Red Sox reportedly poised to make ‘a series of moves’ before spring training

The Red Sox have been the subject of rumors in recent days.

Boston Red Sox chief baseball operator Chaim Bloom could be making some moves soon. –AP Photo/Matt York
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Weekend Sports Producer
January 13, 2021 | 2:31 PM

The Red Sox’ offseason has been a quiet one, but that may not be the case for much longer.

Boston is “preparing for a series of moves before the start of spring training,” ESPN’s MLB insider Buster Olney reported on Tuesday, citing industry sources.

The Red Sox have been the subject of some rumors in recent days. Yankees star second baseman DJ LeMahieu is reportedly expected to re-open negotiations with other teams, including the Red Sox. Outfielder Andrew Benintendi appears to be on the outs with rumors of a trade swirling. The Sox are also reportedly interested in veteran free agents Yasiel Puig and Corey Kluber.

Advertisement

Outside of re-hiring Alex Cora to manage the team, the Red Sox have mostly made minor moves. Their most notable player transactions are the signing of Rays outfielder Hunter Renfroe and re-signing players to one-year deals to avoid arbitration.

The Red Sox aren’t alone in having a quiet offseason. As a matter of fact, it’s been a slow offseason for teams and players alike. Star free agents Trevor Bauer, George Springer, J.T. Realmuto, and Marcell Ozuna are still on the market, waiting for deals that don’t seem to be imminent.

Bauer, the reigning NL Cy Young Award winner, has been speculated as a possibility for the Red Sox as has Springer, a Connecticut native, due to Boston’s needs at both positions. However, there haven’t been any sourced reports of the Red Sox showing interest in either free agent.

There also hasn’t been much news on the Jackie Bradley Jr. forefront. The Gold Glove centerfielder is the Red Sox’ most prominent free agent this winter, but doesn’t seem to be on the verge of a deal.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Red Sox MLB

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Former Red Sox start outfielder Dwight Evans has yet to be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.
Red Sox
The Athletic ranks Dwight Evans as one of the top 10 players not in the Baseball Hall of Fame January 13, 2021 | 1:21 PM
Andre Johnson Texans Jack Easterby
NFL
Andre Johnson tweeted support for Deshaun Watson, slammed Jack Easterby's role with Texans January 13, 2021 | 1:05 PM
Julian Edelman was one of five players limited at Patriots practice on Thursday.
JULIAN EDELMAN
What's behind Julian Edelman's 'Boston I love you' tweet? January 13, 2021 | 11:57 AM
Maddie Meyer
Patriots
Patriots assistant reportedly set to interview for Eagles' head coaching vacancy January 13, 2021 | 10:34 AM
Chris McGrath
Media
YouTube TV is sticking with decision to drop NESN from its channel lineup January 13, 2021 | 9:38 AM
NFL
Inside the matchup between Tom Brady and Drew Brees January 13, 2021 | 3:11 AM
NBA
James Harden says 'crazy' Rockets situation can't be fixed January 13, 2021 | 12:08 AM
Tampa Bay QB Tom Brady would not make a good coach, according to his coach.
TOM BRADY
Bruce Arians says 'perfectionist' Tom Brady would not make a good coach January 12, 2021 | 11:30 PM
The Celtics have postponed three games due to COVID-19 protocols so far.
CELTICS
Here's the Celtics' timeline for Jayson Tatum, others to return from COVID-19 protocols January 12, 2021 | 10:24 PM
NBA
NBA, union stiffen virus protocols; more games postponed January 12, 2021 | 9:59 PM
Alabama quarterback Mac Jones was mocked to the Patriots by one NFL expert.
NFL DRAFT
NFL mock draft: Experts project Trey Lance, Jaylen Waddle, others to Patriots January 12, 2021 | 7:13 PM
Brad Marchand makes it known he scored during a passing drill.
BRUINS
Here's the latest version of the 2021 Bruins schedule January 12, 2021 | 5:44 PM
DeMaurice Smith believes Bill Belichick made the right call.
BILL BELICHICK
NFLPA executive director lauds Bill Belichick's decision to decline Trump's invitation January 12, 2021 | 3:48 PM
Andrew Benintendi works out during the first day of Summer Camp.
Sports Q
Sports Q: Should the Red Sox trade Andrew Benintendi? January 12, 2021 | 3:28 PM
National
Olympic gold medalist was part of crowd that invaded Capitol January 12, 2021 | 3:13 PM
Brad Stevens looks on as the Celtics play.
CELTICS
Celtics-Magic game originally scheduled for Wednesday has been postponed January 12, 2021 | 2:16 PM
Kyrie Irving dribbles against the Atlanta Hawks.
KYRIE IRVING
NBA reportedly looking into videos of a mask-less Kyrie Irving January 12, 2021 | 2:02 PM
Tom Brady helped the Buccaneers beat the Washington Football Team, 31-23, on Saturday.
TOM BRADY
Tom Brady provided some colorful commentary while he was mic'd up January 12, 2021 | 12:40 PM
Barry Chin
Bruins
Bruins to retire No. 22 jersey of Willie O'Ree, first Black player in NHL January 12, 2021 | 11:27 AM
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick faces one of the most important off-seasons of his Patriots tenure.
Patriots
Boston.com readers: ‘Coach made the right decision’ January 12, 2021 | 11:22 AM
Tedy Bruschi in 2019.
New England Patriots
Tedy Bruschi praised Bill Belichick's statement declining Medal of Freedom offer January 12, 2021 | 10:25 AM
The Boston Globe
Patriots
Trump offered Bill Belichick an honor. Duty compelled him to refuse. January 12, 2021 | 10:21 AM
Wade Payne
CHAD FINN
Patriots weren't playing, but reminders of them were everywhere in playoff games January 11, 2021 | 11:52 PM
North Quincy High School players gather in around the net at the beginning of the game. North Quincy vs Duxbury at the Quincy Yourth Center.
QUINCY HOCKEY
Quincy boys hockey teams are on hiatus after players spotted violating COVID guidelines January 11, 2021 | 11:33 PM
Here's what experts had to say after Tom Brady and the Buccaneers defeated the Washington football team.
TOM BRADY
What NFL experts said after Tom Brady, Tampa Bay beat Washington January 11, 2021 | 10:09 PM
Bill Belichick will not accept Medal of Freedom.
MEDAL OF FREEDOM
Patriots' Bill Belichick will not accept Medal of Freedom from Donald Trump January 11, 2021 | 8:04 PM
The Red Sox have reportedly explored trading Andrew Benintendi.
RED SOX
Red Sox have reportedly explored trading outfielder Andrew Benintendi January 11, 2021 | 6:57 PM
The Boston Globe
Bill Belichick
Ed Markey, Maura Healey hope Bill Belichick rejects Medal of Freedom Award January 11, 2021 | 5:26 PM
Jayson Tatum averaged 35 points per game last week.
Celtics
Jayson Tatum named Eastern Conference Player of the Week January 11, 2021 | 5:00 PM
Boston Bruins 2021 season
Bruins
5 Bruins storylines to know ahead the 2021 season January 11, 2021 | 4:28 PM