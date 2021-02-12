Red Sox release revised spring training schedule

Barry Chin
The Red Sox will open up the Grapefruit League on Feb. 28.
By
February 12, 2021 | 3:03 PM

The Red Sox announced a revised spring training schedule following Major League Baseball’s decision to regionalize matchups to limit travel during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Red Sox’ Grapefruit League schedule will now feature matchups against the Atlanta Braves, Baltimore Orioles, Minnesota Twins, Pittsburgh Pirates, and Tampa Bay Rays. The Red Sox will play 29 games in 31 days, beginning Feb. 28 at Hammond Stadium at CenturyLink Sports Complex against the Minnesota Twins.

They’ll play the most games against the Braves, with the first of nine matchups taking place at JetBlue Park on March 1, and will close out with two exhibition games against the Braves, at CoolToday Park in North Port on March 29 and at JetBlue Park on March 30.

The Red Sox will implement physical distancing and safety protocols to allow some fans – approximately 24 percent of JetBlue Park’s capacity. Tickets will be sold in physically distanced ‘pods’ comprised primarily of 2-4 seats that will allow for at least six feet between groups. Season ticket holders will be offered the first opportunity to attend exhibition games and additional tickets may go on sale to the general public depending on availability.

All day games at JetBlue Park will start at 1:05 p.m., and all night games will start at 6:05 p.m.

 

