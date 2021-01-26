Former Red Sox pitcher Curt Schilling asked Hall of Fame not to include him on next year’s ballot

"I know math and I know trends and I know I will not attain the 75% threshold."

Curt Schilling missed the Hall of Fame cut once again this year.
Curt Schilling missed the Hall of Fame cut once again this year. –GLOBE STAFF PHOTO/JIM DAVIS
SHARE TWEET 54 COMMENTS
By
January 26, 2021

Related Links

Former Boston Red Sox pitcher Curt Schilling was not voted into the Baseball Hall of Fame on Tuesday, and in a lengthy letter to the Hall of Fame he later posted to Facebook, he asked not to be included on next year’s ballot.

Schilling, who finished with 71.1 percent of the vote, was 16 votes short of being selected — the closest of any player on the ballot. He helped the Red Sox claim the 2004 and 2007 World Series’, and his performance in the famous “Bloody Sock game” helped Boston rally to defeat the New York Yankees. Schilling’s Hall of Fame credentials include six All-Star appearances, three World Series victories, and a World Series MVP.

Advertisement

The guidelines for Hall of Fame voters read that “Voting shall be based upon the player’s record, playing ability, integrity, sportsmanship, character, and contributions to the team(s) on which the player played.”

Schilling has become a firebrand in recent years, most notably for his vocal support of former President Donald Trump. Schilling kicked up controversy in 2016 when he tweeted “Ok, so much awesome here…” with a picture of a man whose t-shirt read “Rope. Tree. Journalist. Some assembly required.” Schilling later tweeted that he was being “100 percent” sarcastic.

Schilling also appeared to tweet support for the mob that stormed the Capitol building, saying (sic) “You cowards sat on your hands, did nothing while liberal trash looted rioted and burned for air Jordan’s and big screens, sit back, stfu, and watch folks start a confrontation for [expletive] that matters like rights, democracy and the end of govt corruption. #itshappening”

In his letter to the Hall of Fame, Schilling cited the pressure and scrutiny on himself and his family as the main reason for his request. Schilling’s wife is undergoing chemotherapy.

“I’ll defer to the veterans committee and men whose opinions actually matter and who are in a position to actually judge a player,” Schilling wrote. “I don’t think I’m a hall of famer as I’ve often stated but if former players think I am then I’ll accept that with honor. …

Advertisement

“As I’ve stated often over the past years to those I’ve spoken with in my heart I am at peace. Nothing, zero, none of the claims being made by any of the writers hold merit. In my 22 years playing professional baseball in the most culturally diverse locker rooms in sports I’ve never said or acted in any capacity other than being a good teammate.”

Schilling said he has been “exposed” to racism, sexism and homophobia “as it’s part of who human beings are.”

“Even the thought of responding to claims of ‘nazi’ or ‘racist’ or any other term so watered down and rendered meaningless by spineless cowards who have never met me makes me ill,” Schilling wrote. “In modern times responding to such drivel somehow validates the claim.”

Schilling wrote that he was “mentally done.”

“The game has made it clear it does not want me back and that’s fine, the game owes me exactly nothing,” he wrote. “It gave a billion more times than it took and I’ll forever be deeply in debt to it. My desire to work with and teach young men the art of pitching will be tucked away.”

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Red Sox MLB

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Carsen Edwards talked about his experience with COVID-19 on Wednesday.
CELTICS
Here's how COVID-19 affected Boston Celtics guard Carsen Edwards January 27, 2021 | 6:40 PM
Tom Brady didn't ask Chris Godwin to change his jersey number, but Godwin did so anyway.
TB7
Tom Brady almost swapped out the No. 12 for a clever reason when joining the Buccaneers January 27, 2021 | 5:43 PM
Adam Ottavino will play for the Red Sox after spending the last two seasons with the Yankees.
red sox
5 things to know about new Red Sox reliever Adam Ottavino January 27, 2021 | 4:32 PM
Mary Parker Boston Pride
Sports News
Boston Pride's Mary Parker on her local roots and being back after COVID-19 canceled a 2020 title run January 27, 2021 | 4:11 PM
Curt Schilling could make the Hall of Fame in 2020.
Sports Q
Should Curt Schilling have been voted into the Hall of Fame? January 27, 2021 | 3:52 PM
Michael Dwyer
Celtics
Kemba Walker will 'probably' not play in the second game of back-to-backs this season January 27, 2021 | 1:45 PM
Tom Brady Eli Manning
Tom Brady
Eli Manning thinks Super Bowl losses to Giants 'still bother' Tom Brady January 27, 2021 | 11:53 AM
Davis, Jim Globe Staff
Red Sox
BBWAA urges Hall of Fame to keep Curt Schilling on the 2022 ballot January 27, 2021 | 11:39 AM
Pedro Martinez pitching against the Yankees in the 1999 ALCS.
Red Sox
Pedro Martinez explained how his 'alien' flexibility helped him become a dominant pitcher January 27, 2021 | 10:24 AM
Matthew Stafford.
Patriots
What would Drew Bledsoe clone Matthew Stafford look like on the Patriots? January 27, 2021 | 7:45 AM
Bruins center Craig Smith, second from left, celebrates after scoring the game-winning goal against the Pittsburgh Penguins during overtime.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' OT win over the Penguins January 27, 2021 | 12:13 AM
The Bruins have some injury issues piling up.
bruins
Bruce Cassidy says David Pastrnak could return Saturday as injury issues loom January 27, 2021 | 12:04 AM
Craig Smith fired in the game-winner on Tuesday for the Bruins.
BRUINS WIN
Watch Bruins' Craig Smith score last-second game winner vs. Penguins January 26, 2021 | 10:32 PM
BRUINS
Bruins beat Pens 3-2 on Smith OT goal with 11 seconds left January 26, 2021 | 10:08 PM
Former Red Sox coach Ron Johnson died of COVID-19 on Tuesday.
Ron Johnson
Former Red Sox coach Ron Johnson dead from COVID-19 complications at 64 January 26, 2021 | 9:33 PM
Tom Brady and the Buccaneers are Super Bowl-bound.
TOM BRADY
Boston.com readers are overwhelmingly rooting for Brady and the Bucs in the Super Bowl January 26, 2021 | 8:09 PM
Curt Schilling in 2007.
MLB
Baseball Hall of Fame gets no new members; Schilling falls 16 votes short January 26, 2021 | 6:32 PM
MAHOMES VS. BRADY
Patrick Mahomes excited to face Tom Brady, 'one of the greatest, if not the greatest' QB ever January 26, 2021 | 6:15 PM
Full-year coaching intern Jennifer King works with Washington Football Team running back J.D. McKissic before the team's wild-card game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
NFL
Washington's Jennifer King becomes first Black female assistant position coach January 26, 2021 | 5:52 PM
Doc Rivers is now the head coach of the Philadelphia 76ers.
NBA
Doc Rivers explains why Kobe Bryant was the 'perfect opponent' January 26, 2021 | 5:45 PM
Tom Brady and the Buccaneers are Super Bowl-bound.
TOM BRADY
ESPN personality admits he was very wrong about Tom Brady January 26, 2021 | 2:56 PM
Guerin Austin is leaving NESN after six years.
MEDIA
Red Sox in-game reporter Guerin Austin is leaving NESN January 26, 2021 | 1:18 PM
Tom Brady Sr.
Patriots
What Tom Brady Sr. had to say about Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick January 26, 2021 | 1:05 PM
Tom Brady is ready for his 10th Super Bowl appearance.
SUPER BOWL LV
Will Tom Brady capture his 5th Super Bowl MVP? Here are the latest odds. January 26, 2021 | 12:57 PM
Curt Schilling leaves the mound during Game 2 of the 2007 World Series, what would prove to be his final appearance in the majors.
Boston Red Sox
Baseball desperately needs an injection of humanity. Its archaic Hall of Fame is the proof. January 26, 2021 | 11:51 AM
Alabama quarterback Mac Jones in 2020.
Patriots
ESPN draft expert projects Patriots will take a quarterback in the first round January 26, 2021 | 10:16 AM
Brett Duke
Tom Brady
12 reasons to root for Tom Brady January 26, 2021 | 7:24 AM
Jayson Tatum made his return to the lineup on Monday.
Celtics
5 takeaways from Celtics vs. Bulls, as Jayson Tatum describes mental toll of COVID January 26, 2021 | 6:46 AM
Jayson Tatum returns to the Celtics lineup after missing time due to COVID-19.
CELTICS
Celtics defeat Bulls 119-103 as Jayson Tatum returns from COVID-19 restrictions January 25, 2021 | 8:58 PM
Celtics' Jaylen Brown is drawing high praise in NBA circles.
CELTICS
ESPN's Brian Windhorst says he would only trade Jaylen Brown for '3-4 players' January 25, 2021 | 8:38 PM