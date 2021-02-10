FROM

Red Sox trade Andrew Benintendi to Royals in three-team deal

The Red Sox landed power-hitting outfielder Franchy Cordero from the Royals, righthander Josh Winckowski from the Mets, and three players to be named (two from the Royals, one from the Mets).

updated on February 10, 2021

The Red Sox on Wednesday night completed a three-way deal with the Royals and Mets that sent outfielder Andrew Benintendi to Kansas City.

The Red Sox landed power-hitting outfielder Franchy Cordero from the Royals, righthander Josh Winckowski from the Mets, and three players to be named (two from the Royals, one from the Mets). The Mets received Royals 22-year-old minor league outfielder Khalil Lee in the deal. The Sox also sent money to Kansas City to help subsidize the $6.6 million salary owed to Benintendi in 2021.

The 26-year-old Cordero, who bats lefthanded, has nearly unrivaled raw power, though that has yet to translate to consistent results at the big league level. In 95 major league games, Cordero is a .236/.304/.443 hitter with 12 homers. He’s played all three outfield positions.

Red Sox

