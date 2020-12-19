Jason Varitek’s wife provided an encouraging update after he tested positive for COVID-19

"He’s doing well for the most part, and is self isolating."

Jason Varitek played with the Red Sox from 1997-2011.
Jason Varitek played with the Red Sox from 1997-2011. –Matt Slocum/AP File Photo
December 19, 2020 | 6:48 PM

Jason Varitek has tested positive for COVID-19, his wife Catherine tweeted Saturday night.

“Just when we thought we were doing everything right Covid found a way in,” she wrote. “Jason has tested positive w Covid-19. He’s doing well for the most part, and is self isolating.”

The former catcher Varitek played 15 seasons with the Red Sox and was a three-time All-Star and two-time World Series champion before retiring in 2011. Varitek, 48, is currently the game planning coordinator for the Red Sox, a role in which he combines analytics and feel for the game and conveys his findings to players.

Catherine Varitek encouraged everyone to take extra precautions during the holiday season.

“Wear your masks, keep your distance & wash your hands,” she said.

TOPICS: Red Sox Coronavirus MLB Baseball

