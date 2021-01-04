Red Sox’ Bianca Smith becomes the first Black woman to coach in professional baseball history

"I think it’s a great opportunity also to kind of inspire other women who are interested in this game."

The Red Sox announced they hired Bianca Smith as a Minor League coach.
The Red Sox announced they hired Bianca Smith as a Minor League coach.
By
January 4, 2021

The Boston Red Sox announced they hired former Carroll University assistant coach Bianca Smith as a Minor League coach who will primarily work with position players.

Smith is the first Black woman to coach in professional baseball.

Smith, 29, was a hitting coordinator at Carroll University. Prior, she worked at Case Western University as director of baseball operations.

The Red Sox hired Bianca Smith as a Minor League coach. —Courtesy/Carroll University

Per MLB.com, Smith will start at the Red Sox player development facility in Fort Myers, Fla.

The opportunity is amazing,” Smith said on Monday in an interview on MLB Network’s Hot Stove, per MLB.com. “I’m still wrapping my head around it. I probably won’t really have it sink in until I’m actually there.

“I think it’s a great opportunity also to kind of inspire other women who are interested in this game. This is not really something I thought about it when I was younger. I kind of fell into it being an athlete. So I’m excited to get that chance to show what I can do.”

Smith graduated from Dartmouth, where she played softball.

“As the hitting coordinator, I run all of our technology side for hitting at Carroll,” Smith told Hot Stove. “The number of different resources that the Red Sox have as far as tech goes, I’m really excited to get my hands on that and learning the different metrics and being able to dive deeper into what I currently have is pretty exciting.”

Red Sox

