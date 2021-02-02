Morning sports update: Sam Kennedy recalled Dustin Pedroia’s humorous reaction to being a 2nd-round pick in 2004

"I think that just encapsulates everything we know and love about Dustin Pedroia."

John Tlumacki
Dustin Pedroia tracks a base hit late in the 2013 regular season. –John Tlumacki
By
, Boston.com Staff
February 2, 2021 | 10:39 AM

The Boston Pride won what they thought was an elimination game going into it on Monday, defeating the Buffalo Beauts 7-1.

Afterward, it was revealed to Pride players that the team’s berth in the Isobel Cup semifinal had been assured anyway, as the Connecticut Whale had withdrawn from the tournament beforehand.

Still, the emphatic win catapults Boston into its Thursday matchup on NBC Sports at 8 p.m. with the Minnesota Whitecaps with a feeling of momentum.

Also on Monday, the Bruins rallied from a 3-0 deficit against Zdeno Chara and the Capitals to finish with a 5-3 win.

Though Chara scored against his old teammates, Boston was able to push past its former captain.

And tonight, the Celtics face the Warriors at 10 p.m.

Dustin Pedroia was ready to go after the 2004 draft: Following the announcement that Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia was retiring from his baseball playing career on Monday, the team held a virtual press conference.

Among the speakers was Red Sox president and CEO Sam Kennedy, who recalled a story from when Boston selected Pedroia in the second round of the 2004 MLB draft.

“The one story that came to mind last night, I was reminded by our former general manager Theo Epstein, who had the good fortune of drafting [Dustin] back in 2004,” Kennedy began. “It’s been a long time, almost 20 years ago now.

“We were in the front office and we had kind of a running joke that Theo was 28, 29 years old when he became GM, and he was always struck in 2003 when he would call players and say that he’d been drafted by the organization, because they would refer to him as ‘Mr. Epstein.’ You know, ‘thank you Mr. Epstein for the opportunity to play for the Red Sox, what an honor and a thrill.’

“Coming into the 2004 draft, we obviously didn’t pick until 65 or so,” Kennedy recalled, noting that the signing of closer Keith Foulke meant the Red Sox had forfeited that year’s first-round pick. “So we picked Dustin 65th, and Theo picks up the phone to give him a call and is expecting the kind greetings and respectful greetings, and [Dustin] greets him with, ‘Bro, 65th? What took you so freaking long. I got to get to the big leagues, and I’m ready to win championships for the Red Sox.'”

Pedroia’s enthusiasm, given his eventual game-day routine of showing up hours before anyone else, makes sense in retrospect.

For Kennedy, the recollection perfectly illustrated the character of the 2008 American League MVP.

“I think that just encapsulates everything we know and love about Dustin Pedroia,” Kennedy concluded. “The confidence, the attitude, the swagger, the grit, the determination. He is truly one of those players who made everyone around him better.”

Trivia: Dustin Pedroia was selected by the Red Sox in the second round of the 2004 MLB draft. What former Patriots quarterback was also picked in that draft?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: Like his NCAA baseball career, the eventual New England quarterback had limited college football playing time. In four years, he completed just 20 passes.

More from Boston.com:

Tedy Bruschi is joining former Patriots coach Jedd Fisch’s staff: Bruschi, who set an unofficial all-time sack record as a player at Arizona, will now serve as a senior advisor.

Bart Scott’s take on Belichick vs. Brady:

On this day: In 2001, Paul Pierce dropped 40 on the Pistons in a 102-95 Celtics win. It was Boston’s fifth win in a row under head coach Jim O’Brien. Less than a month after Rick Pitino stepped down, O’Brien had the team’s first five-game winning streak since M.L. Carr’s time as coach in 1995.

Here’s a look back at Shira Springer’s Globe notebook from after the game:

Celtics Notebook 2001

Daily highlight: Former Boston College star Johnny Gaudreau won it for Calgary over Winnipeg on Monday night with this dazzling burst of skill.

Trivia answer: Matt Cassel.

