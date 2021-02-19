‘I’m not going to take it for granted’: Alex Cora discussed his first day back at Red Sox spring training

Alex Cora spoke to the media on Thursday for the first time after getting underway at Red Sox spring training ahead of the 2021 season.

Cora was suspended for the entire 2020 season due to his role in the Astros sign-stealing scandal. In January of 2020, he mutually agreed to part ways with Boston, but was rehired by the Red Sox in November.

Following his year away from the team, Cora discussed how it feels to be back.

“It was fun,” Cora told reporters. “Just to be around the guys, it was a great day. The last few days, you start thinking about what happened and where I was. I was thinking about the family, and the people supported me throughout the process. Just texting them and letting them know it was Day 1 and them texting me back. It was pretty cool.

Advertisement

“I’ll say it again,” Cora added. “I was out of the game for the wrong reasons and deservedly so, but moving forward I’m not going to hide it. It was an outstanding day.”

Calling some of the returning Red Sox veterans “family,” Cora, who managed Boston to a 2018 World Series win, said he enjoyed catching up with the players, many of whom are familiar with him.

“It’s refreshing, to be honest with you,” Cora explained of his experience. “This is where I wanted to be. This is where I’m at. I love every second of it and I’m not going to take it for granted.”