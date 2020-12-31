Red Sox to hire Bianca Smith as minor-league coach, making her first Black woman to coach in MLB history

The Red Sox are hiring Bianca Smith as a minor league coach, making her the first Black woman to serve as a professional baseball coach in the sport’s history.

Smith will work with the minor league club out of Fort Myers and her focus will mainly involve the position players.

“She was a great candidate coming in,” said Sox vice president of player development Ben Crockett, who helped spearhead the hire. “She’s had some really interesting experiences and has been passionate about growing her skillset and development herself.”