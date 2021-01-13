Red Sox reportedly poised to make ‘a series of moves’ before spring training

The Red Sox’ offseason has been a quiet one, but that may not be the case for much longer.

Boston is “preparing for a series of moves before the start of spring training,” ESPN’s MLB insider Buster Olney reported on Tuesday, citing industry sources.

The Red Sox have been the subject of some rumors in recent days. Yankees star second baseman DJ LeMahieu is reportedly expected to re-open negotiations with other teams, including the Red Sox. Outfielder Andrew Benintendi appears to be on the outs with rumors of a trade swirling. The Sox are also reportedly interested in veteran free agents Yasiel Puig and Corey Kluber.

Outside of re-hiring Alex Cora to manage the team, the Red Sox have mostly made minor moves. Their most notable player transactions are the signing of Rays outfielder Hunter Renfroe and re-signing players to one-year deals to avoid arbitration.

The Red Sox aren’t alone in having a quiet offseason. As a matter of fact, it’s been a slow offseason for teams and players alike. Star free agents Trevor Bauer, George Springer, J.T. Realmuto, and Marcell Ozuna are still on the market, waiting for deals that don’t seem to be imminent.

Bauer, the reigning NL Cy Young Award winner, has been speculated as a possibility for the Red Sox as has Springer, a Connecticut native, due to Boston’s needs at both positions. However, there haven’t been any sourced reports of the Red Sox showing interest in either free agent.

There also hasn’t been much news on the Jackie Bradley Jr. forefront. The Gold Glove centerfielder is the Red Sox’ most prominent free agent this winter, but doesn’t seem to be on the verge of a deal.