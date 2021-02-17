Red Sox trade two pitchers to Rays in exchange for No. 13 prospect in Tampa system

The Red Sox announced Wednesday that they traded pitchers Jeffrey Springs and Chris Mazza — both recently designated for assignment by the Red Sox to open spots on the 40-man roster — to Tampa Bay in exchange for minor league catcher Ronaldo Hernández and another prospect.

Hernández, 23, was recently ranked the No. 13 prospect in the Rays system. He posted impressive offensive numbers from 2016-18, including a .284/.339/.494 line with 21 homers in 109 games as a 21-year-old in Single-A Bowling Green in 2018, but saw his numbers dip to .265/.299/.397 with nine homers in 103 games with High-A Port Charlotte in 2019.

The Sox also acquired Nick Sogard, a 2019 12th rounder, in the deal. Sogard hit .290/.405/.313 in his pro debut in the New York-Penn League in 2019.