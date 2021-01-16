Red Sox agree to 1-year, $4,575,000 deal with Rafael Devers

The 24-year-old Devers had a breakout season in 2019 but had a setback last year.

Rafael Devers fields a grounder.
Rafael Devers fields a grounder. –Adam Glanzman/Getty Images
By
KYLE HIGHTOWER,
AP
January 16, 2021 | 9:22 AM

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox have agreed to a $4,575,000, one-year deal with third baseman Rafael Devers that avoided salary arbitration..

The 24-year-old Devers had a breakout season in 2019, when he batted .311 with 32 homers and 115 RBIs, leading the majors with 54 doubles and 359 total bases and finishing 12th in the AL MVP voting.

But last year was a setback: He hit .263 while committing 14 errors at third base — the most in the majors. The next closest was 11. Devers earned $256,481 prorated of a $692,500 salary last season.

With Devers’ deal the Red Sox have come to terms with all their arbitration-eligible players this offseason. In December Boston agreed to one-year contracts with left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez ($8.3 million), right-handers Matt Barnes ($4.5 million), Ryan Brasier ($1.25 million) and Austin Brice ($870,000) and catcher Kevin Plawecki ($1.6 million).

TOPICS: Red Sox Baseball MLB

