Dustin Pedroia opened up about having a partial knee replacement and his family-oriented retirement plans

"I'm open to anything," Pedroia said of a possible coaching role, "but I want to make sure that my kids have the same upbringing that I had when I was a kid."

Dustin Pedroia retirement press conference
Dustin Pedroia during his retirement press conference. –Screenshot via Red Sox Zoom
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
February 1, 2021 | 4:57 PM

In the Monday press conference following his decision to retire from playing, Dustin Pedroia — as he had done throughout his baseball career — gave it his all.

Speaking with obvious emotion, the 37-year-old discussed what it meant to have played for the Red Sox for so many years.

“The Boston Red Sox,” said Pedroia, “I can’t even explain how much it means to me. It means everything.”

“I started my family there. My kids were born in Boston,” Pedroia explained. “Every day I woke up looking to find a way to help our team win a baseball game. And I got to do it in front of the best fans in the best city.”

Advertisement

“I wish I enjoyed it a little more at the time,” Pedroia acknowledged, “because my mind was so focused on the task at hand that day, and to try to win, to try to be the best, and make everyone around me be the best. But I don’t have any regrets of anything. I never took one play off, from little league on. So that part means a lot.”

Pedroia was asked about his decision-making process, and why he opted to retire after battling a knee injury for multiple years.

“Last January [in 2020], I was still working out, still trying to get ready to come back and play, and I woke up one morning and my knee was huge,” Pedroia recalled. “I went and saw the doctors, everything, and it looked like an explosion went off in there. I was told I needed to get a partial knee replacement.”

After a research process, Pedroia readied himself for surgery. Then, the coronavirus pandemic put everything on hold. Pedroia spent the year, as he explained, fighting to do even simple tasks.

“I’m glad none of you guys got a chance to see me,” Pedroia told reporters. “I wasn’t in a good place. I grinded every day just to be able to play with my kids and live a normal life. My knee was bad, and I’m a young guy.”

Advertisement

It wasn’t until December that he was able to finally have the procedure to partially replace his knee.

“I had the surgery, and a week later I could tell that I could walk without pain, I could basically do everything now except run,” said Pedroia. “I can’t run anymore, which is fine, I don’t need to run.”

Yet despite his recovery in an everyday sense, the longtime infielder knew his baseball playing career was over.

“Once I had the surgery, obviously no one has ever played with a partial knee replacement,” Pedroia noted. “The fear of it [breaking] and the rest of my life would be severely impacted by it.”

Having tried so hard to get back on the field, Pedroia knew he could not safely continue to push for a comeback.

“It wasn’t physically possible for me to continue to play baseball with a partial knee replacement,” said Pedroia. “Once I got that done, I knew. The team has been great at leading me in the right direction at things to do, and how to get better, and how to be better for my everyday life because I’m only 37 years old, and I have a long way to go.”

One of Pedroia’s leading motivations in retirement is to be more active in the lives of his children.

“My children and my wife have been through a lot,” Pedroia said. “They’ve seen me through six surgeries. They’ve seen me through a lot, and I was having a tough time up until my middle son, Cole — they wanted me to coach his baseball team. And I think that got me through the next step of understanding, hey, there’s something else I’m going to be able to do. And I’m good at it.

Advertisement

“I think they were happy that they get their dad to be home all the time,” Pedroia added of his children. “They need me, so it was hard but I just don’t want them seeing me have more surgeries and not being able to walk or get my oldest son’s rebounds, and stuff like that. Now it’s good. I’m in a good place. I can move. I can get a rebound now and just pass it to him and stand there without hurting. I don’t have to ice my knee all day long to make it not look like a basketball.”

Asked about his future, Pedroia expressed a desire to remain with the Red Sox — a notion which team president Sam Kennedy also mentioned — but offered nothing specific. His primary goal, at least for the moment, is to focus on his family.

“Honestly, I’m worried about my middle son’s flag football practice at 4:00,” Pedroia joked when asked about his post-playing plans. “Obviously I’ll be in the game somehow. I’m always going to be around. I’m always here for everybody in the Red Sox organization.

“I definitely want to be involved, but I don’t know what capacity yet,” Pedroia continued. “But I think when all my boys are out of the house, that’s when things will change to more of a greater role with the organization. Just right now I want to enjoy being a dad and having fun with my boys, and just being here.”

In response to a follow-up question, Pedroia noted that while he might be tempted by a specific job offer, the total commitment he would demand in a baseball role might be a deterrent given his current family-based priorities.

“I’m open to anything, but I want to make sure that my kids have the same upbringing that I had when I was a kid,” said Pedroia. “Coaching or managing, that’s a lot of time, and I’ve played a long time. I was the first one on the field every single day. I want to make sure that these years for my kids are the most important in every single way. I don’t want to miss a thing in their lives. They deserve that.”

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Red Sox

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski is interviewed after winning a game against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Rob Gronkowski
Rob Gronkowski shares how he 'tricked' Bucs conditioning coach during the offseason February 1, 2021 | 4:13 PM
Boston Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia takes his at bat in the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Sunday, May 28, 2017, in Boston. The Mariners shut out the Red Sox 5-0. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Red Sox
Chad Finn: To appreciate Dustin Pedroia, you have to go back to the beginning February 1, 2021 | 4:07 PM
Stacy Revere
Tom Brady
Tom Brady says he would 'definitely consider' playing past 45 February 1, 2021 | 2:25 PM
Tom Brady talks to Patriots head coach Bill Belichick before a game against the Dallas Cowboys.
Tom Brady
Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski comment on their relationships with Bill Belichick February 1, 2021 | 1:34 PM
David Ortiz (left) was one of Dustin Pedroia's many former teammates to congratulate him on his retirement.
DUSTIN PEDROIA
Dustin Pedroia's former teammates, managers react to his retirement February 1, 2021 | 1:13 PM
Danny Amendola Tom Brady Patriots
Patriots
'None of those coaches threw any passes': A former Patriot's take on the Bill Belichick vs. Tom Brady debate February 1, 2021 | 11:41 AM
Dustin Pedroia will not return to the Red Sox next season.
Red Sox
Red Sox' Dustin Pedroia announces retirement February 1, 2021 | 11:07 AM
Matthew Stafford
Patriots
Here's what the Patriots reportedly offered for Matthew Stafford February 1, 2021 | 10:36 AM
commentary
Patriot fans don't owe Tom Brady anything February 1, 2021 | 10:19 AM
FILE - In this Oct. 25, 2020, file photo, Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) celebrates with quarterback Tom Brady (12), left, after scoring a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half of an NFL football game in Las Vegas. Gronkowski is one of 218 players to appear in a Super Bowl as Brady's teammate, a number that will grow by more than 40 this week when Brady makes his record 10th trip to to the title game. (AP Photo/Jeff Bottari, File)
TOM BRADY
Tom Brady has taken over 200 teammates to the Super Bowl January 31, 2021 | 6:44 PM
MLB
MLB proposes delaying start to April 28, cut to 154 games January 31, 2021 | 5:58 PM
Kevin C. Cox
MATTHEW STAFFORD
Matthew Stafford reportedly didn't want to be traded to the Patriots January 31, 2021 | 4:40 PM
JJ Redick's time in New Orleans appears to be coming to an end.
Celtics
Celtics are reportedly among teams the Pelicans are considering in JJ Redick trade January 31, 2021 | 4:34 PM
Marcus Smart's calf injury wasn't as bad as some were fearing.
MARCUS SMART
Celtics' Marcus Smart suffered a Grade 1 tear in his calf, MRI reveals January 31, 2021 | 4:02 PM
Matthew Stafford
PATRIOTS
What the Matthew Stafford trade means for the Patriots January 31, 2021 | 3:49 PM
NFL
Inside the first 4 matchups between Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes January 31, 2021 | 1:17 PM
Kevin C. Cox
TV
Jeff Van Gundy knows all about NBAs tough calls during pandemic January 31, 2021 | 9:16 AM
Matthew Stafford is reportedly moving west.
NFL
Lions reportedly trade Matthew Stafford to the Rams for Jared Goff, draft picks January 31, 2021 | 8:35 AM
Toni L. Sandys
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' overtime loss to the Capitals on Saturday January 31, 2021 | 8:25 AM
Kemba Walker had a difficult game on Saturday.
kemba walker
Here's why Kemba Walker believes his struggles vs. Lakers were mental January 31, 2021 | 8:10 AM
Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart suffered a calf injury on Saturday.
Celtics
Celtics hope for good news after Marcus Smart suffers calf strain January 31, 2021 | 8:00 AM
The Celtics and Lakers faced off on Saturday.
CELTICS
5 takeaways as Celtics fall to Lakers, and Marcus Smart leaves court with injury January 30, 2021 | 11:14 PM
The Celtics take on the Lakers on Saturday night.
"There weren’t many guys like him before he got to this point."
Facing LeBron James, Brad Stevens has 'learned not to doubt the greats' January 30, 2021 | 8:33 PM
Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum swarm Joel Embiid.
CELTICS
3 Celtics-centric All-Star Game storylines to follow as voting ramps up January 30, 2021 | 3:54 PM
Deshaun Watson celebrates against the Patriots. Could he be on his way to Foxborough?
PATRIOTS
Could Deshaun Watson join the Patriots? Experts give their opinions. January 30, 2021 | 12:12 PM
Payton Pritchard injured his knee last Friday against the Philadelphia 76ers.
CELTICS
Payton Pritchard, who initially thought he was 'done,' is making progress January 30, 2021 | 10:30 AM
MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE
A.J. QUETTA
Bishop Feehan hockey is back on the ice, playing for A.J. Quetta January 30, 2021 | 9:20 AM
Star third baseman Nolan Arenado is reportedly getting traded from the Rockies to the Cardinals.
MLB
Cardinals to acquire Nolan Arenado from Rockies January 29, 2021 | 11:56 PM
Brad Stevens spoke directly about the riots in Washington DC on Wednesday.
CELTICS
Brad Stevens, LeBron James discuss Celtics-Lakers rivalry ahead of Saturday's unusual matchup January 29, 2021 | 10:36 PM
Zdeno Chara is still getting settled into his new home with the Capitals.
BRUINS
Zdeno Chara on facing Bruins: 'I love them as my brothers' January 29, 2021 | 7:58 PM