasy football players with pregame message December 13, 2020 | 9:15 PM
Payton Pritchard was back to practice on Sunday after popping his finger out of place Saturday.
CELTICS
Celtics' Payton Pritchard practiced one day after popping his finger out of place December 13, 2020 | 8:26 PM
Jimmy Garoppolo
PATRIOTS
Peter King discussed the Patriots' quarterback options beyond the 2020 season December 13, 2020 | 8:19 PM
Tacko Fall is happy to be back with the Boston Celtics.
TACKO FALL
Here's why Tacko Fall is happy to be back with the Boston Celtics December 13, 2020 | 7:38 PM
New England Patriots quarterbacks Jarrett Stidham, left, and Cam Newton bump fists.
IN BILL WE TRUST?
Mike Lombardi says fans should trust Bill Belichick starting Cam Newton December 13, 2020 | 5:57 PM
Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant discussed Brooklyn's offense on Instagram Live.
Celtics
Kevin Durant doesn't agree with Kyrie Irving's plan to post up eight times per game December 13, 2020 | 5:07 PM
Tom Brady (12) congratulates Minnesota Vikings strong safety Harrison Smith.
NFL
Tom Brady helps boost Buccaneers' playoff chances with win over Vikings December 13, 2020 | 5:02 PM
NFL
Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs clinch AFC West with 33-27 win over Dolphins December 13, 2020 | 4:35 PM
A question about Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians caused Tom Brady to end his press conference on Sunday.
Tom Brady
Adam Schefter reported new details on Tom Brady's relationship with coach Bruce Arians December 13, 2020 | 2:51 PM
Matthew Hinton
Media
How Jamie Erdahl came through under pressure during the Alabama-LSU game December 13, 2020 | 2:48 PM
College Sports
Florida's Keyontae Johnson remains in critical, stable condition after collapsing during game December 13, 2020 | 1:21 PM
MLS CUP
Columbus Crew win 2nd MLS title, beating Seattle 3-0 December 12, 2020 | 10:54 PM
Vanderbilt's Sarah Fuller kicks an extra point Saturday.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Sarah Fuller 1st woman to score in Power Five football game December 12, 2020 | 9:10 PM