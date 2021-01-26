Former Red Sox coach Ron Johnson dead from COVID-19 complications at 64

Former Boston Red Sox coach Ron Johnson died from complications due to COVID-19 on Tuesday. He was 64.

Johnson was a minor-league manager for 25 years, including 10 in the Red Sox’ system split between every level. He was a first-base coach with the MLB club from 2010-11 as well.

After leaving the Red Sox, Johnson managed the Baltimore Orioles’ Triple-A affiliate Norfolk Tides from 2012-18. Johnson holds the record as the winningest manager in Norfolk Tides history.

“We were devastated to learn of the passing of our friend and former colleague, Ron Johnson,” Red Sox GM Brian O’Halloran said in a statement. “RJ was instrumental in helping countless Red Sox players reach and succeed in the big leagues, and was an important contributor to two World Series championships. His kindness, sense of humor, love of family, and passion for the game of baseball stood out among many wonderful qualities. We would like to express our heartfelt condolences to RJ’s wife, Daphne, his five children, and the many people inside and outside the game of baseball who loved him.”

From 1982-84, Johnson played in 22 major league games for the Kansas City Royals and Montreal Expos, mostly as a first baseman, batting .261 in 53 career plate appearances.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.