Morning sports update: Pedro Martinez explained how his ‘alien’ flexibility helped him become a dominant pitcher

"No, I am not an alien," Martinez joked. "Or am I?"

Pedro Martinez pitching against the Yankees in the 1999 ALCS.
Pedro Martinez pitching against the Yankees in the 1999 ALCS. –Globe Archives
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
January 27, 2021 | 10:24 AM

The Bruins defeated the Penguins 3-2 in overtime on Tuesday. Craig Smith scored the winner for Boston.

The Pride were not as fortunate, falling 2-1 to Toronto in the NWHL Lake Placid bubble.

Tonight, the Celtics face the Spurs at 8:30 p.m.

And in baseball, former Red Sox pitchers Roger Clemens and Curt Schilling fell short in Hall of Fame voting:

Pedro Martinez’s “alien” fingers: During his Hall of Fame career, former Red Sox ace Pedro Martinez was known for having multiple pitches that were regarded as some of the best in baseball.

On top of his intelligence and intimidation tactics, Martinez credits his finger flexibility to explain his historic level of dominance in his prime years with Boston.

Advertisement

In a recent tweet, the now-Red Sox special assistant explained how it helped him.

“Flexibility my friends,” said Martinez. “My fingers were so flexible they stayed in contact with the ball quite a bit longer, so I could put more spin on the ball.”

“No, I am not an alien,” Martinez joked. “Or am I?”

Here’s Martinez adding some more about his pitch grips in a segment from 2020:

Trivia: When Pedro Martinez was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2015, he entered with fellow pitchers Randy Johnson and John Smoltz. What position player — who played all 20 seasons of his career with the same team — entered with them?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He was a hit-by-pitch leader five times, finishing second all time in the statistic with 285.

More from Boston.com:

An Isaiah Thomas update:

On this day: In 1991, the Giants defeated the Bills in Super Bowl XXV, 20-19. On top of being notable for Whitney Houston’s famous rendition of the national anthem, it remains the only Super Bowl ever decided by just a single point, and was (for many NFL fans) the first glimpse of Bill Belichick’s coaching ability on football’s biggest stage.

Though Belichick had been the Giants’ defensive coordinator in the team’s Super Bowl XXI win, it was four years later that the then-assistant crafted a true masterpiece.

Advertisement

New York, with head coach Bill Parcells and a staff alongside Belichick that included Tom Coughlin, Romeo Crennel, Charlie Weis, and Al Groh (among others), won the NFC Championship despite losing starting quarterback Phil Simms and leading rusher Rodney Hampton for the season due to injury.

In the NFC Championship, the Giants ended Joe Montana and the 49ers’ bid for a three-peat by kicking five field goals en-route to a 15-13 win.

But waiting for them in the Super Bowl was a new and explosive phenomenon: The Buffalo Bills’ “K-Gun Offense,” predicated a quick pace that often meant quarterback Jim Kelly calling the play at the line of scrimmage without an offensive huddle.

Buffalo was coming off a 51-3 destruction of the Raiders in the AFC Championship, with defenses seemingly unable to keep up with the team’s tempo on offense.

This was where Belichick’s creativity came into play. To hold down the Bills, he devised a bold strategy: focus on limiting yards-after-catch from Buffalo receivers, and to entice Kelly into calling more run plays for First-Team All-Pro Thurman Thomas.

On the surface, it seemed counterintuitive. Why would a defense want to induce more carries from such a talented running back? Belichick, as history would show, had already sussed out a larger strategic realization.

“I think the running game was the least of our concerns in that game,” Belichick would say years later of studying the Bills. “And Thurman Thomas is a great back. We knew he was going to get some yards. But I didn’t feel like we wanted to get into a game where they threw the ball 45 times.”

Advertisement

Though Giants players were initially skeptical — priding themselves as one of the top run defenses in the league — there was an implicit trust of Belichick’s schemes. New York also elected to use smaller personnel groups to get more speed on the field (a trend that is now commonplace).

Added to that, there was a degree of gamesmanship. As Lawrence Taylor noted in his autobiography, “LT: Over the Edge,” Belichick had some additional instructions:

He told us it wouldn’t be the worst thing in the world if we accidentally kicked the ball once in a while after the officials placed it down on the line of scrimmage. That was to slow down Buffalo’s no-huddle offense. [Defensive tackle] Erik Howard must have kicked the ball three or four times after the referee set it. That wasn’t the only slowdown tactic we used. Guys would unpile slower than Bill could run the forty.

Guys would jump on piles long after the tackle had been made so that it would take even longer to unpile ’em. It screwed the Bills up, yes it did. So if you’re going to ask me if I’m surprised Belichick won the Super Bowl in 2001 with the Patriots, the answer is no.

The defense’s combined effort — plus New York’s clock-killing offense (which set a Super Bowl record for time of possession of more than 40 minutes) — proved just enough against Buffalo. In the end, the Bills literally ran out of time, and were forced to kick a longer field goal.

Scott Norwood’s kick sailed wide right, and Parcells, Belichick, and the Giants had their second Super Bowl win. Belichick’s game-plan for Super Bowl XXV would end up in the Hall of Fame, and he would leave New York shortly afterward to become the Browns’ head coach.

Daily highlight: Oklahoma basketball player Austin Reaves hit a classic Larry Bird behind-the-backboard shot in a rivalry win over Texas on Tuesday.

Trivia answer: Craig Biggio.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Red Sox

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Matthew Stafford.
Patriots
What would Drew Bledsoe clone Matthew Stafford look like on the Patriots? January 27, 2021 | 7:45 AM
Bruins center Craig Smith, second from left, celebrates after scoring the game-winning goal against the Pittsburgh Penguins during overtime.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' OT win over the Penguins January 27, 2021 | 12:13 AM
The Bruins have some injury issues piling up.
bruins
Bruce Cassidy says David Pastrnak could return Saturday as injury issues loom January 27, 2021 | 12:04 AM
Craig Smith fired in the game-winner on Tuesday for the Bruins.
BRUINS WIN
Watch Bruins' Craig Smith score last-second game winner vs. Penguins January 26, 2021 | 10:32 PM
BRUINS
Bruins beat Pens 3-2 on Smith OT goal with 11 seconds left January 26, 2021 | 10:08 PM
Former Red Sox coach Ron Johnson died of COVID-19 on Tuesday.
Ron Johnson
Former Red Sox coach Ron Johnson dead from COVID-19 complications at 64 January 26, 2021 | 9:33 PM
Tom Brady and the Buccaneers are Super Bowl-bound.
TOM BRADY
Boston.com readers are overwhelmingly rooting for Brady and the Bucs in the Super Bowl January 26, 2021 | 8:09 PM
Curt Schilling missed the Hall of Fame cut once again this year.
Curt Schilling
Curt Schilling asked Hall of Fame not to include him on next year's ballot January 26, 2021 | 7:49 PM
Curt Schilling in 2007.
MLB
Baseball Hall of Fame gets no new members; Schilling falls 16 votes short January 26, 2021 | 6:32 PM
MAHOMES VS. BRADY
Patrick Mahomes excited to face Tom Brady, 'one of the greatest, if not the greatest' QB ever January 26, 2021 | 6:15 PM
Full-year coaching intern Jennifer King works with Washington Football Team running back J.D. McKissic before the team's wild-card game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
NFL
Washington's Jennifer King becomes first Black female assistant position coach January 26, 2021 | 5:52 PM
Doc Rivers is now the head coach of the Philadelphia 76ers.
NBA
Doc Rivers explains why Kobe Bryant was the 'perfect opponent' January 26, 2021 | 5:45 PM
Tom Brady and the Buccaneers are Super Bowl-bound.
TOM BRADY
ESPN personality admits he was very wrong about Tom Brady January 26, 2021 | 2:56 PM
Guerin Austin is leaving NESN after six years.
MEDIA
Red Sox in-game reporter Guerin Austin is leaving NESN January 26, 2021 | 1:18 PM
Tom Brady Sr.
Patriots
What Tom Brady Sr. had to say about Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick January 26, 2021 | 1:05 PM
Tom Brady is ready for his 10th Super Bowl appearance.
SUPER BOWL LV
Will Tom Brady capture his 5th Super Bowl MVP? Here are the latest odds. January 26, 2021 | 12:57 PM
Curt Schilling leaves the mound during Game 2 of the 2007 World Series, what would prove to be his final appearance in the majors.
Boston Red Sox
Baseball desperately needs an injection of humanity. Its archaic Hall of Fame is the proof. January 26, 2021 | 11:51 AM
Alabama quarterback Mac Jones in 2020.
Patriots
ESPN draft expert projects Patriots will take a quarterback in the first round January 26, 2021 | 10:16 AM
Brett Duke
Tom Brady
12 reasons to root for Tom Brady January 26, 2021 | 7:24 AM
Jayson Tatum made his return to the lineup on Monday.
Celtics
5 takeaways from Celtics vs. Bulls, as Jayson Tatum describes mental toll of COVID January 26, 2021 | 6:46 AM
Jayson Tatum returns to the Celtics lineup after missing time due to COVID-19.
CELTICS
Celtics defeat Bulls 119-103 as Jayson Tatum returns from COVID-19 restrictions January 25, 2021 | 8:58 PM
Celtics' Jaylen Brown is drawing high praise in NBA circles.
CELTICS
ESPN's Brian Windhorst says he would only trade Jaylen Brown for '3-4 players' January 25, 2021 | 8:38 PM
In this Feb. 2, 2020, file photo, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft walks on the field before the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Florida prosecutors dropped a misdemeanor charge against New England Patriots owner Kraft on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, saying they couldn't go forward after courts blocked their use of video that allegedly shows him paying for massage parlor sex.
Patriots
Judge: Destroy massage parlor video of Robert Kraft January 25, 2021 | 7:42 PM
David Pastrnak is nearing a return for the Bruins.
bruins
Bruins' David Pastrnak nearing return, hopes to get back on the ice 'ASAP' January 25, 2021 | 6:54 PM
Jim Davis
TOM BRADY
'Humble pie!': Local sports media questions Patriots' decision to let Tom Brady leave January 25, 2021 | 5:58 PM
WWE is moving all of its streaming content to the Peacock streaming service.
Media
Peacock acquires WWE's exclusive streaming rights January 25, 2021 | 5:42 PM
John Tlumacki
Tom Brady
Tom Brady's parents had COVID-19 at the start of 2020 NFL season January 25, 2021 | 5:27 PM
Stacy Revere
Tom Brady
Boston fans tuned in to watch Tom Brady advance to another Super Bowl January 25, 2021 | 5:18 PM
Rob Gronkowski is heading to the Super Bowl, too.
Sports Q
Are you rooting for Rob Gronkowski to win the Super Bowl? January 25, 2021 | 5:04 PM
Tom Brady shared a sweet moment with his son, Jack, after winning the NFC title.
Tom Brady
Watch Tom Brady's mic'd up conversation with his son following Sunday's win January 25, 2021 | 2:15 PM