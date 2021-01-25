Red Sox reportedly trade for Yankees reliever Adam Ottavino

The Red Sox will also get a pitching prospect from the Yankees.

Adam Ottavino is being shipped from the Yankees to the Red Sox.
Adam Ottavino is being shipped from the Yankees to the Red Sox. –Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images
By
, Weekend Sports Producer
January 25, 2021 | 1:03 PM

The Red Sox are adding an arm to their bullpen and are making a deal with their biggest rival to do it.

Relief pitcher Adam Ottavino is getting traded from the Yankees to the Red Sox, according to multiple reports. In addition to receiving Ottavino, the Red Sox will be getting Yankees pitching prospect Frank German and will be taking most of Ottavino’s $9 million salary for 2021, according to the New York Post’s Joel Sherman.

Ottavino, who signed a three-year, $27 million deal with the Yankees prior to the 2019 season, struggled in 2020. He had a career-worst 5.89 ERA over 24 appearances. His first season in New York went much better, though. Ottavino had a 1.90 ERA and a 6-5 record over 73 games played.

Advertisement

Ottavino, 35, has spent the majority of his 10-year career with the Rockies. In his seven seasons in Colorado, Ottavino had a 3.41 ERA with a 17-18 record over 361 relief appearances. The veteran reliever, who stands at 6-foot-5, primarily pitches sliders and sinkers.

The reported trade between the Red Sox and Yankees is the first time the two teams have made a trade with each other since 2014, when the Red Sox sent Stephen Drew to New York for Kelly Johnson.

Monday’s trade also marks the third transaction the Red Sox have reportedly made over the last few days. After what was mostly a quiet offseason for the Red Sox, they’ve reportedly signed utility player Kiké Hernández and pitcher Garrett Richards to deals.

