Red Sox reportedly reach agreement with Marwin Gonzalez

Jim Davis
Marwin Gonzalez has played for Houston and Minnesota. –Jim Davis
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
Christopher Price
February 11, 2021

Related Links

The Red Sox agreed on a deal with outfielder Marwin Gonzalez, according to multiple reports.

The 31-year-old has played a variety of positions over his career, including shortstop, first base, and outfield. In nine seasons in the majors, he’s hit .261 with 96 homers and 369 RBIs. His best year came in 2017 with the Astros, when he had 23 homers and 90 RBIs and a .303 average, all career highs.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Red Sox

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Franchy Cordero has hit .236 in the big leagues but hasn't come close to playing a full season.
Red Sox
What you need to know about new Red Sox outfielder Franchy Cordero February 11, 2021 | 8:07 PM
Romeo Langford won't be back for a while.
CELTICS
Celtics' Romeo Langford will likely be out until after All-Star break February 11, 2021 | 7:20 PM
RED SOX SLIDER24 24redsoxSlider29 Boston, MA - 10/24/2018 - Andrew Benintendi Points to JD Martinez who drove him in to score in the fifth inning of Game 2 of the World Series. The Boston Red Sox host the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 2 of the World Series at Fenway Park. (Jim Davis/Globe staff)
Red Sox
Here's the danger in trading away players like Andrew Benintendi February 11, 2021 | 1:30 PM
Danny Ainge Celtics
Celtics
Danny Ainge: Celtics 'concerned' with Jaylen Brown's tendinitis, but have no 'long-term concerns' February 11, 2021 | 12:12 PM
Toru Takahashi
Red Sox
Japanese reports: Red Sox add reliever Hirokazu Sawamura on two-year deal February 11, 2021 | 10:50 AM
Deshaunt Watson with the Texans during the 2020 season.
Patriots
Former Jets GM thinks Bill Belichick will do 'whatever it takes' to get Deshaun Watson February 11, 2021 | 10:22 AM
BRUCE BENNETT
Bruins
Tuukka Rask made a huge mistake in the final minutes vs. the Rangers. Here's his explanation February 11, 2021 | 10:01 AM
Chris Kreider #20 of the New York Rangers falls over Tuukka Rask #40 of the Boston Bruins during the third period.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' 3-2 win over the New York Rangers February 11, 2021 | 7:09 AM
Andrew Benintendi.
Red Sox
Andrew Benintendi goes to Royals in 3-team trade February 10, 2021 | 11:57 PM
Brooklyn's Kyrie Irving drives past Indiana's Domantas Sabonis during the second half.
NBA
Kyrie Irving has 35 points, Nets use defense to rout Pacers February 10, 2021 | 11:24 PM
The Bruins celebrate the overtime winning goal by Brad Marchand against the Rangers.
Bruins
Brad Marchand scores in OT, Bruins beat Rangers 3-2 February 10, 2021 | 10:08 PM
Michael Dwyer
Red Sox
Red Sox trade Andrew Benintendi to Royals in three-team deal February 10, 2021 | 9:26 PM
NATIONAL ANTHEM
Mavericks' Mark Cuban agrees to play national anthem after NBA reiterates policy February 10, 2021 | 6:45 PM
BRADY CELEBRATES
Tom Brady appeared to be a bit off-balance at the end of the Bucs' parade February 10, 2021 | 5:16 PM
The Boston Globe
Boston Red Sox
Former Red Sox outfielder Billy Conigliaro dies at 73 February 10, 2021 | 5:04 PM
Devin White's emergence was pivotal in the Buccaneers' Super Bowl run.
Sports Q
Which player would you take off the Bucs' roster and add to the Patriots? February 10, 2021 | 3:41 PM
Buccaneers Kevin Minter wore a shirt with Tom Brady's NFL Draft Combine picture on it to the Buccaneers' championship parade.
Tom Brady
Tom Brady's teammates honored him with a special T-shirt February 10, 2021 | 3:12 PM
Tom Brady celebrated the Buccaneers' Super Bowl title on his multi-million boat.
nice boat
Tom Brady and his boat were front and center at the Buccaneers' Super Bowl parade February 10, 2021 | 3:02 PM
Media
NESN will cost fuboTV users an additional $5 monthly fee February 10, 2021 | 2:48 PM
watch
Livestream: Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers' championship boat parade February 10, 2021 | 1:38 PM
Barry Chin/Globe Staff
Patriots
What oddsmakers are saying about the 2021 Patriots February 10, 2021 | 1:10 PM
Micah Parsons Patriots Mock Draft
Patriots
Patriots get top-5 prospect in Todd McShay's latest mock draft, but not a quarterback February 10, 2021 | 12:15 PM
Bill Belichick and the Patriots missed the playoffs for the first time since 2008.
Patriots
ESPN analyst thinks Patriots fans will 'run Bill Belichick out of town' without quarterback fix February 10, 2021 | 9:43 AM
Davis, Jim Globe Staff
commentary
Why have so many Patriots been overlooked so far for the Hall of Fame? February 10, 2021 | 7:21 AM
Jaylen Brown was upset after the Celtics' loss to the Jazz on Tuesday.
CELTICS
Why Jaylen Brown says Celtics should take their loss to the Jazz personally February 10, 2021 | 7:02 AM
The Celtics wrapped up their West Coast road trip with a game against Utah.
CELTICS
5 takeaways as Donovan Mitchell, Jazz win duel against Jaylen Brown and Celtics February 10, 2021 | 1:08 AM
NATIONAL ANTHEM
Owner Mark Cuban says the Mavericks have stopped playing national anthem at home games February 9, 2021 | 10:23 PM
Jaylen Brown will play vs. Utah.
CELTICS
Jaylen Brown will play vs. Utah Jazz, 'should be at full strength' February 9, 2021 | 9:21 PM
Payton Pritchard's knee still isn't 100 percent.
CELTICS
Celtics' Payton Pritchard still has 'mental hesitations,' not 100 percent February 9, 2021 | 8:53 PM
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) holds the Vince Lombardi trophy following the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. Tampa Bay won 31-9.
Readers Weigh In
Here's how Boston.com readers across the country spent Super Bowl Sunday—and who they wanted to win February 9, 2021 | 7:15 PM