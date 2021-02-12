Here are 5 things to know about new Red Sox utility player Marwin González

Gonzalez been in the majors for nine seasons, playing with the Astros and Twins.

Duane Burleson
Marwin Gonzlez hit five home runs in 2020.
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Weekend Sports Producer
February 12, 2021 | 4:27 PM

The Red Sox added more versatility to their roster Thursday night, signing super utility player Marwin González to a reported one-year, $3 million deal with incentives that could reach up to $1 million.

Here’s a closer look at the 31-year old switch-hitter:

Gonzalez signed his first contract at 16.

From Venezuela, González signed an international free-agent deal with the Cubs in November of 2005 as a 16-year old. He played in Chicago’s farm system from 2006 to 2011, reaching Triple-A before the Red Sox selected him in the 2011 Rule 5 Draft and immediately traded him to the Astros for pitcher Marco Duarte.

González made Houston’s Opening Day roster in 2012, but spent his first two seasons splitting time between Triple-A and the big league club. He became a mainstay in the Astros’ lineup from 2014-2018, and the following offseason signed a 2-year, $21 million contract with the Twins.

Gonzalez was a key contributor to the Astros’ 2017 World Series team.

Advertisement

The switch-hitter has a career .261/.317/.413 slash line with 96 home runs and 369 RBIs in 962 games. His best season was in 2017, when he hit a career-best .303 with 23 homers, 90 RBIs, and had a .907 OPS.

González received six votes on the AL MVP ballot that season, finishing 19th as teammate Jose Altuve won the award. He also played a pivotal part in helping the Astros win the 2017 World Series, hitting a game-tying home run off Kenley Jansen in the ninth inning of Game 2 in a 7-6 win.

In his first season with the Twins in 2019, González had 15 homers and 55 RBIs in 114 games, but struggled in the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign, hitting a career-worst .211 with five home runs in 53 games.

Gonzalez can play many positions.

Similar to recently acquired Kiké Hernández, González offers defensive versatility for Red Sox manager Alex Cora. The 6-foot-1, 205-pound González has played every position except pitcher and catcher during his nine-year MLB career.

He’s started 250 games at shortstop, 159 at first base, and 143 in left field, and is one of two players in MLB history to appear in at least 130 games at first, second, third, short, and the outfield.

Last season with the Twins, González saw time primarily in the infield (first, second, third), but also played some right field.

Gonzalez hits fastballs well.

Advertisement

González is known as a potent fastball hitter, and as a result sees a heavy dose of off-speed pitches. In his breakout 2017 season, he saw the lowest percentage of fastballs (45.7 percent) among all MLB hitters. The next season he faced the highest percentage of curveballs (14.9 percent) of all hitters.

González also produces similar statistics from both sides of the plate. For his career, González has a .261/.321/.411 line against righties and a .261/.307/.416 line against lefties. He and infielder Jonathan Arauz are the only two switch-hitters currently on the Red Sox roster for the 2021 season.

Gonzalez was a part of the Astros’ sign-stealing scandal.

Cora was González’s bench coach with the Astros during the sign-stealing plagued 2017 season. Last February, González acknowledged his role in the scandal and apologized for his actions.

“I wish I could take it back and do it a different way,” González told the Minnesota Star Tribune. “But there’s nothing we can do. I’m remorseful for everything that happened in 2017, for everything that we did as a group, and for the players that were affected directly by us doing this.”

Data compiled by the site signstealingscandal.com, shows González benefitted the most from the trash-banging with a team-leading 136 “correct bangs”.

Although he hit 15 of his 23 homers at Minute Maid Park, González had a higher batting average on the road (.326) than home (.282).

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Red Sox Baseball

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Barry Chin
Red Sox
Red Sox release revised spring training schedule February 12, 2021 | 3:03 PM
Matt Patterson
NFL
Houston Texans grant J.J. Watt's request to be released February 12, 2021 | 12:00 PM
Jimmy Garoppolo Patriots 2021
Patriots
ESPN's Mike Reiss on who his 'bold prediction' is for Patriots' quarterback in 2021 February 12, 2021 | 10:36 AM
Boston Globe Red Sox graphic from Feb. 7, 1981.
Red Sox
Lost in the mail: How a comedy of errors cost the Red Sox Carlton Fisk and Fred Lynn February 12, 2021 | 7:35 AM
College Sports
With roster thinned, BC men's basketball has turned to walk-on 'Martians' February 12, 2021 | 3:42 AM
Andrew Benintendi was traded to the Kansas City Royals.
ANDREW BENINTENDI
Here's why Andrew Benintendi was excited Red Sox traded him to Royals February 11, 2021 | 10:35 PM
Semi Ojeleye had a huge game against the Raptors on Thursday.
CELTICS
5 takeaways as Semi Ojeleye sparks Celtics' comfortable win over Raptors February 11, 2021 | 10:12 PM
Jim Davis
Red Sox
Red Sox reportedly reach agreement with Marwin Gonzalez February 11, 2021 | 8:59 PM
Franchy Cordero has hit .236 in the big leagues but hasn't come close to playing a full season.
Red Sox
What you need to know about new Red Sox outfielder Franchy Cordero February 11, 2021 | 8:07 PM
Romeo Langford won't be back for a while.
CELTICS
Celtics' Romeo Langford will likely be out until after All-Star break February 11, 2021 | 7:20 PM
RED SOX SLIDER24 24redsoxSlider29 Boston, MA - 10/24/2018 - Andrew Benintendi Points to JD Martinez who drove him in to score in the fifth inning of Game 2 of the World Series. The Boston Red Sox host the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 2 of the World Series at Fenway Park. (Jim Davis/Globe staff)
Red Sox
Here's the danger in trading away players like Andrew Benintendi February 11, 2021 | 1:30 PM
Danny Ainge Celtics
Celtics
Danny Ainge: Celtics 'concerned' with Jaylen Brown's tendinitis, but have no 'long-term concerns' February 11, 2021 | 12:12 PM
Toru Takahashi
Red Sox
Japanese reports: Red Sox add reliever Hirokazu Sawamura on two-year deal February 11, 2021 | 10:50 AM
Deshaunt Watson with the Texans during the 2020 season.
Patriots
Former Jets GM thinks Bill Belichick will do 'whatever it takes' to get Deshaun Watson February 11, 2021 | 10:22 AM
BRUCE BENNETT
Bruins
Tuukka Rask made a huge mistake in the final minutes vs. the Rangers. Here's his explanation February 11, 2021 | 10:01 AM
Chris Kreider #20 of the New York Rangers falls over Tuukka Rask #40 of the Boston Bruins during the third period.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' 3-2 win over the New York Rangers February 11, 2021 | 7:09 AM
Andrew Benintendi.
Red Sox
Andrew Benintendi goes to Royals in 3-team trade February 10, 2021 | 11:57 PM
Brooklyn's Kyrie Irving drives past Indiana's Domantas Sabonis during the second half.
NBA
Kyrie Irving has 35 points, Nets use defense to rout Pacers February 10, 2021 | 11:24 PM
The Bruins celebrate the overtime winning goal by Brad Marchand against the Rangers.
Bruins
Brad Marchand scores in OT, Bruins beat Rangers 3-2 February 10, 2021 | 10:08 PM
Michael Dwyer
Red Sox
Red Sox trade Andrew Benintendi to Royals in three-team deal February 10, 2021 | 9:26 PM
NATIONAL ANTHEM
Mavericks' Mark Cuban agrees to play national anthem after NBA reiterates policy February 10, 2021 | 6:45 PM
BRADY CELEBRATES
Tom Brady appeared to be a bit off-balance at the end of the Bucs' parade February 10, 2021 | 5:16 PM
The Boston Globe
Boston Red Sox
Former Red Sox outfielder Billy Conigliaro dies at 73 February 10, 2021 | 5:04 PM
Devin White's emergence was pivotal in the Buccaneers' Super Bowl run.
Sports Q
Which player would you take off the Bucs' roster and add to the Patriots? February 10, 2021 | 3:41 PM
Buccaneers Kevin Minter wore a shirt with Tom Brady's NFL Draft Combine picture on it to the Buccaneers' championship parade.
Tom Brady
Tom Brady's teammates honored him with a special T-shirt February 10, 2021 | 3:12 PM
Tom Brady celebrated the Buccaneers' Super Bowl title on his multi-million boat.
nice boat
Tom Brady and his boat were front and center at the Buccaneers' Super Bowl parade February 10, 2021 | 3:02 PM
Media
NESN will cost fuboTV users an additional $5 monthly fee February 10, 2021 | 2:48 PM
watch
Livestream: Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers' championship boat parade February 10, 2021 | 1:38 PM
Barry Chin/Globe Staff
Patriots
What oddsmakers are saying about the 2021 Patriots February 10, 2021 | 1:10 PM
Micah Parsons Patriots Mock Draft
Patriots
Patriots get top-5 prospect in Todd McShay's latest mock draft, but not a quarterback February 10, 2021 | 12:15 PM