Martín Pérez finalizes $5 million, 1-year contract with Red Sox

Perez had a 3-5 record with the Red Sox in 2020.

Boston Red Sox's Martin Perez pitches against the Baltimore Orioles during the first inning of a baseball game, Saturday, July 25, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Martin Perez is returning to Boston. –AP Photo/Michael Dwyer
AP
February 12, 2021

BOSTON (AP) — Left-hander Martín Pérez and the Boston Red Sox finalized a $5 million, one-year contract Friday.

Pérez gets a $4.5 million salary, and Boston holds a $6 million team option for 2022 with a $500,000 buyout.

He can earn $500,000 annually in performance bonuses for innings: $100,000 each for 130, 140, 150, 160 and 170.

In 2022, he also can earn $250,000 for 180 innings.

Pérez went 3-5 with a 4.50 ERA in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, when he was the only starter in the Red Sox rotation to make all 12 of his scheduled starts.

He had a $6 million salary and earned $2,222,222 in prorated pay. Boston declined a $6.85 million option, which escalated from an initial $6.25 million. He received a $500,000 buyout.

Pérez is 56-61 with a 4.71 ERA in a nine-year big league career.

TOPICS: Red Sox Baseball MLB

